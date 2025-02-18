Credit to those bookmakers who've priced up many of Thursday's three-balls in the Magical Kenya Open, where I think they have the wrong favourite in the match which tees off at 9.50am UK time.

Guido Migliozzi shades it with both bet365 and Sky Bet but I'm not sure why. He's out of form with three missed cuts since Dubai, his record here reads MC-MC, and all parts of his game bar the putter have been very poor lately.

ADRIAN OTAEGUI also missed the cut in Qatar but only by a solitary shot owing to a misbehaving putter, the one club he does have trouble with despite what you might hear on the telly.

The ex-Spaniard is just about the most accurate driver of a ball in men's professional golf and while that's not necessarily important at Karen, where Migliozzi won this title in 2019, here at Muthaiga it's a big weapon. It's why his course form reads 34-30-4 and it's heartening that as well as finding fairways, he's putted to a good standard, too.

In fact, Otaegui has found more joy on the greens with each visit so far, hence that trajectory in results, and if he holes his share again there's no reason he can't contend. Muthaiga is just perfect for his style of play and it just isn't for Migliozzi's.

Justin Harding, another winner at Karen, completes the group.

He has one top 50 since last summer and two top-30 finishes over the last two years, a run of 34 starts. During this spell he's averaged about two shots more than Otaegui per round and odds of 11/4 probably overplay the likelihood of an upset at a course where his best result (40th) is worse than Otaegui's worst.