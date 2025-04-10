Augusta looked soft, played hard

Conditions were perfect for scoring on day one of the Masters, or so they seemed. What wind there was could barely be detected and from a very early stage it was clear that greens, while fast, were receptive. There are plenty of mid-irons at Augusta and at holes like the fourth, fifth, 10th and 11th, those that found the target tended to stop close to where they landed.

Yet Luke Donald was right to call out a demanding set of pin positions and they ensured that scoring was fairly tough. Aaron Rai and Stephan Jaeger both got to four-under then stumbled and it soon became clear that few players would break 70 – at one stage it looked possible that nobody would.

Often, you have to shoot 70 or lower in order to hold on to a realistic chance of winning the Masters and the strength at the top of this leaderboard may mean that remains true, but those who shot 71 or 72 certainly won't feel beaten. Scoring was just a fraction higher than last year's first round and maybe, just maybe, that difference is enough to keep them in it.

Tough, not absurd was the theme on Thursday, but as greens hinted at repelling shots as the afternoon wore on, it may need every inch of the forecast overnight rain to delay the arrival of absurd, or at least absurdly tough. This could be a reasonably high-scoring Masters if the greens do firm up. Double-digits to win?

Several ways to Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler didn't hit the ball anything like as well as he can on Thursday. He shot 68.

Brandel Chamblee pointed out in his pre-tournament analysis that Scheffler's two Masters wins came about as much as anything because of his work around the greens. His first, remember, was ignited by a chip-in birdie at the third hole of the final round, just as it looked like he was about to run into trouble, and he was just as effective last year.

Could his third Masters come about because of his putting? Probably not, because Masters champions generally need to excel in a different area, allowing a good putting week to prove the icing on the cake. But it was undoubtedly Scheffler's putting, highlighted by a 60-footer at the fourth and rounded off with a 40-footer at the 16th, which got his second defence off to an ideal start.

It almost didn't feel fair, to be honest.

Not what was agreed

For much of the first round, Rory McIlroy did exactly what he'd told Jack Nicklaus he would do.

Nicklaus had earlier revealed that he and McIlroy sat down for a chat recently and that, when he asked McIlroy to talk through his plan for each hole, Nicklaus had no notes. In Jack's mind, do that and McIlroy wins the Masters at last.

Stood over a six-foot birdie chance at the 14th, one which would've seen him move into solo second, McIlroy had presumably done as promised. He'd had some nice breaks, bounces on the eighth and 13th for instance, but had played beautifully, executing his plan without any real stress bar a short-side miss at the 10th, which he mopped up stylishly.

Then came a mistake some would hastily declare is the type Scheffler doesn't make as he found water on 15 and ran up a costly double-bogey.