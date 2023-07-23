Brian Harman powers clear of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy to win 151st Open Championship

Harman shot 13-under, the only player in the field to get to double-digits under par at any stage during the week, and from the moment he hit the front on Friday morning he was never passed.

Just as he had been in round three, Harman was two-over early in the final round, but birdies at the sixth and seventh restored his wide-margin lead and from there he never looked like giving up a lead he'd held since early on in round two.

At 36, the left-hander secured his first major some six years after the second of two PGA Tour wins, in the process becoming the biggest-priced Open champion since Darren Clarke in 2021.