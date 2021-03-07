Free golf betting tips: Final-round preview of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Not to be outdone, DeChambeau somewhat delivered on his promise to go for the green at the par-five sixth, launching his drive some 370 yards over water to leave himself a 70-yard pitch to the green.

First, Spieth poured in a birdie, followed it with a hole-in-one at the difficult second and holed a bunker shot at the seventh to leap into contention in that spellbinding way of his. It would be fair to say after the fireworks he's produced to start the year that the three-time major champion is back.

Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational was the Jordan and Bryson show as Spieth and Dechambeau produced some scintillating moments that will live long in the memory.

It was incredible theatre which made for a thrilling third round and, with neither American able to kick on, the leaderboard is set up perfectly for Sunday night and the ideal appetiser ahead of next week's PLAYERS Championship.

With Spieth bogeying the 17th and DeChambeau unable to convert half-chances at either of the final two holes, it is in fact the veteran Englishman, Lee Westwood who leads the way.

Westwood’s trademark tee-to-green game was on full display as he gained just under five shots on the field and the resulting round of 65 was enough to see him post 11-under and a one-shot lead over DeChambeau and Corey Conners, the latter carding a solid 71 to give up his halfway advantage.

Going back over the past 15 years of a career which now spans more than a quarter of a century, Westwood has a 50 per cent strike-rate when holding the 54-hole lead or a share of it, and having landed the Race to Dubai last season, posting a win in Abu Dhabi along the way, his chances should not be dismissed lightly.

The fact is though the 47-year-old old has only tasted PGA Tour success twice in his illustrious career and not since 2010, and with the big names queuing up behind him it is difficult to envisage him keeping them all at bay.

Only once in the last 10 years has a player gone on to don the famous Arnold Palmer cardigan when they sat outside of the top three going in to Sunday, and with that in mind it's hard to get away from BRYSON DECHAMBEAU at anything 2/1 and bigger.

DeChambeau leads the field in strokes-gained-off-the-tee and from tee-to-green this week and it is only a slightly cold putter that has prevented him from being out in front already.

He has shown over the past few years and again this week that Bay Hill is a perfect fit for his aggressive game and all of his rare mistakes so far have come on the most difficult holes. It seems that his approach off the tee pays off here and it guarantees him opportunities, particularly across the four par-fives but also holes like the fifth and 10th.

With Sunday's weather forecast calling for the wind to be the strongest it has been so far this week, with gusts upwards of 20mph, it could be that on a tougher scoring day simply taking advantage of the par-fives and grinding out something sub-70 is good enough for the US Open champion.

DeChambeau showed last year that he can handle tough windy conditions here, performing as well as anyone to post 72-71 over a brutal weekend, and the seven-time PGA Tour winner deserves his position in the market.

Conners has regressed with his iron play considerably since his opening-day 66 and he was starting to look edgy down the stretch on Saturday, despite words to the contrary in his post-round interview. When it comes to Spieth, who is two shots behind, it's hard to imagine a repeat of Saturday's magic, which included a fortunate break at the 16th, and the wait may just go on for at least another week.

Spieth who sits two shots back on 9- under, well of course anything is possible with him, however it is very hard to see even the Texan repeating the heroics of yesterday, particularly as alongside the hole in one and holed bunker shots he got several other good breaks along the way, notably on the par five 16th when he came up just shy of the water. My suspicion is then that while I now expect Spieth to be winning again soon the end to his victory drought will have to wait at least another week.