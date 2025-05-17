Ben Coley reflects on Scottie Scheffler's imperious display to win the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

It's never easy... Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are the two greatest golfers in the world. McIlroy now goes down as one of the greatest of all-time and Scheffler surely will once he's been around long enough. Between them, over the past five weeks they've helped demonstrate just how ridiculously hard it is to win major championships. They did it in their own ways, of course: McIlroy's all dramatic from holes 1 to 72, Scheffler's just a bit workmanlike from say holes 55 to 63. Throughout the front-nine at Quail Hollow he struggled to dial in his driver, which bled into other parts of his game. Truth be told he was a bit lucky at times, such as when finding a lie from which he was able to control his approach to the second and get back the shot he'd dropped at the first. But he won and when they determine who goes down as the best of this era or that, they look only at the numbers. McIlroy's show five majors but, crucially, at least one of each. Scheffler's now show three from 22 attempts, a one-in-seven clip which isn't far short of Tiger Woods' one-in-six. Sustaining it in this era will be very difficult and to get anything like close to Woods, first he'll have to emulate McIlroy and win the set. He is now halfway.

There might be one or two, but there certainly won’t be many runs of 5+ major championships with a cast of 4 different winners as strong as this:



2024 Masters: Scheffler

2024 PGA: Schauffele

2024 US Open: DeChambeau

2024 Open: Schauffele

2025 Masters: McIlroy

2025 PGA: Scheffler — Ben Coley (@BenColeyGolf) May 18, 2025

...until it's easy In the end, the leaderboard does not reflect how alive this tournament was for an hour or so, as Scheffler faced challenges from Jon Rahm and his own swing. That he overcame them is to his enormous credit and actually this has been a feature of all three major wins now. During the final round of his first Masters he wobbled then chipped-in; last year he fell away around the turn in round three then powered to victory. Here, he was in trouble, and again he found the answers. Look at the holes Scheffler birdied coming in: 10, 14 and 15. The holes you are meant to birdie. Except, who else did, among those who mattered? Nobody. Combined with the carnage we saw in behind, those birdies allowed Scheffler to miss the 16th and 17th greens almost by design, taking disaster out of calculations. He won by five, having won the Byron Nelson by eight last time. Never mind back to his best, Scheffler might've just reached a new level. Rahm resurgent It was great to watch Rahm hit meaningful shots again. I like Jon Rahm. I don't think that what I consider to be a selfish, bad decision defines him as a person and, of course, I don't know him as a person. But I do like him. I like the way he plays the game, the way he talks about the game. His knowledge of its past, his desire to make his own history. His pride at playing, as he sees it, not only for himself but also for Spain. So it was truly fun to see him in the mix, the first 13 holes of this charging final round representing something like his best. Until the 14th, those short putts he needed to make, he made. All week he'd driven it imperiously. His irons started to sing, from the moment he hit what he felt was his best shot in years late in Saturday's third round. The forgotten man of the last two years was relevant again. But we must never, ever pass up the opportunity to have a little dig at LIV Golf and, as so often has been the case since its inception, it's one of LIV's own who sets us up perfectly. Rahm you see said on Saturday that the reason he's not played well in majors since before he left the PGA Tour wasn't LIV – it was that his swing simply isn't and hadn't been in anything like the required shape to compete with Scheffler and co. What then does it say about LIV that Rahm, his swing in bits, could never once finish worse than 10th? Can't swing it, can still wing it. As for the way he finished, what to say. Perhaps we should be generous and give credit to Scheffler for turning the screw when he did, which came just as Rahm endured some tough breaks, from the lip-out at 13 to the bounce right at 14. Rahm though will rue the short putt he missed there, the clumsy third at the 15th, the drive at the 16th, the tee-shot at the 17th, and another drive left at the 18th. It was a very messy finish, five shots gone during the Green Mile. He's not quite himself yet.

Golf is hard.



Jon Rahm finishes five-over in his final three holes. pic.twitter.com/wLO2zKeygn — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 18, 2025

Nobody's name is mud Come the weekend, mud-gate had basically gone, presumably because a drying course made those mud balls of the first two rounds less common. But it was the talking point of the tournament prior to that: the decision of the PGA to keep with tradition and play the ball as it lies in a major championship, when most certainly the PGA Tour would've given their members ball in hand had this been the Wells Fargo. What I liked about it though was that there seemed to be two very reasonable stances, well-articulated, and nobody seemed completely furious about it either way. Scottie Scheffler was a bit angry but not overly so as he explained that, so well-presented is Quail Hollow, giving players the opportunity to clean their golf balls (and thus place them nicely on the fairway) would scarcely make a difference when it comes to the lie. Padraig Harrington was unsympathetic but didn't call Scheffler a pampered f*** as he explained that the first he ever heard of lifting and cleaning a golf ball because of mud was when he left Ireland and entered the USA. As far as he's concerned, playing the ball as it lies is fundamental. It's an argument older players and purists tend to agree with. My view is more Harrington than Scheffler but the latter did impress me with the way he put across his argument. I ended with only one strong view of my own: that the idea these guys should hit low stingers around this monster of a golf course to improve their chances of avoiding mud-balls is very, very, very silly. It's dubious in and of itself, but changing your entire approach to a golf course to mitigate a couple of mud-balls would be stupid. Either cope, complain, or both, but don't go being clever about it.

closing argument on mud balls via the esteemed Paddy Harrington, Esq.



“It’s part of the skill of the game” 🎯 pic.twitter.com/sNDuMFkBom — Alan Bastable (@alan_bastable) May 16, 2025