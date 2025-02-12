Min Woo Lee can put his power advantage to use to help land a day-one double in the Genesis Invitational, which is held this year at Torrey Pines.

Golf betting tips: Genesis Invitational round one 2pts Stevens and Lee to win their three-balls at 9/2 (General) 1pt Stevens, Lee and Knapp to win their three-balls at 16/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

With the move from Riviera done and Tiger Woods having withdrawn, the story of the Genesis Invitational build-up has become the weather. On Tuesday, Hideki Matsuyama said that the greens were soft and that playing here three weeks ago wouldn't really help, such is the contrast in conditions. Collin Morikawa said 'it's going to play really tough, it's going to play long' and with more rain forecast, he's probably right. Morikawa felt that with rough which has been allowed to grow, this would make fairways all the more important. On this, I'm not sure I agree. Time and again down the years, narrow fairways and thick rough have been said to help shorter hitters, but seldom has it played out that way. The US Open at Olympic Club would be the best example but that remains an outlier. In general, power wins when everyone misses fairways. Now, Morikawa has an excellent record here and could certainly be competitive, but when looking through the three-balls it makes sense to try to spot what you might term power imbalances. The other thing we can do is isolate form at the South Course, knowing that performances in the Farmers Insurance Open can be made to look better by a low round on the (generally) much easier North. These two approaches gave me a shortlist of five, as follows.

Laurie Canter joins Sliced to talk Bahrain, what changed in 2020, LIV & future of golf

An to beat Henley and Poston Ben An has a big power advantage here. He's among the longest drivers on the PGA Tour whereas Russell Henley is one of the shortest in terms of how far he carries the ball, which may be all that matters given the lack of run on what will be soft fairways. JT Poston has a bit more in the locker these days but is still below average and his South Course record is poor, as is Henley's. The problem? An's is even worse after he shot a final-round 83 on his last visit. Conditions suit him but I can't get away from the fact that his four cuts made in four Farmers appearances is all because he plays the North much better than he does the South. Stevens to beat McCarthy and Echavarria In contrast to An, SAM STEVENS loves the South Course and demonstrated that again when runner-up in the Farmers three weeks ago. Having been on the wrong side of a two-shot draw bias and lost by one after a 360-degree lip-out during Saturday's back-nine, he was unlucky not to go home a PGA Tour champion. Stevens is inside the top five in this field in strokes-gained per-round at the South Course and also happens to be a big-hitter, ranking 15th in distance of all drives last season. For him, four rounds on the South presents an opportunity to mix it with some of the stars of the circuit, a group he definitely has the potential to join. Denny McCarthy ranks among the worst 10 players in this field at the South and has passed on the Farmers since 2021, four tries to that point having returned form figures of MC-MC-64-73. He's playing well and clearly has the ability to produce one good round anywhere, but to do it here he probably will need one of his best putting days. Nico Echavarria has emerged as a threat to McCarthy's claim to be the best putter on the PGA Tour but he's gone off the boil and his previous two rounds here were 73 and 76. Again, we can't take for granted that another over-par score is coming, but I do feel we can be sure Stevens is value at anything upwards of evens.