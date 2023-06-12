Moments earlier, Taylor had become the first Canadian to win the event since 1954 after beating Englishman Tommy Fleetwood in a thrilling playoff finish, landing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole on Sunday.

WALK-OFF WINNER FROM 72 FEET! 🏆 @NTaylorGolf59 wins @RBCCanadianOpen with the longest putt of his career! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/lJtiIM43vN

Hadwin joined in the celebrations by spraying a bottle of champagne on the 18th but an over zealous security guard mistook him for a fan and dramatically floored him with a rugby tackle.

The raucous crowd in Toronto willed the ball into the hole as Taylor hit the longest putt of his PGA Tour career, securing his third PGA Tour victory.

A security guard mistook world number 75 Adam Hadwin for a fan and completely took him out after he went to celebrate with Nick Taylor for winning the Canadian Open 😳👀 Happy Gilmore vibes 😂🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4zK8xa0Tqx

The Canadian didn't seem too shaken by the incident as he posted a stunning image of the moment, with the caption: "Put it in the Louvre!"

Meanwhile Taylor said of his victory: “I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home.

“This is the most incredible feeling.”

Fleetwood looked like he might land his first PGA Tour victory, but it was not to be.

“I played great today, even though I missed some chances, if you like, on those playoff holes,” Fleetwood said.

“Yeah, it was close. I just have to take the positives from it and start practicing tomorrow. I got a major next week. So can’t dwell on it too much.”

Taylor finished strong on the last day with eight birdies and two bogeys, with a crucial birdie on the 18th to send it to a playoff finish.

Fleetwood had the chance to win in regulation play on the 18th, but failed to capitalise, missing the birdie for a par.

English duo Tyrell Hatton and Aaron Rai narrowly missed out on joining Taylor and Fleetwood in the playoff, finishing one stroke short of the pair.

Joining them on 16 under par was CT Pan, while Rory McIlroy finished five strokes behind.