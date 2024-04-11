Bryson DeChambeau shoots 65 to lead the Masters; Scottie Scheffler one behind and favourite

Bryson DeChambeau fired the best Masters round of his career but it's world number one Scottie Scheffler who dominates the betting at Augusta.

DeChambeau birdied five of his final seven holes in a round of 65 that for a while seemed likely to earn him a commanding lead, until Scheffler breezed round in 66 to move ominously into second. Scheffler was bogey-free, holing out from sand at the 12th and then enjoying a stroke of fortune at the 13th, when his approach held up on the bank and allowed him to make birdie when a dropped shot appeared more likely. From there, the 2022 champion closed the gap to just one shot and is already around the 6/4 mark to go on to earn a second Green Jacket with what would be his third victory in his last four starts.

Playing alongside Scheffler, Rory McIlroy's one-under 71 was made to look pedestrian as he ended the day just inside the top 20, two shots ahead of defending champion Jon Rahm, who stumbled from two-under through eight to shoot 73 after bogeys at the final two holes. Perhaps though the performance of the day came from Danny Willett, the 2016 champion who returned from more than six months out with a four-under 68 which defied all logic. Willett hadn't played competitively since September, after which he underwent surgery which had been expected to keep him out for a year. “It’s unexpected, isn’t it?” said Willett, who had two tears in his left shoulder repaired and cysts removed following the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. “I had no idea what to expect, so yeah, it’s obviously always nice to come in having shot a decent score and just give yourself that little bit of confidence inside and hopefully have a nice few more days. “I played 27 holes on Sunday, woke up the next day, no pain, no nothing and that was when you think all right, even if you play bad I think it’s still worthwhile taking the risk and at least pegging it up and feed off people’s energy around here and hopefully have a few good days. “Nice finish there to birdie three of them last four holes instead of posting an all right score of level-ish, which would, again, for me have been an amazing achievement, but to shoot 68, yeah, really happy.”

