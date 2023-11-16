Ben Coley profiles DP World Tour Qualifying School graduates

A grand total of 33 players secured DP World Tour status for the upcoming season at Qualifying School, which began back in August in Australia and took in nine countries before the tension of Final Stage came to an end on November 16.

Six rounds there in Spain provided any number of compelling storylines and no little heartache. Gary Boyd for instance couldn't birdie either of the two par-fives late on, while John Catlin, a three-time DP World Tour champion, played the final three in two-over to just miss out.

Books could be written about every edition of Q School, but with less than four days between the end of the current season and the start of the new one, the opportunity to have a look at the new DP World Tour members is brief.

Remember, last year's Final Stage produced five subsequent winners, while three of the top 10 found themselves in contention before Christmas. With six events taking place over the next four weeks, expect to see more graduates capitalising on their new opportunities.

Freddy Schott

Big talent from Germany; in fact some believe he's the biggest since Martin Kaymer. Marcel Siem has shown him the ropes and this prodigious driver should do much better on his second try. It's not a coincidence that among his best efforts were top-15s at Albatross and Green Eagle, two huge courses, so how about succeeding his pal Nick Bachem at another one in South Africa?

Filippo Celli

Came to prominence in the Open last year when finishing 47th soon after capturing a big amateur title. Already shown what he can do at DP World Tour level with finishes of seventh and 12th from limited starts, so it was disappointing that he couldn't make the Challenge Tour Grand Final. Worth noting though that he played fewer events than most and, like Schott, is a modern powerhouse with bags of ability.

Matthis Besard

One of a clutch of young Belgians with seemingly bright futures and while it's not quite been Aberg-like progress, he's on the DP World Tour six months after turning pro following a good amateur career at Illinois, where all the Belgians go. "He’s got an edge to him. He’s got a toughness to him. He’s got a stubbornness to him that I think is important to be a good player," says his high school coach, who admits Besard hadn't impressed him as a junior. Time will tell but five bogeys in six rounds at Q School is silly-good.

Darius van Driel

By far the oldest player in the top five and his no-fuss performance tells you most of what you need to know. Note that every single one of his DP World Tour top-10s, over a period of four years, has come in continental Europe, where no doubt a shorter, classical or links-like course would tend to help. Will only come onto the radar of most punters for something like the Soudal Open.

Sebastian Friedrichsen

At 21, narrowly the youngest of a young top-five but also one of the more experienced, having breezed through the Nordic Golf League last year and produced a lot of good golf on the Challenge Tour since then. Indeed he made the Grand Final thanks to nine top-20 finishes, showing a likeable ability to capitalise on his good weeks. Very promising.

Tom Lewis

Two-time DP World Tour champion, one-time amateur prodigy who has the long-game to leave Q School concerns to lesser players. Unfortunately his short-game hasn't always behaved and no doubt explains why he couldn't dominate the Challenge Tour in the way I thought he might. Still, if you need convincing the ability is there, see his performance in Spain: Lewis was staring at a missed cut, then shot 61-67-65 to finish sixth. Disappointing if he can't kick on and keep his card and would dearly love to see him arrive in-form at Al Hamra in January.

Sam Jones

New Zealander hoping to follow the lead of Daniel Hillier and Ryan Fox, having surprised himself by coming through Q School just after turning pro older than most at the age of 27. Limited tour-level experience but has to be to his benefit that there are a couple of events in Australia to begin the season and this slow-burning lefty will be hard to price up. Probably set for a bit of a reality check.

Sebastian Garcia

Streaky Spaniard who flew home with a final-round 62 to seal his return to the DP World Tour, where he's been at his most threatening on home soil. Top-class short-game and will make most sense when he can get away with what can be seriously wayward ball-striking at times, but based on what we've seen a tough year probably awaits and keeping his card will depend on hanging tough on the odd occasion things click.

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Once considered a player of huge potential and it looked like he'd finally realise it when third at DP World Tour level in Denmark last September, towards the end of a really good campaign on the Challenge Tour. Has shown flashes, notably in South Africa with back-to-back top-sixes in March, but will need to improve his approach play to avoid a return here. The rest of his game is very good, so there's always hope.

Haydn Barron

Fourth in last December's Australian Open, for which he was handed an Open Championship start. Solid enough in the interim and had struck form with a late run for second back home before coming through Qualifying School, before which 25th in the Dunhill Links goes down as eye-catching. Close friends with fellow Perth pro, Min Woo Lee, and still improving without having anything like the same ceiling.

Renato Paratore

Two-time DP World Tour winner who doesn't turn 27 until December having first come through Q School way back in 2014. Generally been a bit of a struggle since he won the British Masters during the Covid summer of 2020, but this dynamite putter will always be a threat if he can keep it in play off the tee. Bit surprised one of the fastest players around has never held a clear first-round lead (three ties) and that might change during the course of the next 12 months, probably on an exposed course where he can get away with that wild streak of his. Based in the Middle East and big pals with Guido Migliozzi.

Jacques Kruyswijk

Powerful type who won twice in three starts in 2023, first at home and then on the Challenge Tour. Seemed odd that he gave up his chance to make the Grand Final by skipping an event in China, but that decision paid off with 12th place. Have to think his best chances will come at home but boasts a good record in Prague, which reflects the way he goes about things, and hits it more than well enough to be considered a potential DPWT winner.

