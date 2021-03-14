Watch Bryson DeChambeau find the water with a topped tee shot at The PLAYERS Championship

Bryson DeChambeau and Lee Westwood both found water at the same hole during the final round of The PLAYERS Championship.
With Westwood maintaining his overnight two-shot lead after a birdie, bogey, par start against three pars from the US Open champion, both found water off the tee at the fourth in rather comical fashion.
The big-hitting DeChambeau topped his tee shot using a hybrid and his ball bounded into the water just 143 yards away, while the Englishman followed him in with a huge slice. giving Westwood the ideal opportunity to extend his advantage.
That was the 47-year-old's second visit to the water of the round having also suffered the same fate with a bogey-six at the second.
DeChambeau then got into further trouble when he blocked his third deep into the trees to the right of the green, and his initial punch-out did not come close to finding the putting surface after Westwood had knocked a safe second to the back of the green.
To his credit, the US Open champion played an incredible pitch for his fifth shot and made the putt to salvage a double-bogey, while Westwood two-putted to limit the damage to a single dropped shot.
The drama continues.