The gap between the best PGA Tour events and the worst has never been wider than it is today. Or should that be the strongest and the weakest? As demonstrated by the Honda Classic, this sport doesn't always need its best players to produce something thrilling. It can't always transcend. Sometimes, golf is for people who already love golf, and who see the worth of a storyline like Chris Kirk versus Eric Cole.

That being said, if you find yourself among this cohort, as I do, you'll be tested by the Puerto Rico Open. No television pictures here in the UK, no shot-by-shot updates, no worthwhile data, a high probability of leaderboard errors, and a field which probably doesn't feature the next Tony Finau or Viktor Hovland. It's not likely to have a lasting impact on anything except perhaps the career of one player.

Still, from a punting perspective, there's always opportunity. Last year a course specialist who arrived in form won at a nice price, and we were on third-placed Brandon Wu, a player of genuine promise, at 80/1. Nobody here is to be feared: Nate Lashley is the right favourite but far from an infallible one, and the likes of Cameron Percy and Scott Piercy are firmly in the veteran category now. Erik van Rooyen is probably the class act, but he's still on the long road to recovery.

Also in our favour is the fact that we know plenty about the course and how it's likely to play. This is a pretty long par 72 with wide fairways, in keeping with its resort status, and scoring can be low when the wind is down. In those circumstances, big-hitters like Ryan Brehm are at a clear advantage, but when the going gets tough it becomes more a test of accuracy and short-game, such as when Alex Cejka triumphed in 2015.

This time, we appear set for the course to play pretty soft and what breeze there is should be manageable for the most part, so when set against the weaker-than-usual field we might be in for a high-teens winning score. One way or another, it does look like those bigger hitters will be at an advantage, which makes Piercy more appealing than Lashley and Percy, though none of the trio is seriously considered at their respective odds.

Towards the head of the market, Sam Stevens and DYLAN WU appealed most and with the former well-found in the market, I'll take Wu as the best bet.

Six cuts made in his last eight starts mark this former amateur star down as one of the form players in the field, and having shot 70-69 at the Sony and 68-78 at Torrey Pines, there have been positives to take from both his off-weeks, too.

Last time out he finished 10th in the Honda Classic, improving his score each day, and I really like his 29th place at Pebble Beach before that. Seven of the last nine winners of this event had gone well in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am a few weeks earlier, and it would be eight out of nine had Steve Marino beaten Finau in their play-off.

Wu led the field in strokes-gained approach there, gaining over 2.75 per round at the host course, and we again saw him strike his irons well at the Honda. His putting improvement for a move away from poa annua resulted in his first solo top-10 at this level and he produced fireworks on similar greens in the AmEx, where a third-round 61 propelled him 50 spots up the leaderboard before a quiet Sunday.

It looks like Wu has built himself a platform, even if it has taken a while, and there's real substance to his form now. Given that his sole Korn Ferry Tour win came under low-scoring conditions in an event also won by former Puerto Rico champion Martin Trainer plus last year's runner-up, Max McGreevy, and that he was in the mix by the sea in Bermuda, there are also reasons to believe this course really should suit.

There aren't many in here with his scope and while Stevens is certainly one of them, Wu has finished ahead of him in their last two tournaments and for now probably deserves to be the shorter of the two in the betting. He isn't, and that's decisive in making him the best bet at anything 25/1 and upwards.

MICHAEL KIM is another who played well at Pebble Beach, where he closed with a fabulous round of 66 and led the field in strokes-gained tee-to-green.

A proven winner courtesy of his runaway triumph in the John Deere Classic, he was right in the mix here a year ago, leading after round one and playing in the final group before fading to 16th.

He'd shown promise a year earlier, too, but on each occasion was short on confidence whereas this time he looks like he's playing quite nicely. Only in the final round of the Farmers has he really struggled this year and, crucially, his driving has improved a heck of a lot. That club threatened to ruin his career, but he ranks 77th in strokes-gained off-the-tee, up from 196th at the end of his last full season.

On his current trajectory, Kim is on course for his first above-average year with his driving and that's going to open up some opportunities given that we know he's capable of high-class performances in all other departments, for all that the putter has been a little bit quiet on the whole.

Still, three positive performances in four starts show improvement there, too, and given his miserable record in the Honda Classic I'm not at all worried about last week's missed cut. Kim was a persistent contender at Korn Ferry Tour level last season, this is not much tougher, and there's no reason at all he can't stick it out for the full 72 holes.

Put your shirt on, Higgs...

It is of course tempting to speculate in events like this, because there are sleepers like William McGirt and Kyle Stanley together with some relative unknowns quoted at three-figure prices. McGirt has two top-30s in five PGA Tour starts this season and it's not long since he was eighth behind Xander Schauffele at the Travelers, so with a good record here to his name he's one for the shortlist.

That being said, my view is that the pool of winners is probably quite small. There are numerous has-beens and some players who simply aren't good enough to realistically expect to contend even at this lowly level, so I'm keen to have a crack at that second tier of the betting which provides real potential for a winner at a nice price.

MJ Daffue's performance in the Honda certainly caught the eye but he's occasionally horrendous on the greens and the two I prefer are HARRY HIGGS and HARRISON ENDYCOTT.

Higgs is hard to make a case for from a ball-striking perspective, especially after a missed cut at PGA National, but he's been regularly catching the eye of late and undoubtedly has a touch of class.

Remember, it's less than a year since he finished 14th in the Masters having been fourth in the 2021 PGA Championship, while he's twice been runner-up on the PGA Tour including in Bermuda at a course which offers good form clues for this one.

He was 48th at Pebble Beach having been in the mix over the first 36 holes, before that opened with a 66 at Torrey Pines, and was 18th when shooting a third-round 62 to contend in the AmEx, so there are plenty of more recent pointers towards his chance, too.