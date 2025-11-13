Ben Coley profiles HotelPlanner Tour graduates for 2026 DP World Tour season

The 20 HotelPlanner Tour is a fabulous feeder circuit, one which has spawned major champions and Ryder Cup winners consistently over the last two decades.

As I type, there are a host of alumni competing for top honours on the DP World Tour and in fact, the final event of the season sees several of the best players from the 2024 class right in the mix alongside Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. Admittedly, that looked a strong group at the time, now stronger still, and the latest batch have plenty to live up to. It's unlikely they quite match the exploits of Angel Ayora, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, John Parry, Kristoffer Reitan and one or two more, but there are likely winners among them. Here are the 20 new members via the Road to Mallorca. JC Ritchie Most suitable courses: Sun City, Eichenried

Key attribute: Ball-striking Won three times on the HotelPlanner Tour to top the standings, no surprise to anyone who has followed the career of this talented underachiever, prolific on the Sunshine Tour where he won again this week and more than good enough for this one. Should have high hopes of making the transition now that he's won outside of Africa and with a silky-smooth swing he'll be a rock-solid ball-striker even in this higher grade. Slight worry that he might have benefited from some fiddly-ish courses on the HPT but wasn't far off keeping his card in 2023 and, back where he belongs, can be expected to take care of business this time. Likely to win at this level one day. David Law Most suitable courses: Le Golf National, The International

Key attribute: Driving Impressed many with his attitude having been demoted to this level and no surprise whatsoever that he proved too good for it, winning twice and earning immediate promotion with no fuss at all. Already a proven DP World Tour champion whose commitment to getting the best out of his game has extended to work on his fitness since he dropped down from less than 40 points short of the required mark a year ago. Strong off the tee but capable through the bag, all he needs to do is squeeze more out of weekends to have nothing to worry about come the autumn. Maximilian Steinlechner Most suitable courses: Le Golf National, The International

Key attribute: Driving Began the year by winning on the Sunshine Tour, setting himself up for a fabulous campaign which could've seen him add four HotelPlanner Tour titles, only to settle for the runner-up spot three times after an impressive victory on home soil in Austria. Big potential which we've seen on display on three continents already, plus throughout a strong amateur career, and we may have ourselves the next top-notch Austrian golfer in the making. Let's hope some iffy putting stats aren't a sign that he's going to be plagued by that club as a couple of his compatriots have. For this and other reasons, looks similar to Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen without quite the same potential perhaps. Renato Paratore Most suitable courses: Heritage, Club de Campo, Crans

Key attribute: Short-game Maddening but brilliant sort who is fun to watch, that's if the producer cuts to him in the seconds it takes this young Italian to strike. Young might seem an odd description a decade on from his first season on the DP World Tour but only turns 29 next month so has plenty of time to add to a couple of wins at this level. Unlikely he ever realises full potential given waywardness off the tee but is a delightful chipper who can look like a world-beater one day and a hacker the next, so will be fun to see how he does. Confidence appears restored after he made just three cuts from 21 starts last year and took all his chances to win. Probably worth siding with in contention. Oihan Guillamoundeguy Most suitable courses: Unknown

Key attribute: Unknown Turns 21 the week his DP World Tour rookie campaign begins and will look to follow the lead of compatriot Martin Couvra by defying his age and lack of experience to become a winner in his debut season. Certainly seems to have the talent to do so and has won at every level so far, albeit his HotelPlanner Tour title came in a fairly weak field for the grade. Much more to come and while limited DP World Tour starts so far offer little obvious promise, did tee off late on Saturday in Mauritius as he'd already done in the Open de France. High hopes in the long-run but Couvra outpaced expectations and we should probably temper them for now. James Morrison Most suitable courses: El Saler, Rinkven, DLF

Key attribute: Putting Produced a phenomenal display to win the Grand Final with his teenage son on the bag, having arrived in Mallorca needing at worst a top-four finish to earn promotion. Says he was going to retire had it gone badly so should be able to approach this with a sense of freedom which has sometimes been lacking, knowing as well that a career in the Sky Sports commentary booth might await. Short hitter but knows a lot of the courses and will grind out more missed cuts than some thanks to a quality short-game and plenty of nous. Can he convert enough of them into top-10 and 20s is the question.

