Ben Coley tips first three home in RSM Classic as Ludvig Aberg lands first PGA Tour win

Ryder Cup star Aberg was Ben Coley's 14/1 headline tip and produced an imperious display to win by four in 29-under, dropping just one shot all week.

He was chased home by Mackenzie Hughes, the former champion who had been selected at 75/1 in Tuesday's preview, with 200/1 shot Tyler Duncan taking the final podium spot having also been advised each-way.

Ben Griffin's late burst saw him share eighth and grab a little more place money, reduced by dead-heats, with five of the six selections finishing inside the top 20.

Of Aberg, our tipster wrote: "Form figures of 14-4-1-10-2-13-10, often in stronger company, highlight just how quickly he's become a world-class player, and with a DP World Tour win and historic Ryder Cup debut behind him, the next box to tick is a victory on the PGA Tour.

"Here at Sea Island, where he won a prestigious amateur title at a different course, he ought to be the clear favourite and I can't let him go unbacked at 14/1."

The result meant returns of 60 points for Aberg's win, a further 16 for Hughes and 41 for Duncan, boosted slightly further still by Griffin to result in an overall profit of more than a hundred points on the event.

It was Coley's third PGA Tour winner in his last five previews, a run which also included a runner-up finish for Aberg's fellow Swede, Alex Noren, in Bermuda last week.

Profits for the column are now in excess of 300 points for the year, guaranteeing winning returns for the seventh year in eight.

Victory for Aberg completed his rapid rise to the world's top 50 less than six months after he turned professional, during which time he's also won on the DP World Tour and made history as a Ryder Cup wildcard.

He'll now be exempt for all four majors in 2024, plus the PGA Tour's signature events beginning with the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.