Tom Hoge celebrates with the trophy after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Tom Hoge celebrates with the trophy after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Tom Hoge claims first PGA Tour title as Jordan Spieth just misses out

By Sporting Life
07:13 · MON February 07, 2022

Jordan Spieth narrowly missed out on tasting PGA Tour success for the first time since April as Tom Hoge pushed past him to claim his first tour victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard

-19 Hoge

-17 Spieth

-16 Hossler

-15 Cantlay, Merritt

-14 Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Putnam

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am report

Spieth shot a spectacular round on Saturday in California, but it was fellow American Hoge who delivered all the right shots the following day as he carded a 68.

Hoge was one of seven players who had at least a share of the lead during the final round, with the 32-year-old following an even-par front nine with four birdies on the back nine to finish two strokes ahead at 19 under.

Spieth, meanwhile, birdied the 12th and 13th as he reached the 15th tee with a two-shot lead before missing a par putt on the 17th which left him needing an eagle to win. But he had to settle for second after ending up in a fairway bunker and carding a 69.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick finished five strokes off the lead, while Seamus Power of Ireland was a further shot back at 13 under.

