That is the simplest explanation. It overlooks some of the things he could control and some that he couldn't. It affords him the benefit of the doubt when it comes to bottle, that unrefined word that gets wantonly tossed around, and on the other side it ignores things like how well Cameron Smith putted that day, the width of the 18th fairway at LACC, and so on.

The 'why' is something McIlroy and his team will have spent hours considering. Why hasn't he had many chances? Why hasn't he played quite well enough? Is it something to do with pressure which is both external and self-imposed? Has he done the right things in the run-up? In asking questions like these, has he added unnecessary complication to a game he can make look so simple?

This year, he'll play more golf ahead of the Masters. Perhaps that will do the trick. He'll return to Valhalla, the scene of his last major victory a decade ago. He's added length to his driver shaft. Like almost every player who has reached the top of this most confounding of sports, there is always something to be tweaked; a new schedule, a new lie angle. For every painful Sunday, there is the hope that Thursday brings.

But one thing we ought to be clear on is that McIlroy has not tossed away a hatful of majors since he won two of them within the space of a month. The following summers were not imbued with opportunity. Think back to those seven years, from 2015 to 2021, and there's one major which stands out as a chance let slip. It is easy to forget that even then, at Augusta, he began the final round three shots behind Patrick Reed.

That is the only time in a decade McIlroy has teed off on Masters Sunday with a realistic chance. When he got on a roll at Birkdale and again at Carnoustie, it was from a position of virtual impossibility. His first PGA Championship top 10 since winning, in 2019, came from 14 strokes behind the leaders with 18 holes to play. At Winged Foot, as at Pebble Beach, he was always too far back to matter.

During this spell – seven whole years – McIlroy's Expected Majors return was 0.20 according to DataGolf. Put simply, based on his performances in the majors, the anticipated return was in effect zero.

This is why we ought to draw a line to separate 2015-2021 and the two years that have followed.

In 2022, when McIlroy's putter went cold on that infuriating Sunday at St Andrews, the one he was meant to win, his Expected Majors return climbed to 0.53 – the fourth-highest return of his career, more than two-and-a-half times the previous seven years combined. In 2023 came the fifth-highest, 0.39, owing to the way he played in the US Open where Wyndham Clark held him off.

Combined, McIlroy's figure for the last nine years is 1.12. If we stretch it to a decade and include 2014, it climbs to 2.32, and his actual return is 2.00. He is behind expectation by a tiny margin, and it's this which is the indictment: for a player of his quality, McIlroy has not played well enough in the majors. To misdiagnose McIlroy as a bottler, someone who can't take a chance when it comes rather than hasn't, is to miss the point entirely.