Ben Coley's specials previews for the majors this year are well in front, but he's keeping stakes limited for the Open. Find out where he's landed.

Golf betting tips: Open Championship specials 1pt T Olesen, T Kim, Matsuyama and Aberg in top player markets at 50/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Olesen... Olesen A nod there to Iceland's finest export, Sigur Ros, but we're in the top Danish market here to ponder with two men by the same name. One of those is THORBJORN OLESEN, whose real name is Jacob. The other is Jacob, whose real name is also Jacob. They're 100/30 and 15/2 respectively but having considered dutching them, I'll stick with the experience of Thunderbear. The reason for that is ignoring John Axelsen (and Jacob Skov Olesen, for now), which I think we're safe to do, the other three Danish players here are powerhouses: Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, and Niklas Norgaard. Power would be quite low down on my list of demands this week, even with the rain that continues to fall. Nicolai has assumed favouritism after a fine display in Scotland but that course was made for big-hitters and I wouldn't be sure he'll back it up. His work around the greens is a definite weakness and while he's the one I fear most, I'm not sure I quite understand the gap between his price and (Thorbjorn) Olesen's based on that one display. With Rasmus desperately disappointing in Scotland, where brand new dad Norgaard understandably missed the cut, it could pay to side with the superior short-game of Thorbjorn here, with Jacob Skov, winner of the Amateur not far away last year, still lacking in experience and prone to ruinous mistakes.

Kim over Kim Sticking with the theme, the top Korean market is full of kids in America like TOM KIM, Ben An, Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim and I almost agree with the market in that I would make it all about the two Kims. Where I differ is that I'd lean towards Tom and at almost 3/1 that makes him a bet. Granted he's endured a largely poor year and for a long time, Si Woo had his number in the head-to-head. But over the last five it's 3-2 to Tom, including last week in the Scottish Open and, crucially, the US Open, where Si Woo talked himself out of it after a strong start. In terms of self-belief it's no contest, Tom you sense feeling like he will win a major, Si Woo like he simply can't, so while I love the fact that the latter is dynamite around the greens and accurate off the tee, the combination of mentality and putting might place a ceiling on his performance. Kim, runner-up two years ago having shown up well for a while at St Andrews and been thereabouts several times in the Scottish Open, could well develop into an each-way player here if his own putter warms up. I'd say that's more likely than Si Woo's and with Im's approach play having dropped off a cliff, Ben An poor the last twice and the other two Koreans not likely to feature, I like the price.

July 14 - *MAJOR SPECIAL* The Open Championship preview