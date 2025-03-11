Ben Coley has landed 11/2, 3/1 and 5/1 multiples across his last three daily golf previews. Here are his best bets for Thursday's first round at Sawgrass.

Day one of The PLAYERS is up there with the most enjoyable of the year, with UK viewers able to mix feature group coverage with the Cheltenham Festival before settling in for the evening, when the biggest of big names tee off together. I've no interest in betting on the McIlroy-Scheffler-Schauffele three-ball, out at 5.29pm UK time, but nor do I have a strong fancy early on. The closest I came was Corey Conners, but Lucas Glover is enough of a worry even if Patton Kizzire is easily opposed. All three of my selections are out later and time-wise they begin with VICTOR PEREZ, who is the biggest price of the trio. The Frenchman is grouped with two short hitters in Ben Kohles and Henrik Norlander and the latter has struggled here in the past. He's hard to fancy, while Kohles will have to improve plenty on last year's debut, which began with a nightmare round of 80. Rain-softened conditions are unlikely to help and Perez should be favourite for this, owing to the fact he was ninth on his sole Sawgrass appearance and has the best recent form-line, 18th in the Cognizant Classic last time out. Kohles missed the cut in that event before finishing mid-pack in a weak Puerto Rico Open, so with Norlander not exactly setting the world alight, Perez is the clear pick.

Later on, the banker of the day looks to be SI WOO KIM. The former PLAYERS champion is grouped with Harry Hall and Chris Gotterup, the latter a big-hitting debutant whose errant nature means this could be a difficult couple of days, even with those softer targets to aim at. Gotterup failed to build on a bright start in Puerto Rico and is easily taken on, as is Hall given that he relies so much on the putter. He's lost strokes with his ball-striking in six successive events and while one round of lights-out putting could deny us, I suspect he'll find too many trouble spots for it to matter.

