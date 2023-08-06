Alex Fitzpatrick claims maiden European Challenge Tour title at St Mellion

The 24-year-old, the younger brother of 2022 US Open winner Matt, finished five shots ahead of the field on 12 under par to build upon his share of 17th place at the Open two weeks ago.

Fitzpatrick, who climbed to seventh place on the Road to Mallorca Rankings to close in on promotion to the DP World Tour as a result, said: “I’m ecstatic. I feel like I’ve been playing some decent golf and I’ve been putting in a lot of work. It’s just nice to see it finally pay off.

“Sunday is always tough. You know people are going to make a move and luckily I was the one that did. I couldn’t be happier.”

Fitzpatrick, who started the day three strokes behind overnight leader Stuart Manley, birdied two of his opening four holes to close the gap to one, and then picked up further shots at the 12th and 13th to ease home despite a bogey on the 15th.

Compatriot Ross McGowan finished in a tie for second with Welshman Manley and Frenchman Tom Vaillant on seven under.