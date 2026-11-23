Min Woo Lee gets the headline vote for the Australian PGA Championship, but we've eyes on a Scotsman at an enormous price as well.

Golf betting tips: Australian PGA 4pts e.w. Min Woo Lee at 9/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5) 1pt e.w. Wenyi Ding at 80/1 (Best Price 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) 1pt e.w. Connor Syme at 180/1 (Best Price 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

'More competitive than any in recent memory' Eleven days after Rory McIlroy's historic eighth Race to Dubai victory, another DP World Tour season begins – and it's set to be unalike any before it. Since McIlroy edged out PGA Tour-bound Eugenio Chacarra at the end of a tournament which saw Tyrrell Hatton follow Jon Rahm in returning to his exceptional best, we've learned just what the DP World Tour will do with those who have nowhere to play after the demise of LIV Golf. There are many, Rahm and Hatton included, who can simply return to the Tour, assuming Rahm isn't granted safe passage back to the PGA Tour ahead of schedule, that his suspension is upheld. Then there's Bryson DeChambeau who, as a recent major champion, has signed up to enjoy Category 1 status. He can take part in whichever tournaments he chooses to. So can various European and South African golfers who met career money requirements. The more complicated bit concerned those who didn't have DP World Tour status of any kind but wished to play on it. How we got here is less clear, but nine players, a cohort which includes Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson and Joaquin Niemann, have been handed a guarantee of sponsor exemptions for non-Rolex Series events beginning in February. This is a lifeline which hasn't gone down well with everyone. Eddie Pepperell says he's 'pretty appalled' and he won't be alone, with many feeling that the other players in this group simply didn't merit special treatment.

In the end, we are talking about five names, then: Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Michael LaSasso, Lucas Herbert, and Thomas Pieters. Two of this cluster tried to earn back status through Qualifying School but ultimately failed. It is certainly possible to argue that the DP World Tour could've told them tough luck; that they will not add significant value to the tournaments they can now participate in. Pieters could still have been invited along to the Soudal Open in his native Belgium, but was there any need to provide him and the other four with such a generous landing strip? The DP World Tour would surely argue that, in times of financial struggle, providing quality players to sponsors and tournament organisers is an opportunity that cannot be turned down. In theory, they will not be taking opportunities from those with eligibility who otherwise would've taken part. The idea is that they in effect replace those like Michael Mjaaseth, the promising Norwegian who enjoyed some opportunities fresh from college. Viewed that way, it could be seen as a smart use of the functions at the Tour's disposal. Wherever you stand, what we know for certain at this point is that the 2027 season will be stronger, more competitive than any in recent memory; that McIlroy's bid to surpass Colin Montgomerie with a ninth Race to Dubai title may require another major championship or else a very healthy strike-rate on his forays to Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. And it is in Australia where we begin along this fascinating road, not with McIlroy in Melbourne, but with something of an aperitif ahead of Kingston Heath. The Lakes makes welcome return The first notable feature of the Australian PGA Championship is that it has been relocated from Brisbane to Sydney, where The Lakes will play host. An historic course which was restored by Mike Clayton's team, it was used for one round of the 2023 Australian Open and all four in 2018, when Ancer won by five. It's also featured in the Australian Amateur (won by Cam Davis) while from 2010-2012 it threw up a string of veteran, Australian winners of the Australian Open, including when Greg Chalmers held off Tiger Woods before a memorable victory for the aptly named veteran, Peter Senior. Says Clayton: "Against the trend of modern design, we decided against consciously adding yardage for its own sake. We also chose to remove almost all influence of long, green grass as a way of dictating the play. Our determination was this: that without significant fairway width, there can be no meaningful strategy from the tees; and no one wants to play down narrow fairways in high winds. "We headed in the opposite direction: there would be no rough around the greens; the fairways would be as wide as we could make them; but the ideal lines into the flags would be from the more difficult to access edges of the fairways. And this would be close to the hazards. Each player would need to make a decision on where it would be best to aim; and that makes the game interesting for both members and golf professionals." This is a familiar theme of golf in Australia and reflects many of the design principals that make Royal Melbourne and Kingston Heath so revered. For the purist, it is heaven; there are few things better than watching elite players fight to control their golf ball because of the way it reacts with the turf, but among those few things is watching elite players play creatively, thoughtfully, with care and skill and no little variety, whether in recovery mode or from the fairway. And while calm, soft conditions would undoubtedly change things, The Lakes has generally held its own despite being a par 72 which is well under 7,000 yards and includes six par-fours under 400 yards, all four par-threes under 200, and a set of four reachable par-fives. Almost anywhere else in the world, a course with these vital statistics would be a pushover. Here, in windswept Sydney and under Clayton's guiding hand, it is anything but. Since these tournaments returned to co-sanctioned status, there has been one almighty shock when Ryggs Johnston won the Australian Open. An American Q-School graduate with a good amateur pedigree, he's played 60 times since without managing another top 10, and just finished 161st on the Race to Dubai. Otherwise, only Elvis Smylie's 66/1 success in this event comes close, though we all knew how good he could be and the left-hander was playing somewhere familiar, too. Generally, the winner has come from the top of the betting and there's nobody more likely than MIN WOO LEE. Adam Scott admittedly holds a slight edge on recent form having played well in two Middle East events, his ball-striking particularly impressive. But while I do think his six-year drought could end over the next fortnight, I'd rather be backing Scott at Kingston Heath next week if the price is right. It'll be bigger, that's for sure, unless he wins this by a distance. Ultimately, his record in the PGA is so-so, but Min Woo's is exceptional. It reads 3-4-1-15-5 and that 15th place would probably have been another top-10 finish had the tournament been able to run its full course. Instead, he paid the price for a lacklustre second round in a renewal which had to be cut to 54 holes.

