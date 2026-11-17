It's set to be a windswept, dramatic finish to the PGA Tour season, and Ben Coley has several he likes for the RSM Classic.

Golf betting tips: RSM Classic 1.5pts e.w. Harry Hall at 40/1 (General 1/5, 10 places) 1.5pts e.w. Sepp Straka at 45/1 (General 1/5, 10 places) 1pt e.w. Austin Eckroat at 75/1 (bet365, 8 places) 1pt e.w. Zac Blair at 80/1 (Betfred 1/5, 8 places) 1pt e.w. Lee Hodges at 90/1 (bet365 1/5, 8 places) 1pt e.w. Joel Dahmen at 150/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5, 8 places) 0.5pt e.w. Chandler Blanchet at 300/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5, 8 places) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

As is now customary, the PGA Tour season ends this week at the RSM Classic in Georgia. This is one part of the package Brian Rolapp hasn't yet tampered with – you can get rid of beloved events in Hawaii, you can leave history behind at Colonial, but you'd better think twice before taking on the Sea Island Mafia. The RSM has become an end-of-term party at the home of so many PGA Tour members, coaches and clingers-on, and it seems impervious to the ruthless evolution of the modern Tour. It's also a fun event that I enjoy almost as much as the locals. That's partly a reflection of the eastern time zone, partly the backdrop, partly the sense of meaning you don't always find even at this time of year. Partly, believe it or not, having done well here down the years. It's thrown up some humdingers, too: Tommy Gainey stealing it with a final-round 60, three play-offs in a row from 2018, the emergence of a star in Ludvig Aberg, a near-miss for an amateur in Luke Clanton. This is a tournament with identity, purpose and familiarity, which isn't a bad blend. Since 2015, it has been played across two courses: Seaside (par 70) for three rounds, Plantation (72) for one. Seaside was fourth-shortest on the circuit before just a little length was added this year, Plantation remains the shortest par 72, and that means accuracy trumps power; that we need players who can dial in their second shots from the fairway. The last two winners have been exceptional putters but the overriding theme is one of precision, the likes of Kevin Kisner, Austin Cook, Tyler Duncan and Adam Svensson all accurate drivers just like last year's runner-up, Max McGreevy and our 2024 second, Daniel Berger. Berger, McGreevy, Duncan, Svensson, Nico Echavarria and a few more besides help draw a line to the Cognizant Classic in Florida, even if that's typically a bit tougher, while Clanton, McGreevy and Ricky Castillo point towards Puerto Rico. The exposed nature of this trio of courses lends logic to that and we can throw in other places like Port Royal (coastal, very short), River Highlands (very short), Waialae (coastal, short), Pebble Beach (coastal, short) and El Cardonal (driving not especially relevant) when looking for form pointers.

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It's also worth considering those local ties and the amateur events held here on Sea Island. Aberg had won nearby at Ocean Forest in the Jones Cup and knew the venue, while the likes of Kisner, Gainey and Chris Kirk are all from around these parts. I still remember watching Florida's Billy Horschel contend here right at the beginning of this career, as I do the gamble on SEC regular Michael Thompson that threatened for a while to come off. There are heaps of golfers who grew up playing in the southeast and have contended here since, as you'd expect. Five of the very best youngsters in the world are at or close to the top of the betting, with Mexico one-two Blades Brown and Benjamin James the most obviously in-form candidates. Michael Brennan is on three wins in about 30 starts and has world-class potential, Michael Thorbjornsen does too and boasts a pair top-10s from two starts here, but the one member of this quintet I was close to siding with was Jackson Koivun. The reason for this is simple and relates to just how dominant he's been at Sea Island in that SEC Championship referenced earlier. Koivun won the individual stroke play by six shots in 2024, two in 2025, and seven earlier this year. He shot 64-64-63 at the Seaside Course as recently as April, 67-67-64 last year, and 66-66-66 on debut. That's 43-under for nine rounds and a scoring average that's just a fraction over 65. Plus, the latest and most impressive of those victories followed some changes to the course conducted by Davis Love's design team, including a new strain of grass from tee-to-green, a few extra yards on the scorecard, and extensive bunkering work, so he's going to benefit for having seen it in competition – even if that competition is a few levels below this one. Koivun would have been a strong fancy at 22/1 had he skipped an event he was obliged to play in last week and the weather been set fair. Unfortunately, he produced the worst performance of his burgeoning professional career to date in Texas and while I could forgive him that, the forecast is a bigger problem as it suggests strong winds and some rain throughout the first three days. Perhaps that's what put Aberg off coming having been in the original field list, and it is in the end what puts me off a young talent who would've preferred it calm, especially as he beds in with a new caddie. Brian Harman's Open win, local knowledge and eye-catching display in Texas make him the most solid of the market principals given that he has a major experience edge to help in the conditions, but at twice the price I'll kick off a speculative staking plan with HARRY HALL. Straightforwardly, I love how he's been playing since mid-summer, with seven top-30 finishes in his last eight starts, two of them top-fives. The criticism during his run at the Ryder Cup last year was that his underlying numbers looked good, but ultimately he wasn't near the lead – that's not been the case lately and but for a temporary muscle issue, he'd perhaps have won the European Masters for us in September. Since a quiet Irish Open when potentially still nursing that problem, Hall has returned to the PGA Tour to go 13-23-12 and having been fifth at the Wyndham and 24th behind Scottie Scheffler at Southwind, that makes it five top-25s in a row in the US. As a result, he's up to 59th in DataGolf's rankings, just a couple of places behind Thorbjornsen and a few more behind Harman. This improvement, the consistency he's shown, can be traced to a big step forward with his approach work and it's that which can unlock a second PGA Tour win. Hall still shows a negative figure (-0.12) across all tours this year, but it's +0.44 since August, a turnaround of more than half a stroke per round. These fractions can sound insignificant, but they're not. That's the difference between being the 25th best iron player and the 120th, in a membership of 170 players.

