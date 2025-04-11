Ben Coley reflects upon a second-round 66 which reignited Rory McIlroy's latest Masters bid, as a top-class leaderboard takes shape at Augusta.

Resilience before brilliance Great golfers are made great in part by their resilience, and I'm not sure that's said enough. Scottie Scheffler went through a total putting crisis between Masters wins, but he kept going and he figured it out. Tiger Woods, for goodness sake. Jack Nicklaus. It's why we should be sure that Jon Rahm will find his competitive edge again after his worst ever Masters. And it's something we tend to underestimate when it comes to Rory McIlroy. Play beautifully, as he did today, and it's normal. Expected. This is the most 'naturally talented' golfer of his generation, of course he's waltzed around Augusta National in 66 strokes. Except it isn't normal and we should never expect it, never take it for granted. McIlroy is as resilient as he is hard-working, yet he's cast as the opposite. Flawed? Absolutely. Genius? And then some. This then must be the most satisfying round of this part of his career. Yes, the part without majors, a puzzle to which he must find the answer. As Rory knows and Rahm is finding out, ultimately, when you are who they are and you're facing these questions, there is no other path. McIlroy once said that he read The Obstacle Is The Way and he knows full well what the obstacle is, that there is no way around it.

Roaring into contention. McIlroy eagles No. 13 and is now tied for fourth. #themasters pic.twitter.com/1i65HRkd33 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2025

But the round. Sixty-six shots, none of them wasted. McIlroy was edgy out of the gate; you sense he felt, viscerally, that these first few shots were a golfing knife-edge: get them right and who knows what this weekend may bring. Get them wrong and suddenly it's five-under to a few over, a weekend off, questions he's not able to at least attempt to answer for a year. Then he settled into it, birdies at 10 and 11 igniting this round, reigniting his tournament. And so we come to the moment: an approach shot from the pine straw on 13, over Rae's Creek. One yard or so to the right and you can be sure that the decision, rather than the execution, would've been called into question. 'Why did he take that on and risk undoing all the good work?' We've heard it all before, haven't we. One yard or so short, likewise. How is it that our entire roryview can be shaped a puff of wind or the bounce of a ball? What could have been disaster now looks like perfection and no longer are people wondering whether he ought to have laid up or whether Scheffler would've taken it on or anything else. They're awed by that brilliance again, as we have all been a thousand times before. But what of the resilience that let brilliance sing? In time, maybe it's that which we'll most admire about McIlroy. Or maybe we'll most admire that, somehow, in spite of it all, he became a grand slam champion. The 2025 version of that dream almost died on Thursday evening. On Friday afternoon, it felt so alive. McCartyism Matt McCarty's first round at Augusta began birdie-birdie and he shot a decent 71. His second round began six-six, three shots dropped, and he carded a spectacular 68. Welcome to the Masters, son. Along with Rasmus Hojgaard, McCarty, a left-hander who quickly became a PGA Tour winner following a superb Korn Ferry Tour campaign last year, stands out on this leaderboard because he is a debutant. And because he has no idea what it's like to contend for a major. That sets he and Hojgaard apart and serves as a reminder that the single best guide to what to expect in a major championship is what has happened in recent major championships. From leader Justin Rose down to Xander Schauffele on the fringes of the top 15 or so, virtually every player here has been in a scenario similar to this one at some stage recently. Such experiences are an enormous advantage. This is why we ought to expect McCarty to struggle at some stage soon, Hojgaard too. The prospects of a first debut winner since 1979 are virtually zero, the prospects of someone without major battle scars likewise. This is the biggest of the big leagues. LIV and let die Two missions this week have been hard to stick to: enjoy the Masters whatever happens to another embarrassingly poor set of outright selections, and don't think about LIV Golf and what it has done to this game. But this leaderboard says so much about the winners and losers since that circuit's inception three years ago that there's no escaping the need to at least talk about it. Bryson DeChambeau has been the big winner. His wealth, yes, has skyrocketed, but so has his popularity. His majors haul has doubled, the second US Open so much more meaningful than the first given the timing, the circumstances, the opposition, and the shot which those who saw it will never forget. Never has DeChambeau appeared more comfortable in his own skin. He seems like a man who has found his home and he's a persistent threat in at least three of the majors, just as he will be when the fourth returns to St Andrews if not before.

Bryson DeChambeau sparks a roar from the bunker on No. 4. #themasters pic.twitter.com/IGQRhTq0wA — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2025