Brian Harman powers clear of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy to win 151st Open Championship

Brian Harman overcame two early bogeys to storm to a six-shot victory in the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.
Harman shot 13-under, the only player in the field to get to double-digits under par at any stage during the week, and from the moment he hit the front on Friday morning he was never passed.
Just as he had been in round three, Harman was two-over early in the final round, but birdies at the sixth and seventh restored his wide-margin lead and from there he never looked like giving up a lead he'd held since early on in round two.
At 36, the left-hander secured his first major some six years after the second of two PGA Tour wins, in the process becoming the biggest-priced Open champion since Darren Clarke in 2021.
Jon Rahm had looked a huge threat when capitalising upon a lucky break to move within three after five holes, but a bogey at the ninth hole saw him fall six behind once more as his run petered out into a top-10 finish.
The same was true of Rory McIlroy, three-under through five but unable to advance further up the leaderboard as Harman's five-shot lead through three rounds of the tournament proved too big a gap for his pursuers to bridge.
Austria's Sepp Straka moved into a distant second place before a bogey at the last saw him fall into a tie with Rahm, Tom Kim and Jason Day, while McIlroy shared fifth place with Emiliano Grillo.
Shubhankar Sharma produced the first top-10 finish by an Indian player at the Open to take eighth place, while Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan secured a return invite with a top-10 of his own thanks to a fine closing birdie.
Jordan had struck the very first shot of the tournament on Thursday morning and enjoyed a dream week on the fringes of contention, but Harman's assured brilliance meant there never really was a battle for the Claret Jug. He had a grip on it before halfway and simply never let go.