Two players who've finished runner-up for us at big prices already this year make the staking plan for this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, including Brandon Wu.

Golf betting tips: AT&T Byron Nelson 1pt e.w. Brandon Wu at 55/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) 1pt e.w. Scott Stallings at 70/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) 1pt e.w. Eric Cole at 80/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) 1pt e.w. Michael Kim at 80/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) 1pt e.w. Mark Hubbard at 100/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) 1pt e.w. Nate Lashley at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The AT&T Byron Nelson will be a good test of just how impenetrable the Rahm-Scheffler axis has become (wait, are there degrees of impenetrability? Probably not, but do read on). Jon Rahm has already won a supposedly volatile shootout this year, one he'd complained about when things weren't going so well. Might Scottie Scheffler, whose worst finish so far in 2023 is 12th, do the same? Scheffler has two wins to Rahm's four but consider this: he's the PGA Tour's bang-average putter right now, ranking 99th, gaining precisely nothing. To carry a club like that and miss no cuts in a dozen starts for the season, only once playing poorly, says everything about the phenomenal state of his long-game. It's why he ought to be high on the shortlist for the PGA Championship but it's also why he shouldn't really interest anyone at 7/2 for the Nelson. Low-scoring events are often mischaracterised as glorified putting competitions, nevertheless I'm not sure you want to be going into battle with someone who is prone to a really quiet week on the greens.

Scheffler might have this title on his hit list being a Texas man so I'd worry less about focus wandering to Oak Hill, yet there's no denying that eve-of-major tournaments can produce the unexpected: Sung Kang and KH Lee in Dallas, Jim Herman and DA Points in Houston, JJ Spaun and Corey Conners (the first time) in San Antonio. Of course, this has more to do with fields than focus, and we have to acknowledge things could look so very different at the Nelson. When Lee won the first PGA Tour event held here in 2021, Sam Burns was second. When he defended that title, second place went to Jordan Spieth, with Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all close behind. With Spieth now absent I'll be rolling the dice, because Tyrrell Hatton complained of feeling awful over the ball last week, Dallas-based Tom Kim has been putting poorly, and Jason Day has hit a bump on the road to recovery. Of the three it's Kim who I found most tempting having played well here last year and come a long way since, but Spieth's withdrawal and some Monday support has squeezed his price. First up I'll take BRANDON WU to build on third place behind Rahm and Tony Finau last time out. CLICK HERE to back Wu with Sky Bet Wu was right in the mix again in Mexico, playing the first seven holes of the final round in five-under before his winning chance disappeared with three costly holes around the turn. Still it was a further boost to the confidence of a youngster long considered capable of going all the way to the top of the game, even if I suspect his lack of firepower means slightly lesser targets than that might be wise. Wu had earlier finished second to Justin Rose at Pebble Beach so it's been a good first half of the year and he hit a career-high world ranking following his latest performance, before missing the Wells Fargo which may not be a bad thing after being in the mix south of the border.

309 yards ➡️ 12 feet 💪@BWu97 moves to solo second after a two-putt birdie on 7 @MexicoOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/Ju7eVETFob — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 29, 2023

Craig Ranch is a par 71 now so scoring will be higher than in previous years (the 12th is a par-four having been a par-five previously), but it's shorter on the scorecard and will play easier – fewer shots will be hit, it's just that the to-par score will make it seem more difficult. Wu has the tools for a shootout, as he demonstrated with a field-leading putting display last time out, and while not the longest this course isn't really about what you do off the tee. Fairways are wide but there are plenty of holes which will offer up wedge approach shots for everyone and two-time champion Lee wouldn't be the longest. My view is that we'll need a blend of quality irons and a very good putting week and Wu has the tools for both, as he also showed when carrying Joseph Bramlett in the Zurich Classic before his performance down at Vidanta Vallarta. Two rounds of 66s through the middle of his Byron Nelson debut last year offer up sufficient encouragement and he made no secret of how delighted he was that this opportunity to play a 'home game' had finally come around, the Californian having been based here in Dallas for some time. Texas connections have pointed the way to a handful of big-priced winners in the Lone Star State down the years and Wu, at around the 50/1 mark, could well be the latest to underline the benefits of home comforts. MICHAEL KIM is another Dallas exile and it's telling that when at an extremely low ebb in 2021, he still managed to make the cut in this event – that was at a time when it was MC or WD everywhere else. CLICK HERE to back Kim with Sky Bet Returning now with his game rebuilt, Kim has six top-30s this year including seventh place at the Wells Fargo last week, his first foray into 'designated event' company. Most impressive was that he built success there on his driver, the very club which threatened to ruin his career. Kim reflected on his performance and the event on twitter, having become one of the rising stars of the doomed social media website. He said: "My game is certainly trending in the correct direction. It’s amazing I’ve been working on the same few things for over a year and I prob will be working on the same principles my entire career."