Min Woo Lee

All bar the first of those performances came at Royal Queensland, but Min Woo shot a bogey-free 67 here in 2023 and should continue to enjoy The Lakes. Its width of the tee will help and while the course is sure to be demanding, it will afford the youngster ample opportunities to attack. I think he'll probably seek to get after a few of these risk-reward par-fours and when you've a short-game as sharp as his, that makes perfect sense. The issue keeping him from being a truly world-class player was and remains his approach play but there have been positives there, as he's improved by around half a stroke per round this year versus last and is now slightly better than average. That's a big deal when you have as much speed as anyone in the game, brilliant hands, and can light up the greens when everything clicks. Truth be told that still hasn't happened often enough, but remember he did ultimately finish fourth in the FedExCup thanks to a storming finish at East Lake, then went 2-2-1 in the Presidents Cup, before returning to action with ninth place in the Baycurrent Classic in Japan. Then, having no doubt been paid handsomely to go to an unsuitable golf course in India, he had to withdraw from the tournament early in round two due to stomach issues. He wasn't the first and he won't be the last to fall foul of those. Fifth in this after six weeks off last year and a past runner-up in what was the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship, I don't see the break as a negative and with the main dangers all infrequent winners who don't come close to matching his record in the weaker of the two big Australian events, to be frank this is precisely the sort of tournament he should be winning. Locals provide biggest challenge Those dangers include Scott, Daniel Hillier and Corey Conners, and the latter won't be seeing The Lakes for the first time having reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Amateur back in 2015. He beat Sungjae Im along the way, too, and Conners' prospects are boosted by a recent third place in Bermuda when demanding conditions saw his exceptional ball-striking make a big difference. Conners has high finishes in Britain, France, Japan and South Africa to his name, so his game travels, and yet in something like 250 professional starts he's still only won at one golf course in Texas. As you typically need a sharper short-game than his to keep pace in Australia, my expectation is that he adds to that list of strong international performances without adding to his shorter-than-it-should-be list of titles. We saw ex-LIV players win three of the final six events last season and I've little doubt that clarity on their respective futures helped Rahm and Hatton in particular. Perhaps the same will apply to Lucas Herbert and Cam Smith and the former, fourth in a prep-run last week, has been talking a good game. Herbert missed the play-off by a single shot at a course he felt didn't suit him and told Golf Australia: "I feel like my game's at a point now where if I play my good golf and I do what I need to do, it's going to be very hard to beat me." He went on to talk about how much value he places on this next fortnight and as he's tuned up well there's a lot to like, but he's a very short price given a rotten record in this for one of his quality. Alex Noren's quiet autumn, Smith's ongoing troubles and some troublingly poor play from Nicolai Hojgaard leave Tom McKibbin the other notable option. He finished runner-up in the Australian Amateur once, finished seventh at LIV Adelaide last year, and has three top-10s on the DP World Tour since LIV's collapse. Much depends on how valuable his driving is, as he's not only long but accurate with it. Lee is longer but less accurate and around here I don't see a big uptick for players like McKibbin. It's Min Woo's blend of raw power and delicate touch, crafted in Australia, which appeals most this week. I'll be disappointed if he isn't involved.

