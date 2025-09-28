Ben Coley has four selections at three-figure prices plus two from towards the top of the betting for the Dunhill Links.

There are two schools of thought when it comes to the prospects of the four Ryder Cup winners in the field for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the one and only DP World Tour event which could feel in any way appropriate just days after another gripping battle of Europe versus America. One is that Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre should be in no fit state to compete. Each of them ended the Ryder Cup in a singles match that went the distance before drinking long into Sunday night. To do all that and then fly from New York to Scotland and expect to be able to beat a good field in a tournament which is always a bit of a slog seems fanciful. The other is that each of the four will be flying high following their key contributions to the winning European cause and, without even waking up, might be able to soar into the mix. This has happened twice after home games recently, thanks to Martin Kaymer (2010) and Fitzpatrick himself (2023), and Hatton was runner-up in 2021 to add weight to the idea that the trip from the USA doesn't necessarily have to be a major issue for these global travellers.

You can find supporting evidence for both arguments, but to my eye there is actually quite a big difference in outcome in the renewals which follow an away Ryder Cup. One defeated European made the top 10 behind a pre-elite Hatton in 2016 and while that figure trebled in 2021, in the end they were all beaten. Perhaps most tellingly, four players came to Scotland from Medinah, scene of Europe's previous away win, and none cracked the top 30. World-class players can defy all logic, something we saw throughout last week, but given the shape of this market they just have to be taken on. That would be true under any format, anywhere. This tournament – a pro-am played across three links courses – is already prone to strange results, such as a maximum-price first win for Oliver Wilson and a final hurrah for David Howell. Last year it could so easily have gone to a 400/1 shot in Nicolas Colsaerts. Speaking as someone whose selections fared extremely badly last week, part of me would like a simple DP World Tour event absent of additional volatility, but there's no escaping the fact that this isn't one of those. Embrace and accept that volatility or don't bet on it are both are perfectly valid paths to take. Before we get to the profile we're looking for, there is one point I've made before that I have to make again. When the weather is nasty, people tend to assume the last place you want to be is, well, Carnastie itself. But this is wrong. Carnoustie is going to be hard whatever the weather but is actually more sheltered in places, whereas Kingsbarns, a picnic when it's calm and sunny, suddenly becomes brutal. Anyone unable to score there on a miserable day may find that they've landed the very worst of the draw, although similar comments apply to the Old Course too. Without the benefit of that draw – life I'm afraid means I cannot sit and wait for it – the rain that is expected on Thursday and Friday is hard to make allowances for. We know that historically the best players begin at Carnoustie, so they may in that sense have a decent start as others struggle elsewhere. But we know as well that this rotation takes in Kingsbarns on Friday, one more reason to take on favourites who might just be there at the very worst time. The overall profile of the event, come rain or shine, suggests that bigger hitters fare best. That's always been the case at the Old Course and whenever links golf isn't presented in its rawest form, and it's supported by Colsaerts' performance in a particularly low-scoring edition, runner-up finishes for Ross Fisher, Callum Shinkwin, Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein, plus wins for Ryan Fox and Lucas Bjerregaard. One such big-hitter is KRISTOFFER REITAN and the Norwegian can secure PGA Tour membership for 2025 with yet another big performance. CLICK HERE to back Reitan with Sky Bet Looking at the Race to Dubai standings, I'm reminded again how fine the margins are in this amazing sport. Marco Penge is already on his way to the PGA Tour yet last year, keeping full status came down to the very last hole of his very last tournament. Something similar happened to Reitan who, down on the Challenge Tour, won the closing Grand Final thanks in no small part to a big mistake from Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen. Reitan had entered that tournament needing a miracle and got it; now, less than a year later, his entire career has been transformed. Again that has a lot to do with one shot, the margin of victory after his Sunday charge in the Soudal Open secured his first DP World Tour title, and since then he's gone up another level. Reitan has placed in seven of his last 15 starts, he's hung around in elite company in the Scottish Open and the Open itself, and he's now almost completed a remarkable rise by securing that card.

