Ben Coley has two contenders for the BMW PGA Championship on side but, after a frustrating Saturday, is adding Tyrrell Hatton to his portfolio.

Golf betting tips: BMW PGA final round 3pts Tyrrell Hatton to win the BMW PGA Championship at 4/1 (General) 1.5pts Oliver Lindell and Kris Reitan to win their three-balls at 9/2 (General) 1pt Darius van Driel to win his three-ball at 4/1 (bet365) 0.5pt treble van Driel, Lindell and Reitan at 24/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Saturday at the BMW PGA Championship was, well, all a little odd. Viktor Hovland started like a train and came home in an ambulance. Hideki Matsuyama made two sixes on the back-nine, but they didn't matter because he'd already made two sevens on the front. By the time all this was happening, Justin Rose had played himself out of the tournament. Ludvig Aberg's chances took a likely fatal hit at the 11th, when he appeared to find a fairway bunker yet nobody could in fact find his ball. Despite the various messes the leaders got themselves into, Wentworth always offers chances, particularly on the back-nine, and three players took them. First was TYRRELL HATTON, seven-under for his final 10 holes, then came Adrien Saddier with three birdies in his last four to move ahead of Hatton by two, before Alex Noren eclipsed even that by going birdie-birdie-eagle to join the Frenchman in the lead. Hovland's closing birdie got him back into fourth, three behind, and as if to add to the madness there's 2,500/1 veteran Darren Fichardt in amongst a bunch of elite or in-form players in fifth. Those behind him, including Patrick Reed, Harry Hall, Aaron Rai, Matt Fitzpatrick and Aberg, are bigger threats to a formidable group at the top of the leaderboard. Saddier has now ended four of his last 11 rounds with nobody in front of him and is one of the form players on the circuit. Noren is going for a slightly awkward second win in three starts as a Ryder Cup vice-captain rather than player, while Hatton is another past champion here who will go to Bethpage in better form than had looked likely.

How it stands with 18 holes to play 📊#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/to9jdV4uLB — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 13, 2025

It's an enormous day for Saddier for more reasons that the most obvious, the opportunity to win the biggest title of his career just a few months after a long-awaited breakthrough. Win this and a PGA Tour card is his; stick around in the top five and that will be a huge, potentially decisive boost to his prospects, and it'll be a big challenge to stay in the moment with that in mind. He's been a bit of a critic of the way DP World Tour members are treated versus European counterparts out in the US. Come Sunday night, he could be set to switch sides. I won't be alone in presuming that Saddier comes unstuck. He's an old-fashioned player in many ways, straighter than he is long, and his swing is of a tempo from another era. It has been too easily knocked out of sync over the past few weeks, particularly last Sunday in Ireland when he shot 74, and to shift the narrative in elite company on the biggest day of a career which could change forever with a round in the mid-sixties is maybe asking too much. Three-balls make it an even bigger task. That means he's outnumbered by two elite golfers who are ex-Ryder Cup teammates, and it reminds me somewhat of when Richard Mansell led the Dunhill Links but had to play with Noren and Ryan Fox, both recent winners. I suspect two-balls would've made this mountain ever so slightly more scaleable but out in threes, with plenty of time to think, Saddier is easy to dismiss. Noren then is the man to aim at after his win at the Belfry, although he did his best to throw that away on the final hole and I'm not really sure how to weigh him up. It had been a long time between drinks so perhaps he just needed to get over the line to remind himself of his class, but it's almost 10 years since he converted from the front and his only recent chance, in Bermuda, saw him passed by Camilo Villegas in what was a weak field, where that class probably ought to have counted for more. Hatton hasn't been the best of predators, most of his best work having come from the front, but he's the one I come down on at this stage. His past victory in the event came during the Covid renewal of 2020 and therefore won't have felt quite as special as he'd hoped when attending as a child, and with his family with him this time, it could be that he is able to celebrate with them on the 18th green at last. It's been a strange year for Hatton, below his best on LIV Golf but almost a major winner at Oakmont and recently part of the winning team alongside Jon Rahm on the breakaway LIV circuit. After a bit of a strange Saturday, one which saw him really come to life thanks to some elite approach play (all eight birdies were from close range), he's the one I think represents value at this stage. Certainly, I have him down as a more likely winner than Saddier and the gap between his price and that of Noren appears too wide. After two pulled drives early on Saturday he didn't really miss a shot and I have no issue with him trying to back up the low round of the day. The fact that he's the last player to convert a lead here confirms that Wentworth can be a tricky place to front-run and at 4/1, he's the best bet.

Grandstand finish 🙌



Alex Noren eagles the 18th to join Saddier at the top of the leaderboard! #BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/WTgixJ6zRE — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 13, 2025