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At bigger prices there are two youngsters I am quite keen on, with WENYI DING preferred to Kazuma Kobori on this occasion. Both were in my staking plan in Korea a month ago and showed promise in finishing alongside each other in a tie for 34th. Kobori, who had been 14th in the Japan Open a week earlier, gained strokes through the bag in another encouraging display which underlines his potential providing the golf course is suitable. On reflection, perhaps that one was just a bit too long. Few players on the DP World Tour, if any, have lower ball speed than the New Zealander, so immediately this short golf course seems a plus. And while yes its fairways are wide, that 2018 leaderboard suggests there's plenty in it for more accurate, tidy golfers; golfers like Ancer, who he's not a million miles away from in profile terms. Kobori made a name for himself with three wins in Australia at the beginning of 2024 and while yet to see it through in these much deeper fields, form figures of 15-34-25-MC across three different courses read perfectly well. He was the halfway leader in this event last year, too, and still fourth through 54 holes. Ultimately no match for Puig under soft conditions on the Gold Coast, Kobori might just find this more to his liking and on the back of a good season on the DP World Tour, if his short-game is as sharp as it can be he might be up to seeing this out a bit better. I just felt the price was no more than OK and if you are backing him, look to some 'without' markets where he's around 50/1 taking out the top three. Ding might be the disappointment of the season all things considered but this former amateur star remains a player of immense potential, and there are reasons to believe we could see a big performance from him over the coming fortnight. Firstly, Wenyi has gone 37-23-34-18 during the last couple of months, a big improvement on a run of missed cuts, and it's all to do with his driver. It had gone AWOL during summer and into autumn but he's found the fix and as well as this sequence of improved displays, he's been rewarded with team gold at the Asian Games, too.

Wenyi Ding

With his approach work hopefully getting there and his short-game exceptional, everything seems to be coming together and 18th place in a Rolex Series event last time was his best performance since he finished runner-up in this event last year. Yes, his form figures coming in to that read 3-6, but those were Asian Tour events – a top-20 behind Rahm compares pretty well with both. Wenyi's runner-up finish at Royal Queensland was by no means his first positive experience of Australia, either. He was runner-up in the Asia-Pacific Amateur at Royal Melbourne and has been fifth and 18th in the last two Australian Opens, evidence that he has the skills required for a test of golf unalike those we've seen on the DP World Tour throughout 2026. Width off the tee is a positive and while he'll need another step forward with his irons, that might be the only thing missing from an appealing profile. Yanhan Zhou was 12th that Asia-Pacific Amateur aged just 15 and returns on the back of a match play win back home in China, where he's been prolific. The Toddler is a fascinating one on his first pro start in Australia but for now, Wenyi is preferred at the same sort of price. Syme set for improved display As ever, it should pay to remember that the Challenger PGA Tour of Australia is a few grades below the DP World Tour and we've a handy recent example courtesy of Daniel Gale. This is a player who finished 155th on the Road to Mallorca – that's the second tier of European golf – but has come back home to Australia and rattled off five good performances in succession. Home comforts play their part and will be to the advantage of those trying to bridge the gap, but it's a wide one. With that in mind I'll eschew the local pros in favour of CONNOR SYME. It's been a forgettable campaign for Syme, who finished 146th on the Race to Dubai. He has another year left on the exemption he earned when winning last year's KLM Open but clearly needs to get back to that sort of level soon if he's to compete with a better crop of members in the months ahead. However, there were signs at the end of the season that he might be getting there. Syme was 11th in the Dunhill Links then 37th in Spain, both times hitting good approach shots and putting better. The putter has been the big issue this year but things have been looking up and his short-game in general seems to be improving.

Connor Syme