It could happen this week and that motivation, when we've a load of LIV Golf players, others who are on a bit of a jolly up, plus those four from Bethpage, is another nice boost together with the fact that he led the field in strokes-gained tee-to-green when fifth in France last time out. Long and excellent off the tee, his iron play also fired there, and we've seen all year that he is a deadly putter. There are parallels with Penge, then, and for both of them the question is whether this tournament suits. Penge's runner-up finish in the Scottish Open is a handy clue but Reitan has something even more tangible to his name. Strange though it may sound, his missed cut on debut back in 2019 was packed with promise at a time when his game was in disarray. Reitan shot 65-68-77 to narrowly miss the cut and as far as I'm concerned, the fact that the 77 was at Kingsbarns can be viewed positively. He showed he can handle Carnoustie (68), which not everyone can, and as you might expect his powerhouse game proved perfect for the Old Course, where two of the four rounds will take place as the tournament ends there on Sunday. With scope to improve massively at Kingsbarns, Reitan looks to have an obvious chance here and I like the fact that, like Penge, he's popped up on just about all the DP World Tour's big-hitter courses this year: 13th at The Renaissance, sixth in Denmark and second, behind Penge, in Hainan way back in spring. Penge is definitely dangerous, his sole misstep lately coming after the disappointment of being left out of the Ryder Cup side. Better subsequently at Wentworth, which wouldn't look an idea fit on paper, he'll know that there are big benefits for being the top DP World Tour graduate and should see this as a good chance to close the gap on Rory McIlroy, even if the latter holds what looks to be an unassailable lead. But at 20/1 to Reitan's 33s, I'll go with the latter. Given that I followed TOM MCKIBBIN off a cliff last year it's probably been good for me that he elected to give up his PGA Tour card and join LIV Golf, but I'm going to take this opportunity to row in again with the Northern Irishman. CLICK HERE to back McKibbin with Sky Bet I selected McKibbin when he was 20th in the Irish Open and absent of anyone of McIlroy's calibre, plus with Hatton arguably a shade less likely to be at his best, this seems an even better opportunity to double his professional tally so at the same sort of price he's hard for me to turn down. Since then, McKibbin has driven the ball impressively on his way to 11th at Wentworth, where his short-game let him down a little, so he's clearly playing well and as with Reitan, given where he grew up playing the game there should be no excuses where a turbulent weather forecast is concerned.

He's played in this twice and it was quite an eye-catching debut to finish 14th in a 54-hole renewal, the gap between him and winner Fitzpatrick pretty much their respective Kingsbarns performances. McKibbin then played much better at that course last year, so in just two appearances in the event we've a 66 there plus 67s at both Carnoustie and the Old Course. His power is a potentially huge asset and I'm very high on McKibbin in general, rating him a better bet than event specialist Brooks Koepka whose odds have predictably tumbled following a spurned opportunity in France a fortnight ago. Koepka's chance is obvious but that low-grade affair saw him sent off at 66s so to be offered 22/1 in this altogether deeper field seems a raw deal. McKibbin, whose form comes from stronger events and who outperformed Koepka on the LIV Golf circuit this season just as he did Cam Smith, has to get the vote. There are a handful of other LIV players who merit a mention including Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson, two back-to-form (of sorts) major champions. Johnson has the more substantive links pedigree, including 14th and sixth in Opens held at the Old Course, but as with Watson I'm more than a little dubious as to their dedication to this particular cause, which isn't a concern with Koepka. Tony Finau's name also stands out at 50/1. He's played in this twice, finishing 10th each time and shooting rounds of 66 and 67 at Carnoustie. Ninth there in the Open, he can clearly handle the toughest of the three layouts, as he can the Old Course, but he has been extremely poor since May. Six weeks off might've helped, but that's just not a chance I want to take. We'll go back to LIV then and McKibbin's teammate, CALEB SURRATT, for the first of a few genuine outsiders. CLICK HERE to back Surratt with Sky Bet This young American hits it a very long way and has been driving it well this year, his season ending with a team-best 64 as Jon Rahm's whatever-they're-called won the Team Championship. Surratt had formed a winning partnership with McKibbin in that event so while it's hard to say he's definitively improved as a player since he missed the cut on debut here 12 months ago, he's certainly progressed in levels of achievement and experience and may now arrive in Scotland really believing a career breakthrough is possible.

That debut saw him make 20 birdies and an eagle, shoot 64 at Kingsbarns and 67 at St Andrews, only for a Friday 77 at Carnoustie to undo all his good work. Clearly, we're left with a question to answer but I'm prepared to back him to do so after a strong end to the LIV Golf season, and with the right tools for this challenge. Having a couple of teammates in the field has to help when it comes to feeling comfortable and, personal feelings about LIV aside, it's clear this youngster has a very bright future. It might be time for him to make a name for himself. Next up is MARCUS ARMITAGE, who contended in France and has played well throughout September but for one poor round at Wentworth. CLICK HERE to back Armitage with Sky Bet The Bullet closed with a round of 64 for 12th in the Irish Open, opened with a round of 67 the following week at Wentworth, shot 79 on Friday to narrowly miss the cut, then pinged the lids again in the Open de France only to this time hang around until the very end of the tournament. Armitage is now up inside the top 40 on the Race to Dubai and it's hard not to be taken with the way he's gone about it, hitting his irons consistently well ever since the DP World Tour returned from its summer break and, at last, holing a few putts.