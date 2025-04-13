Scroll down for today's betting tips

So here we are.

Rory McIlroy has had opportunities, golden opportunities, to win majors: Pinehurst, St Andrews, LA Country Club. But he hasn't actually led one of them going into the final round in more than 10 years. And he hasn't led this one, the final one, since 2011. Of the five chances he's had to tee off last and fend everyone off, that final round 80, his first ever crack at it, is the only time he's failed.

Were this the year 2015, it might seem relatively straightforward, but in the decade since this has become the highest of mountains. Briefly, during the start of round three, we could think about the possibility of a lead so wide that we might begin to assume, rather than hope; that the chief threat might be from a friend, Shane Lowry, or an occasional winner of smaller events, like Corey Conners.

This though is McIlroy, it's the saga of his search for another major of any kind multiplied by his quest to join this one and become only the second golfer in half a century to complete the career grand slam. It was meant to be complicated and, after Pinehurst last summer, maybe it was meant to involve Bryson DeChambeau, the other half of golf's most compelling two-ball.

DeChambeau did plenty wrong while McIlroy was waltzing his way to another round of the day, his second in a row. But somehow, through guts and genius, he made birdies at the 15th, 16th and 18th holes. McIlroy's biggest threat could have been five behind, but the gap is two. It's one hole: it's finding the trees at the first or the bunker at the second or having a pitch to the third roll back to your feet. It is so fragile.

Numbers make McIlroy an overwhelming favourite. He's four-from-five with a lead in majors, two-from-three with a two-shot lead anywhere and that's the same strike-rate, give or take, that he boasts when leading by any margin at this stage. He has always been a good front-runner, which is what he should be: give the best or second or third-best golfer a head start over 18 holes and they should win more often than they lose.

This week's numbers are perhaps even more encouraging. He's first in strokes-gained approach, first in strokes-gained ball-striking, first in strokes-gained tee-to-green. The quality of his approach play has been extraordinary – and DeChambeau ranks as the worst player in the current top 20 in that department. It is meant to be vital to winning the Masters. But McIlroy was meant to have won this by now.

However you dress it, this appears to be a test of resolve, of resilience, of self-belief and determination. There are no technical concerns to dwell upon, only the occasion. Yes, McIlroy can lose this without doing much wrong, because DeChambeau is a fabulous golfer capable of producing the best round of anyone in the field today. But McIlroy can control the outcome here, he can play as he has for 15 of the 16 hours he's spent on the golf course this week. If he does that, he will have done it all.

On Tuesday, I wrote about the Masters and how every day feels like Sunday, until we get one of those great Masters Sundays and realise that's not quite the case. So here we are. Those great Masters Sundays, the one where five players can win it, where we don't know who is going to until the final hole, they can come back another year. Let's have one more where we know the champion by the 16th tee. Let it be McIlroy.