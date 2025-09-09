As you'd expect, the three-ball 'draw' for the BMW PGA Championship has ensured that all members of the European Ryder Cup side are with teammates. That means the headline groups include Justin Rose and TOMMY FLEETWOOD together on Thursday morning, and Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry in a star-studded afternoon three-ball.

Betting on these matches generally holds limited appeal but Fleetwood does look among the strongest favourites, given that defending champion Billy Horschel, who completes his group, has been absent since April. Returning here is a massive ask and that leaves Fleetwood with Rose to beat, which he can be fancied to do.

Rose is now based in Surrey and knows Wentworth extremely well, but in Fleetwood he's up against arguably the third-best player in the world right now, one who has bounced back from losing out to Rose with the most significant victory of his career. A big week has to be expected, beginning with another sub-70 round to kick things off.

Just over an hour later, RASMUS NEERGAARD-PETERSEN tees off for his debut in the event, days after another enormously frustrating missed cut in the Irish Open where, for the sixth time this year, he was one shot away from making the weekend.

Admittedly, his imperious long-game did go missing for most of those two rounds but that'll surely prove a blip and with signs of putting improvement plus a strong run of form before the K Club, he's one I could see contending for this title and underlining why he's such a fine prospect.

Certainly, this is a good-looking three-ball draw with a badly out of form Sam Bairstow and a likely outclassed Paul O'Hara completing it. O'Hara is a PGA professional with two missed cuts from two tries in this and while he played well for the first couple of rounds in Ireland, he's a long way below the level of Neergaard-Petersen.

Right now so is Bairstow, who has played very poorly since the start of June (WD-MC-MC-65-MC-DQ-MC-MC) and can't catch a break. He's shot rounds of 73, 76, 73, 74 and 75 since the DP World Tour returned and probably needs something a good deal less intense than this in order to find his game again.

Finally, while in no real hurry to oppose the hot-putting Kazuma Kobori, OLIVER LINDELL's form merits shorter prices for their three-ball, completed by Brandon Robinson Thompson.

The latter has struggled lately and makes his Wentworth debut, as all three of these do, but it's Lindell who has played well virtually every week for four months. He has nine top-30s in his last 11 starts, top-20s in each of his last four, three of which were top-10s, and is doing everything well.

Kobori is one of the shortest hitters on the circuit so a softer-than-ideal Wentworth should work against him, and while excellent at the Belfry, since May the head-to-head between these two reads 7-1-1 in Lindell's favour. On a round-by-round basis it's 16-8-2, or 6-3-0 in round one, and the gap between them in the betting isn't wide enough.

It's about 13/2 the morning treble and that looks value to get us off to a winning start, for all that we go into it knowing that, over 18 holes, this volatile sport becomes more volatile still.