Watch Bryson DeChambeau find the water with a topped tee shot at The PLAYERS Championship

With Westwood maintaining his overnight two-shot lead after a birdie, bogey, par start against three pars from the US Open champion, both found water off the tee at the fourth in rather comical fashion.

The big-hitting DeChambeau topped his tee shot using a hybrid and his ball bounded into the water just 143 yards away, while the Englishman followed him in with a huge slice. giving Westwood the ideal opportunity to extend his advantage.

That was the 47-year-old's second visit to the water of the round having also suffered the same fate with a bogey-six at the second.