Today 2x DP winner James Morrison has struggled the last two seasons. Lost his full card.



He came into the final @HPlanner_Tour event needing a win to get his DP card back. And the 40-year-old did just that.



With his 13-year-old son on the bag.



pic.twitter.com/3CE7kVBHcm — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) November 2, 2025

Filippo Celli Most suitable courses: Eichenried, Al Hamra (TBC), Puntacana

Key attribute: Driving Came to prominence when winning the Silver Medal in the 2022 Open Championship and would've been disappointed had he failed to graduate at the first real attempt, having come up short when playing a mixed schedule a couple of years ago. Four best performances, including first pro win, all came during a run of six starts and that's in keeping with a trio of top-10 finishes on the big tour last summer. Driver definitely his main strength and like so many youngsters, dialling in wedges will be key to establishing himself at this level, which he's more than capable of doing. Certainly one of the highest ceilings albeit, like his compatriot Paratore, the bad golf will be very bad. Stefano Mazzoli Most suitable courses: Belfry, Eichenried

Key attribute: Driving The third Italian graduate is the least explosive but has the makings of a nice player having showed steady improvement for a couple of years now. Fact that some of this came on the Asian Tour, where he was Rookie of the Year in 2024, should come in handy and with nine top-25s in his last 10 starts of the season, has shown the kind of consistency which should give him an excellent chance to keep his card. One or two troubling performances in contention and a modest record on home soil worth bearing in mind but should make plenty of weekends, particularly on courses where strong off-the-tee performance is key. Daniel van Tonder Most suitable courses: Muthaiga (TBC), Houghton

Key attribute: Driving Prolific Sunshine Tour winner went back-to-back on home soil at the beginning of the season and then, admirably, split his time between his home circuit and the HotelPlanner Tour. His 12 starts to earn membership is the fewest in four years so he's probably worth upgrading, although by the same token we know roughly where we stand with the 34-year-old, winner at this level in Kenya and of the SA Open when it was downgraded in status for a year. Testament to perseverance and should be an inspiration to Ritchie in particular, while outstanding record at Houghton makes the Joburg Open by far his best opportunity as things stand.

Daniel van Tonder

Sebastian Garcia Most suitable courses: Rinkven, Royal GC

Key attribute: Putting This Spaniard looked like he might be up to winning on the DP World Tour at the beginning of last year but he's prone to wild swings in form and went into a nosedive he couldn't recover from in mid-summer. Missed 18 of 31 cuts in 2025 so there remains strong evidence that he's in for a year of struggle, but found form at just the right time with three top-fives, including a win, in the final five events of the campaign. Ranked 164th and 180th in driving accuracy across his last two DP World Tour seasons and waywardness will lead to some big numbers at times. Daniel Young Most suitable courses: Unknown

Key attribute: Approach play Another who made the most of his hot spell, winning the Scottish Challenge and bagging three other top-three in summer before tailing off as the campaign reached its conclusion. That's not an ideal way to prepare for the DP World Tour but large Scottish contingent and plenty of previous experience will help this solid ball-striker whose approach play will help earn plenty of cheques. Not sure how high the ceiling is having spent several years falling short on the HotelPlanner Tour. Felix Mory Most suitable courses: Rinkven, Schwarzsee

Key attribute: Ball-striking Hatless Frenchman who played in four previous Grand Finals before finally graduating to the DP World Tour. Very limited DP World Tour experience so far but what he has includes the Soudal Open in Belgium and, given that he's based close to the border, that might be his best chance to do something special in a rookie campaign which will tell us much more about him. Some echoes of the consistent Ugo Coussaud on what little we've seen but sense he might be a step below his compatriot. Joshua Berry Most suitable courses: Muthaiga (TBC), DLF

