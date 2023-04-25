Golf expert Ben Coley has three selections against defending champion and 11/4 favourite Jon Rahm in the Mexico Open.

Jon Rahm arrived at the inaugural Mexico Championship amid arguably the biggest slump of his young career. Clinging onto the world number two slot, Rahm had gone a whopping six starts without contending, and when last seen had finished 27th in the Masters, his short-game in disarray. His relative lack of confidence is why he stumbled rather than strode over the line, playing his final nine holes in level par. He would go on to suffer disappointing weeks in the remaining majors and fail to make an impact in the FedEx Cup. His victory at Vidanta Vallarta didn't solve everything, but it was the thing he could hold onto throughout a bad summer. Later, he'd face questions about a lacklustre year and point to wins in Mexico and then Spain as mitigating evidence. Now, one year on, he's the Masters champion. Indisputably, he has been the best player in the sport over the past 12 months, winning seven times in total. Such is his status, it's not a surprise that opening prices of more than 3/1 have been taken. The surprise is that they existed in the first place. Rahm went off around the 5/1 mark on his first visit to the course. Tony Finau returns having been adjusted from 22/1 to 8/1. That's not to say I see great value in backing the favourite. Rahm was about the same price to win the Open de Espana, which ultimately required seeing off an improving Min Woo Lee, Matthieu Pavon, Edoardo Molinari and Zander Lombard. Here, there might only be one other truly elite player in the shape of Finau, but there are plenty of others with the ability to win on the PGA Tour, whether that's proven or otherwise. If he has taken any time off following the RBC Heritage – Rahm joked that he would struggle because he's so addicted to playing golf – then he might not be the good-thing he looks. Remember, it did take him almost a year to win again after the US Open and while I doubt that'll be the case this time, this sport is harder than he's made it look at times. All major winners in 2022 took a while to win again.

And so to the course, designed by Greg Norman, which means you can play a fun game and try to spot his name on the PGA Tour website. It's a par 71 which is listed at 7,456 yards and ought to again be receptive. Trawl through last year's pressers and the word 'long' is in every last one of them, before we saw a leaderboard of power hitters emerge: Rahm, Tony Finau, Cameron Champ, Kurt Kitayama, and so on. Brandon Wu and David Lipsky both managed to get involved too but players like them face an uphill battle. DataGolf tells us that there were fewer shots from 75 to 175 yards than virtually anywhere else on the schedule; correspondingly, there were far more shots from upwards of that distance. Everyone was thrashing driver with impunity and then trying their best to set up genuine birdie chances from a long way away. Players and bookmakers appear to have cottoned onto this fact, because the bigger names that are here all fall into the category of big-hitters. Of course, it applies to Rahm and Finau, but also Wyndham Clark, GARY WOODLAND, Nicolai Hojgaard, Patrick Rodgers, Ben An, MAVERICK MCNEALY, BEAU HOSSLER and Taylor Pendrith, pretty much the top 10 names in the betting. It seems likely that this group provides the winner and with cases there to be made for all of them, the value options in my eyes are the trio highlighted above. Starting with McNealy, it's fair to say he'd have been much further up the betting at his best and, having said he's free of the fitness issues which kept him on the sidelines for a brief period earlier this year, I'm willing to chance him rediscovering his form. CLICK HERE to back McNealy with Sky Bet He started the season as one of the best maidens on the circuit after a fine 2022 and when he began this year with seventh place in the Sony Open, he was as close to the world's top 50 as he's ever been. Unfortunately, after another solid effort at Torrey Pines, that's when injury struck.

Since returning he's made two cuts out of three, failing only narrowly at the RBC Heritage, but that's where some of the positives can be found as his iron play was excellent. Not typically his strength, that bodes well and while he was erratic off the tee, had his usually excellent short-game come to the party he'd have comfortably made the weekend. Freshened up since and raring to go, he now heads to Mexico, where he's five-from-five for his career and has been especially good at El Camaleon (26-12-11-10), another Norman-designed course with receptive, paspalum greens. It's not as tilted towards big-hitters as this course, but it's probably a decent form guide and at least tells us McNealy is effective under these conditions. His sole start in the Texas Open, played at another Norman design, saw him contend and he's a long driver who right now will appreciate the space this course affords him. The closest he came to winning on the Korn Ferry Tour was in an event dominated by long hitters, one subsequently won by An, and at 33/1 and upwards he's worth chancing on his debut here. An is respected as he's playing nicely and hits it miles, too. That Suncoast Classic win could be a sneaky pointer and just as Wu followed a good Zurich Classic performance with second place in this event last year, so could An after he and S.H. Kim finished just outside the top 10. His putting would worry me though and on that note it's WOODLAND's improved form on the greens which compels me to go in again having sided with him last year. CLICK HERE to back Woodland with Sky Bet Note that Rahm (3/1 from 5/1) and Finau (8/1 from 22/1) are appreciably shorter in this weaker field, yet Woodland is a bigger price. There's some justification to that as his overall numbers for the season are slightly less compelling, but 14th in the Masters (MC 2022) and 31st in the Heritage (DNP) are hugely eye-catching efforts with this week in mind.

Woodland's Augusta record is abysmal, 14th place being his best performance yet, and the same is true of his past exploits at Harbour Town, where he's rarely visited on account of it being a bad fit for his game. To prove competitive in both despite giving away a lot of shots around the green suggests his long-game is where he needs it to be, and in both tournaments he putted really well. He ranked second for greens hit on his debut in this event, finishing 24th, and was sixth in strokes-gained tee-to-green. It really was as simple as the putter costing him a place and if he has found a fix, even concerns over his chipping can be overcome at a course with large greens he ought not to be missing too often. Woodland has contended at the two Norman designs referenced as well as at Torrey Pines, a course that Finau, Rahm and Champ all adore in part because of the advantage it lends to big hitters. This looks a really good opportunity for a sleeping giant who has been ninth in elite company at Riviera, 14th at the Masters, and has nothing to fear from anyone bar the favourite. My final vote among the second wave of the market goes to HOSSLER, who was the better player in a fine partnership with Clark at TPC Louisiana. CLICK HERE to back Hossler with Sky Bet Clark's overall body of work is stronger and he deserves to be shorter in the market, but the gap between them might be a little wide given their respective performances, and the fact that Hossler has shown improved form off the tee of late. Ranking third in that category in Texas really caught the eye as it was his career-best driving display and while his approach work has been poor for much of the season, that's improved throughout each of his last three starts, too.