Harry Hall

Iron play is so obvious fundamental to success on the PGA Tour and you can see that nice and clearly by looking at this year's standings. In first is Austin Smotherman, who recently won back-to-back. In second is Ben Kohles, runner-up again on Sunday. In third is Si Woo Kim, one of the most improved elite players on the circuit. Scheffler is fifth, and the players in seventh, eighth, 10th and 11th have all won as well. So, Hall appears to have addressed the one thing that was holding him back and as he boasts one of the very best short-games around (18th putting, 22nd around-the-green), good things ought to follow, especially at courses where there's a bit of space off the tee as there is here. He played the RSM Classic back in 2022 when just starting out as a struggling rookie, missing the cut narrowly but playing well at the Seaside Course, and returning four years later I think he'll find it very much to his liking. He's good in the wind having grown up by the coast in Cornwall, his wedge play in general is a real strength (top 30 in proximity from 50-125 yards this year and last), and he has correlating form in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and at Colonial. We're on a run of hot-putting PGA Tour winners right now and while they've not always been easy to spot beforehand, in Hall we've one of the most reliable operators on the circuit in that department, one for whom bermuda is no issue despite his west coast base. For the third time this autumn, I love his chances. Let's hope he can improve on finishes of 13th and third when selected previously. The wind is definitely a big part of my calculations here and with that in mind, the risks associated with SEPP STRAKA are more than acceptable. This is a two-time Ryder Cup player and major contender with four PGA Tour wins to his name plus another couple of play-off defeats, so we know about Straka's class. We also know that though Austrian, his family moved to Georgia when he was a teenager so this is something of an adopted home game given that he later attended the University of Georgia. Still based in Alabama, southern conditions are most familiar and they no doubt helped him break through at what's now the Cognizant Classic back in 2022, when nasty conditions meant 10-under was enough. That's often proved a good Open Championship pointer and so it did once more when Straka finished second the following summer behind Harman, again evidence that playing in the wind when accuracy counts is a good combination.

Sepp Straka

The difficulty is that he's yet to show it here, missing five cuts in six and making no impact on the one occasion he made the weekend. However, from 2018-2021 he was exclusively out of form and well down the world rankings, simply not the player we know today. In 2022 he'd climbed inside the top 30 but his five starts since losing a play-off in Mississippi read 45-62-MC-MC-MC, and in 2024 he was also out of form, finishing near last in the TOUR Championship then mid-pack in two DP World Tour events. That isn't to say he turns up this time at the very top of his game, only that his past results in the RSM Classic probably don't tell us anything. Plus, Straka has a round of 65 (-7) to his name at Plantation and 66 (-4) at Seaside, so we have seen he can score at the course, which makes sense given his accuracy and iron play. Even now, at the end of a hit-and-miss season, he's one of the best in this field for proximity from 100-150 yards. With correlating form such as that Cognizant win and one at the AmEx (multi-course, all short), second at Pebble Beach, third and fifth by the coast at Harbour Town in South Carolina, plus more bermuda-greens form in that Sanderson Farms play-off loss (to a former RSM champion) and another at Southwind, Straka really ought to be an ideal fit for this. As the wind is also a potential positive, that makes him a really tempting proposition. The icing on the cake is that 15th at Wentworth followed by 23rd in the Dunhill Links represents a step in the right direction for the world number 40, who will have seen what's been going on on the DP World Tour and no doubt appreciates that his Ryder Cup spot is under serious threat. Back close to his teenage home and with conditions having turned in his favour at courses he knows extremely well from his amateur days too, perhaps he can underline his class. Mac Meissner hails from South Carolina and finished a good 18th when selected for this last year so he's respected after a good performance in Texas (where he went to college), but I prefer AUSTIN ECKROAT at a slightly bigger price. We're tapping into some course correlations here as Eckroat also won at PGA National (the aforementioned Cognizant) and then followed up at El Cardonal, both times displaying his accuracy off the tee and quality approach play. In Florida in particular, that included handling the wind, which he's well versed in doing given his Oklahoma roots. Eckroat has shown he can score at Sea Island too having been inside the top 10 throughout his debut, eventually finishing eighth, then 17th on his second start. Even last year, at the end of a season which didn't feature a single top-10 finish, he closed out with a brilliant 63 to underline his fondness for the Seaside Course.

