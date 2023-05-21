Brooks Koepka made it a hat-trick of PGA Championship wins and moved onto five majors with a hard-fought victory at Oak Hill.
Koepka had to fend off a determined challenge from Viktor Hovland who refused to lie down until making a fatal mistake at the 16th hole when one behind, ultimately settling for third place having spent the day in second.
Just as Corey Conners had done a day before, Hovland slammed his second shot into the face of the fairway bunker he was playing from and that effectively ended an engrossing battle, the Norwegian running up a double-bogey six.
Koepka went on to win by two after making birdie at the same hole to remove all doubt, securing victory to add to his 2018 and 2019 wins in the event plus a pair of US Opens which take him past Rory McIlroy's tally of four majors.
McIlroy was among those who made an all too brief run early in the round before Scottie Scheffler did so later on, birdieing the final hole to ask one final question of the leader, but for most of Sunday this was all about two players and Koepka found all the answers he needed.
Koepka had been highly critical of his own performance when runner-up following a final-round 75 at the Masters, but his only major mistake here came when finding water off the sixth tee yet he was still able to drop just a single shot.
A further bogey at the tough seventh followed to invite Hovland back into the argument but Koepka never let go of the lead, birdies at the 10th, 12th, 14th and 16th closing the door on his young pursuer.
Hovland had also missed out on chances in both the Open and the Masters but fared far better here until one fateful short-iron from the fairway bunker gave Koepka an opportunity he was in no mood to refuse.