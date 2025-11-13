Ben Coley profiles Qualifying School graduates for 2026 DP World Tour season

It might be short, the minimum in fact, but there is now a welcome break between the end of one DP World Tour season and the beginning of the next, which gives us time to prepare with a look at the newest set of members.

There are 40 of them – 20 graduates through the HotelPlanner Tour, 20 more through Qualifying School – and they will be particularly keen to get going, knowing that this side of Christmas could be vital in shaping their respective seasons. For the former cohort, the successes of Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, John Parry, Angel Ayora, Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra and Oliver Lindell should serve as inspiration. The latter will know theirs is a particularly tough challenge, but it can be overcome and plenty of them have real pedigree. We'll begin with those. Zander Lombard Most suitable courses: Al Hamra (TBC), Club de Campo

Key attribute: Approach play Quality operator who has been plagued by injuries in recent years and returned in February after more than sixth months off. It was largely a struggle when he did, but there were good signs from September onwards before he blitzed the field at Final Stage, winning by a record 13 shots. Will likely need an invite to get into the Nedbank Challenge in his native South Africa in a couple of weeks but before then why not return to the Australian PGA? That was the scene of his first top-five finish outside of his homeland. His second? Well that came at Royal Johannesburg, which is back on the schedule to guest host the Alfred Dunhill Championship. A big few weeks lie ahead.

Aaron Cockerill Most suitable courses: The Royal, Rinkven, Muthaiga (TBC)

Key attribute: Short-game Went to Final Stage as the second-highest Race to Dubai performer this year, finishing 120th having made more cuts than he missed but failed to really capitalise on Sundays. Best efforts came on short, tighter courses which makes sense given that he's a weak driver whose short-game has been his biggest strength. That makes it a bit difficult for him early on in the calendar with something like the Kenya Open perhaps the best chance he has this side of the European Swing, which doesn't begin until May. Likely to face a scrap once more but knows what it's all about. Shubhankar Sharma Most suitable courses: Wentworth, DLF

Key attribute: Putting Reached as high as 64th in the world after a fabulous spell from late 2017 through the following spring, but even recently he's shown real class with finishes of eighth and 19th in a couple of Open appearances. This year however was a real mess as he missed 16 cuts in a row from China to France and managed zero top-30s in 29 starts, until the drop in grade at Final Stage saw him deliver at last. Ranked 164th of 175 players in strokes-gained tee-to-green so it's clear where the problems lie and while his iron play has been good enough to overcome weak driving in the past, right now it isn't. Connor McKinney Most suitable courses: Royal Queensland

Key attribute: Short-game This youngster calls himself a 'Scossie', having grown up in Scotland before moving to Australia in his early teenage years, which is now the flag you'll see next to his name. Fitting then that it was a return to Scotland and the Tartan Tour which helped kickstart his pro career this summer, but still would've been hard to see his Q-School performances coming. Fabulous effort to finish top-five at First, Second and Final Stage and while it's been a grind since turning pro in 2022, he won a couple of big titles as an amateur. Maybe the penny has dropped. Daniel Rodrigues Most suitable courses: Unknown

Key attribute: Unknown Another 23-year-old, Rodrigues was a very good amateur out of Texas A&M and after turning pro last summer, he already looks to be among the most promising players ever to have emerged from Portugal, where earlier this year he bossed a mini tour series featuring a couple of better-known compatriots. No big surprise that he came through Q-School, even if he too had to start at the bottom of the ladder, and while keeping his card should be the target, he's one I'm really excited to learn more about. Nathan Kimsey Most suitable courses: Le Golf National, Wentworth

Key attribute: Driving Like Lombard, injuries are the best explanation for a loss of form which ultimately saw him go from a memorable Open Championship debut to needing to win back his card. Never looked like failing in that mission, making remarkably few mistakes across six rounds in Spain, undoubtedly comforted by the knowledge he'd been there and done it before. The task now is for this solid driver to get his career fully back on track and key to doing that will be to address some issues with his approach play, the only real weakness based on this year's evidence. Alongside Lombard, one of the two most likely to regain full status via the Race to Dubai.

Quentin Debove Most suitable courses: Unknown

Key attribute: Unknown Parisian who turned pro last summer after a decent amateur career in Florida, where his roommate was fellow graduate Fred Biondi. Won on the Alps Tour this year but lacks experience and this will be a baptism of fire, despite impressive win at Second Stage and college reputation as someone who gets the most out of his game. Obviously early target will be Mauritius, where French players so often find comfort and where any wind should be fine given where he played his college golf. Davis Bryant Most suitable courses: Eichenried, Belfry

Key attribute: Overall accuracy Came through for the second year running and knows how tough a challenge this is, as he played really well at times, contending more than once, yet couldn't keep his card. Will know more this time and given that he's unlikely to find a welcome 20 yards off the tee, the one area we need to see more from is his putting. Very accurate, his approach play of a good standard, so look for him on parkland courses where that will count. Colorado upbringing also means altitude could be a plus (it's somewhat a factor in Munich, where he hit the frame at huge odds) and Royal Johannesburg meets both requirements if you want to be backing him this side of Christmas. Benjamin Follett-Smith Most suitable courses: Mission Hills