Austin Eckroat

This year has been similarly frustrating – plenty of good golf, little reward – but he does have a couple of good results and I like the consistency he's found, with eight cuts made in a row and just one missed since the end of March. Ultimately that doesn't count for much if you're not bagging big points for big finishes but while 124th in the FedExCup standings, he's exempt through next season thanks to those two wins. Last week was more of the same in a sense but that includes more excellent approach play and since the FedExCup Fall began, he's been one of the very best on the PGA Tour at +0.84 per round. With both his driving and his putting also having improved during this spell, he seems close to a big week under the right circumstances, and for the most part he has them here. We'll just have to hold our breath when he's chipping. While Eckroat doesn't have status to worry about, my next three selections do and they begin with ZAC BLAIR. He's one of the shortest drivers on the circuit but one of the best iron players with it, ranking fourth for the season. Blair has also become more efficient with the putter and that means his prospects of salvaging something from 119th in the FedExCup rankings are improved by the fact we're heading to Sea Island. Blair has played here nine times before and on eight of them has produced good tee-to-green numbers, the exception back in 2017. In four post-Covid visits he averages a whopping +0.96 strokes-gained with his approaches (he ranked first last year) and evidence for what accurate driving can do here can be found in the fact he's also +0.45 off the tee, a huge improvement on baseline numbers which are well into the negative.

In other words, he's coming to golf courses which accentuate his strengths, which include very good proximity stats from 100-125 yards, and he's doing so at a good time. Blair has four top-25 finishes in his last five starts and the exception came at the wide-open Vidanta Vallarta, which is about as unsuitable as it gets when it comes to his old-fashioned game. Last week's 18th should've been much better, too. Blair double-bogeyed the 72nd hole, a fairly straightforward par-five, when a birdie would've put him inside the top 10 and got him closer to the all-important top 100 in points. How he responds to that may well determine how this salvage operation goes, but he's a real grinder who I fancy to rise to the occasion. LEE HODGES has done that before and from 105th in the standings can perhaps do so again. I'm naturally wary of siding with such obviously strong course form but at 80/1 and bigger, there seems plenty of value in a player who has been fifth and fourth in the last two renewals. Last year's effort saw him move to 101st having missed a 10ft birdie putt on the very last hole, so he has that experience to call upon too. Hodges arrives here off a tie for 26th last week which saw him rank third in fairways and, perhaps crucially, lead the field in putting on Sunday. That club caused no end of problems a year or so ago and is still his weakness, but we've seen several big spike weeks this year and some of his best work on bermuda, which makes sense given he was born and raised in Alabama.

Coming up just short.



Lee Hodges misses his final birdie bid and finishes just outside the top 100 at 101st in the #FedExCup Fall. pic.twitter.com/2un2SjCvwR — PGA Tour (@PGATour) November 23, 2025

That also means Hodges has plenty of Sea Island experience from his amateur days while I won't be alone (maybe?) in remembering his 2020 victory in the 'Back 2 Golf Challenge' played here, when he beat Harris English and Jim Furyk over 36 holes at the Seaside Course. Hodges was paired with Davis Love when still a Korn Ferry Tour player and said it felt like a proper tournament coming down the stretch. With strong form at PGA National, third place in the AmEx, two top-10s at the Sony and that strong record here to his name, Hodges should feel he can do the job this week and secure full status for 2027. Same again from Dahmen? Given the run of hot-putting winners referenced earlier perhaps Jackson Suber shouldn't be on the shortlist after losing a million strokes with that club in Texas, but he made a good debut here and the Florida man is a brilliant iron player. He's been eased down the market and I was tempted to give him a chance, particularly after he led the Open for a while this summer. However, if we're going to take a big risk with putting then let it be at a really big price, with JOEL DAHMEN next. I wouldn't be selecting Dahmen in calm conditions but his sole PGA Tour win so far came by the coast in the Dominican Republic when it howled all week and he probably ought to have won that title again last year, so conditions rate a definite positive. That may also apply to the re-turfed fairways, which are now similar to those found in the Corales Puntacana. His performance last week is an even bigger positive. Dahmen got better each day in Austin, signing off with a seven-under 65 for 10th, and that round-by-round improvement was reflected in his putting stats. Come Sunday he was holing plenty and that can only be a good thing with a short turnaround to Sea Island, where the greens are similar. Dahmen's final round saw him climb to 126th in the FedExCup standings and while the top 100 is everyone's ambition, the top 125 get conditional status and will enjoy plenty of opportunities next year, likely starting in the AmEx and certainly including some of the events he's been so effective in. And of course, Dahmen has been in this situation before. Two years ago he entered the final round of this event needing to shoot 65 to earn status and went one better with a round of 64, saying afterwards it was the most alive he's ever felt playing golf and that it reminded him how much he really does care about the game and his place within it.

He needed a low round and he got one 👏

@Joel_Dahmen shoots a 6-under 64 with his future in question.



He finishes his round projected No. 124 in the #FedExCup and is in position to earn full status on TOUR in 2025.



📺: GOLF Channel pic.twitter.com/83HnbJH2Vm — PGA Tour (@PGATour) November 24, 2024