Koepka had to fend off a determined challenge from Viktor Hovland who refused to lie down until making a fatal mistake at the 16th hole when one behind, ultimately settling for third place having spent the day in second.

Just as Corey Conners had done a day before, Hovland slammed his second shot into the face of the fairway bunker he was playing from and that effectively ended an engrossing battle, the Norwegian running up a double-bogey six.

Koepka went on to win by two after making birdie at the same hole to remove all doubt, securing victory to add to his 2018 and 2019 wins in the event plus a pair of US Opens which take him past Rory McIlroy's tally of four majors.