Key attribute: Power Tries again after securing the 15th card last year and will hope for more playing opportunities, having managed just 12 DP World Tour starts in 2025. Among them the pick was 15th in Denmark and was close to the lead for much of the European Masters, but always has a big number in him and is best pursued as a first-round leader option if nothing else. Even that feels a stretch: ranked 173rd of 175 in strokes-gained total come the end of the season despite being above-average in distance and a streaky scorer. Matthew Baldwin Most suitable courses: El Saler, Doonbeg

Key attribute: Accuracy Only one place above Follett-Smith in those SG total stats, it's been a slog for Baldwin this year and it's to his immense credit that he finished birdie-eagle at Q-School, when he couldn't afford another mistake. Fourth at Wentworth in 2024 and a winner the year before, this accurate veteran is classy enough and will look to put his experience to use whenever his lack of power isn't too big a handicap. Win came in the wind, which is where he's most comfortable given coastal upbringing. Gregorio De Leo Most suitable courses: Mission Hills, Muthaiga (TBC)

Key attribute: Driving Like Bryant and Follett-Smith, advanced through Final Stage for the second year running and understands how difficult it will be to avoid a return. Is young and improving though and two DP World Tour top-fives this year show what he's capable of; was arguably unlucky not to keep his card especially as his final two missed cuts were on the number and granted a full schedule would expect him to do well. Won't get that though so may be as likely to get card by capitalising on opportunities on the HotelPlanner Tour, where he's ready to win. Jack Yule Most suitable courses: Unknown

Key attribute: Unknown The real surprise package having been playing on the Clutch Tour, which means he's effectively skipped two levels to gain DP World Tour membership for the first time. Has only played one tournament at this level, that almost a decade ago, and no impact in a couple of HotelPlanner Tour starts either leaves him with a mountain to climb. But this really is the essence of Q-School: he's already defied expectations and now gets a shot at glory. Eddie Pepperell Most suitable courses: Wentworth, Belfry, El Saler

Key attribute: Unknown Probably the most popular and best-known graduate and video of an emotional reaction has gained plenty of traction, after birdies at each of the final four holes got him through. Two wins on the DP World Tour to his name and clearly has more to offer if he can gain a measure of confidence off the tee, which is historically where he's struggled. Iron play can be among the best around and while he struggled at times in summer, 10th in the Nexo and 21st in the Dunhill Links offer a reminder that he's well capable of competing for titles, let alone retaining status.

Adri Arnaus Most suitable courses: Club de Campo, Emirates

Key attribute: Power Once considered among the brightest young talents on the circuit but despite becoming an excellent putter, waywardness resulted in the loss of his card in 2024, then didn't really threaten to get it back via the HotelPlanner Tour. Like Pepperell, finished impressively to get card back but was advantaged by playing at home and needs to find a way to stop running up big numbers. Hugely talented athlete still with untapped potential and one to watch in the Middle East, where he's based, and in Spain where he's won and often stepped up. Mike Toorop Most suitable courses: Unknown

Key attribute: Unknown Consistent operator on the ProGolf Tour for a couple of years now and that's thrown up plenty of good DP World Tour players, including the likes of Sami Valimaki and Nicolai von Dellingshausen. We've been waiting for a quality young Dutch golfer to emerge but surprised himself by earning his card, having failed to graduate to the HotelPlanner Tour on a couple of occasions, and on what little we know is up against it. Andreas Halvorsen Most suitable courses: DLF, Delhi, Heritage

Key attribute: Driving Played on a medical category in 2025 and showed flashes, most notably in India in the spring but also when contending in Italy too, both those courses demanding plenty off the tee which is where he's strong. Also a good putter so some echoes of his countryman Kris Reitan without the same kind of raw power and overall scope. In fact, given 26th in Delhi to round off the regular season, tighter courses seem best generally. Sadom Kaewkanjana Most suitable courses: Unknown

Key attribute: All-round quality Undoubtedly one of the most talented of the 20 and would be my pick to keep his card but for the fact he could have to make do with fewer starts than Lombard and Kimsey. Regardless, young Thai has winning form from the Asian Tour shortly after coming through their Q-School and has gone on to win bigger events in Singapore and Korea, both under tough conditions, plus finish 11th in an Open Championship. Earned Korean Tour rookie of the year honours this year and, at 27, future is very bright if he can adjust to new conditions. On that score, amateur win in the Netherlands bodes well. Fred Biondi Most suitable courses: Unknown

Key attribute: Putting Or 'Federico Biondi Figueiredo' according to his DP World Tour profile, undoubtedly the most fortunate of the 20 graduates as he had lost a play-off at Stage Two only to get into Final Stage as an alternate and then squeeze into the top 20. Could also be considered one of Q-School's potential stars as he was a world-class amateur until turning pro in 2022 and already has a few notable efforts on the Korn Ferry and even PGA Tour, where he was 13th in Bermuda a couple of years ago. Struggled since so is the big unknown but could see rise in grade bringing out improvement.