Jack Davidson

Welsh youngster who played in the Walker Cup in 2017 (lost singles to Will Zalatoris) before gradually making his way through the EuroPro (won on home soil) and producing a solid year on the Challenge Tour. Joins Matty Jordan, Robert MacIntyre and Connor Syme as members of that Walker Cup side now on the DP World Tour.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Former world number 29 who now finds himself outside the top 400 but is back on the DP World Tour, having struggled mentally when out in the US. Delightful player to watch and while lacking consistency, is still very capable in all departments when on-song. Fifth in the KLM Open his best recent effort and does play exposed and/or resort courses well. Would be one of the stories of the season were he to win again.

Andrew Wilson

Five years a pro now and has generally done well when his back is against the wall, including when coming through two stages of Q-School and when producing a dazzling finish in the Challenge Tour Grand Final a couple of years ago. That came in Spain, also the scene of his best DP World Tour effort, and this solid all-rounder will likely threaten the places at a big price at some point.

David Ravetto

Slugger from France who was contending at this time last year, straight out of the gates as a rookie. Excellent off the tee, which helped power a top-10 finish at the Barbasol, and wouldn't be a surprise were he to find his way into the mix again on driver-heavy courses. Well capable of keeping his card this time if tidying up his scoring.

Benjamin Rusch

The sole Swiss player on the DP World Tour now after defying a slow start at Final Stage, before a final-round 66 snuck him in on his fourth go at it. Largely disappointing on the Challenge Tour this year and that's more his level on what we've seen to date.

Garrick Porteous

Former winner of the Amateur Championship who has been a pro for almost 10 years now. Won convincingly in Prague on the Challenge Tour and some of his best form at this level has also come there, perhaps a reflection of the fact driver is his best club. Whatever he does from here, it's pretty impressive that he's gone 3-3 in terms of getting his card at the last three Q Schools.

Nicolo Galletti

Jon Rahm's former college roommate who has had all kinds of injury issues, including when he was involved in an accident at Rahm's wedding while wearing a sumo suit. Yes, you read that correctly. Hardened golf punters might remember him from the Outlaw Tour back in 2020 but is undoubtedly one of the big unknowns, having produced some promising results on the competitive Latinoamerica and Canadian circuits. Needs more but could find it.

Joshua Berry

At just 18 years old is the youngest new DP World Tour member. Sensational effort from the Doncaster teen, who had long since decided the US college system wasn't for him, and he'll now head to Joburg for the opening event as a professional golfer. Set his sights high by telling the Yorkshire Post his goal is to earn a PGA Tour card via the Race to Dubai. Perhaps asking too much for that to happen in 2024.

Pieter Moolman

Very solid Sunshine Tour player who wobbled badly on the back-nine at Q-School but got over the line in the end. Wouldn't be totally convinced by his winning potential but it's to his advantage to have so many events in South Africa, where he's come into his own over the last three seasons.

Lauri Ruuska

Breakthrough year featured a dominant win in the Finnish Challenge, where he opened with a round of 59 on home soil. Q-School started very differently with a nightmare 76 from which he did remarkably well to recover.

James Nicholas

Second US qualifier and could be interesting having shown a decent level of form on the Korn Ferry Tour in August. According to a chat with National Club Golfer, he's already got loads of TikTok followers (good for him) and is working on his own social media app (also good for him).

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Veteran Spaniard who hits a lot of fairways and greens and has returned to full health lately, bagging some nice cheques as a result. At 41 he lacks the scope of most of these but he started last season with second place in Mauritius and won't need to bed-in.

Joe Dean

Former winner of the English Amateur who plays out of Lindrick in South Yorkshire. Bit to prove having been more than good enough for the EuroPro Tour but struggled on the Challenge Tour previously, and more recently has topped the order of merit on the 2020protour this year. Big effort to earn his card, underlining what this process is about, but now has big gap to bridge. You never know.

Pedro Figueiredo

Once quite highly regarded, albeit mainly by me and about six other people on the internet, but has struggled badly with his driving. Approach play can be very good and made a hole-in-one during Final Stage as if to underline that point. Played OK this year but his last full-field top-10 finish came in 2018.

Soren Broholt Lind

Eagled the last to earn his card in sensational fashion but so far unable to win on the NGL and form on that circuit fairly modest of late, which has seen him drop to 15th on the money list. Should be said though that he was a decent amateur.

Darren Fichardt

Veteran fairway-finder who still has it in him as evidenced by Challenge Tour success earlier this year. Playing with house money here at the age of 48 as he'll know he can clean up with the seniors in 18 months.

Nicolai von Dellinghausen

Showed some very decent DPWT form at times over the past couple of years but nervy finish meant he only just got his card back at Final Stage. Contracted Lyme disease last summer but that's hopefully behind him now.

Jannik de Bruyn

Won one of the second stage Q-School events and produced a stunning, birdie-birdie-birdie finish to earn DP World Tour status for the first time. Massive man, massive hitter, and would be among the most highly-regarded young players from Germany for sure.

Rhys Enoch

Strong Welsh/Cornish/adopted South African golfer whose familiarity with the latter country could help. Always had something about him and hasn't had all that many chances at this level. Will need to find his first DP World Tour top 10 at some stage if he's to keep his card having lost it in 2021.

Kristoffer Broberg

Career beset by injury troubles which stopped him in his tracks soon after he'd won the lucrative BMW Masters in 2015. Doubled up at last in 2021, securing emotional win in the Netherlands, and has since played plenty of good golf only to struggle badly with the putter at times. Expect a superb tee-to-green display somewhere along the line.

Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen

Struggled in the final round but 74 was just enough to scrape through. Totally lacking in experience but has taken steps forward on the NGL this year, winning recently, so while perhaps a bit lacking in pedigree is young and evidently improving. One spot ahead of Lind on that order of merit.