Takeaways from my first designated event

1.The quality of field is really noticeable when you see top 30 guys everywhere, in dining, lockerroom etc. I’m used to seeing more “mules” but not as much at these events. 😂

2.Quail hollow is a BEAST. Almost no wind to speak of and the… — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) May 7, 2023

Anything like the performance he put in last week and he has every right to be a factor here, not least because the putter is well and truly purring. Remember, Kim is a PGA Tour winner and it came in a pre-major shootout, earning him a place in the following week's Open Championship. I will confess it escaped my attention, but the Wells Fargo gave out Open spots too, and Kim was delighted to secure his return to links golf. Clearly feeling on top of the world and with his game looking solid, he is another in-form local who will appreciate these wide fairways. Perhaps he can keep the ball rolling for another four rounds. I might as well finish off this part of the preview with MARK HUBBARD, who is based in Texas at The Woodlands, where they played a women's major a couple of weeks ago. CLICK HERE to back Hubbard with Sky Bet Hubbard is sure to have friends and family along to support him and this comes at the right time, as he's up to a career-high world ranking after finishes of 11th, 18th and 27th across his last three individual starts, two of them in designated events, the other at a course where you ideally need more length off the tee. That is a really nice platform now that he drops in grade and he has finished 34th and 32nd in two previous Craig Ranch starts, both when his game was in far worse condition. In 2021 he'd missed his last three cuts and had nothing better than T30 to show for a dozen starts, while last year he'd been doing OK on the Korn Ferry Tour but was ranked 283rd in the world for a reason. Up 160 places now, he might just have done enough to sneak into the PGA Championship, but what we know for sure is that his fundamentals are in place: Hubbard relies on what he does after the tee shot, and his approach play and putting have both been very good since the Heritage.

12,500 to 1. The odds of making a hole-in-one.@HomelessHubbs’ ace leads shots of the week @WellsFargoGolf. pic.twitter.com/I9rF2yJtU4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 8, 2023

Rewind to last year's Nelson and Hubbard ranked third in strokes-gained approach, his short-game just not quite sharp enough. Nevertheless he's broken par in all eight rounds, two of them 65s, and while an unspectacular player there aren't many who arrive here with their games in better shape. As for that local angle, the closest he's come to winning was in Houston, half an hour from home, so there's some substance to go with what is mainly speculation. Stephan Jaeger is playing wonderfully and should enjoy this but he's also putting very poorly. That's hard to get to grips with as it has often been a strength, but 10 starts running he's lost strokes to the field and he's going to have to snap that sequence if he's to reward backers at 40/1 generally and 50s in places. Instead, I'll rely more on what SCOTT STALLINGS has said rather than the numbers which underpin his quiet improvement of late. CLICK HERE to back Stallings with Sky Bet Stallings had a fantastic 2022 campaign, reaching the TOUR Championship, but it took until one of the big rewards for doing so came around for him to find his game in 2023. That was at the Masters, where a top-30 finish came courtesy of a good week with the putter. He'd shown some flashes in the Match Play, taking a red-hot Rory McIlroy down the 17th and signing off with a win against Denny McCarthy, and making the cut at Harbour Town is a surefire sign things are on the up as he has an utterly abysmal record at that quirky course. I can forgive him a mediocre effort in the Zurich Classic alongside an out-of-form partner and if we do take the view that his game has turned a corner, which is what he said after a good start to the Heritage, then we've a quality operator with a really strong course record. Stallings' putter powered third place on debut before he finished 25th last year, this time his long-game improving, and his game had been very quiet prior to each of these. That is again the case except there might just be a bit more positivity hidden beneath the surface, so I'll take him as the course angle at 66s and bigger. Compensation for Cole? I really can't recommend anyone at under 50/1 as all of them are unconvincing to my eye. Perhaps Seamus Power will build on an improved display in Charlotte, especially after some fellow Ryder Cup hopefuls impressed in Italy, while Taylor Montgomery could feasibly blast and putt his way to a breakthrough which looked on the cards earlier this year. My view is that we ought to take the chance to get the big names beaten just as was the case in the Honda Classic, where ERIC COLE came within a whisker of landing a 175/1 winner. CLICK HERE to back Cole with Sky Bet Cole's performance during that final round was superb, one slightly heavy-handed chip shot and then an unfortunate bounce followed by a lip-out costing him in the end, and none of us who watched it were surprised to see him stick around in Mexico a couple of starts back for another top-10 finish.

It’s a cruel game.



Eric Cole’s birdie putt to force another playoff hole just lips out @TheHondaClassic. pic.twitter.com/BV3UlczB5I — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 26, 2023