Key attribute: Driving Turned 20 in May so plenty more to come from this youngster who was a teenager when coming through Final Stage Q-School in both 2023 and 2024, but soon found out this doesn't necessarily grant you proper access to the DP World Tour. Sensibly focused on the HotelPlanner Tour this year and went 1-2 in India before remaining there to finish sixth in the Indian Open. Rattled off another trio of top-10s in summer and followed a fallow period with another at the Grand Final, producing the kind of volatility which can be expected at his age. That's applied to every department of his game but drives it very well when firing and has picked up plenty of experience at this level including a top-10 in Kenya. Based on that and his form in India maybe these older, classical courses do suit best, but it's guesswork for now.

What a week @de_alcanada @HPlanner_Tour

Thats the season done . Couple of weeks off and then the next one starts on the @DPWorldTour ! 🇦🇺 🦘

Thank you to all my support this week ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DZGrxl7nsj — Joshua Berry (@joshuaberry2005) November 2, 2025

Euan Walker Most suitable courses: Rinkven, Schwarzsee

Key attribute: Accuracy Rewarded for a run of 24-26-25 on the HotelPlanner Tour's Road to Mallorca when finally getting his card, and the fact he did it thanks to a top-five at the Grand Final speaks to his poise and maturity. The latter had previously seen him decline Q-School on the basis that he felt he might be better off sticking to the second tier and while he does lack the tools of some, his precision is a potential point of difference. As with Young, will join a big group of Scottish players, several of whom he played team golf with as an amateur, and will hope to show that he can match the similarly-named Ewen Ferguson with what is also a similar game. Quim Vidal Most suitable courses: Rinkven, Schwarzsee

Key attribute: Accuracy Another accurate type who improved on a decent first full try at the HotelPlanner Tour. Struggled for consistency all year but early win in India provided the platform and perhaps significant that he succeeded John Parry there, as just like the Englishman he'll benefit most from courses where accuracy counts. Played college golf to a decent but unspectacular standard. Hugo Townsend Most suitable courses: Unknown

Key attribute: Unknown Caught the eye of playing partner Eddie Pepperell when playing the Scandinavian Mixed as an amateur and no surprise he's come through this grade as a winner. That victory came in Poland on a good course which looks a proper test, although was a tad fortunate that after a final-round wobble while a long way clear, a couple of absurdly long putts dropped to get him over the line. Son of a former Ryder Cup player, Peter Townsend, and was born in Dublin, so a cosmopolitan background which could help make him a story people latch onto if he delivers. Note college experience at altitude and close relationship with both fellow Swedish graduates. Looks a good driver but we'll learn a lot. Tobias Jonsson Most suitable courses: Unknown

Key attribute: Unknown Another young Swede who turned pro only last summer after a fine amateur career which saw him beat some of the best in the world for his biggest title. No wonder his compatriots talk about him so glowingly, something close friend Townsend did when Jonsson had laid down his biggest challenge in Poland, and the pair could spur each other on to good things. Looks a rock-solid ball-striker but does lack experience in the mix and yet to win a pro title. Long-term maybe a better prospect than many but for now keeping card is the ambition. Rocco Repetto Taylor Most suitable courses: Unknown

Key attribute: Unknown Won on just his second HotelPlanner Tour start back in the spring having also triumphed on the Alps Tour so has taken brilliantly to life as a pro, after a low-key amateur career which saw him play out of a small college in Oklahoma. More impressive is the fact he only missed one cut thereafter, and that by a single shot after an excellent second-round rally, so clearly has something about him. The rest we don't know much about but if you're wondering where the name came from, his dad is Italian and his mum is Irish. Also from similar part of Spain as Angel Hidalgo so perhaps he'll show him the ropes.

𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 👊



Prior to 2025, Rocco Repetto Taylor hadn’t made a single start on the HotelPlanner Tour.



After missing the cut in his first event, he would transform his season by winning the Challenge de Cadiz in his next outing.



The Spaniard will tee it… pic.twitter.com/uV84VncHfF — HotelPlanner Tour (@HPlanner_Tour) October 23, 2025