9/2 favourite Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters for a second time after rivals falter at Augusta

Scheffler had been passed by Ludvig Aberg during the front nine, but birdied the eighth, ninth and 10th holes to move back into the lead.

Shortly afterwards, Aberg double-bogeyed the 11th hole, Collin Morikawa followed suit having already dropped two shots at the ninth, and Max Homa also doubled the short 12th as, in the blink of an eye, four became one.

That one was Scheffler, the world number one no less, who could afford to drop a shot at the 11th before safely navigating the 12th to take a three-shot lead into the final stretch.

Such an advantage, with so much of the peril now behind him, was always going to make Scheffler near impossible to catch, and nobody could do it as he cruised to a second Green Jacket.

Aberg recovered best with birdies at holes 13 and 15 to finish second on his Masters debut, emulating Will Zalatoris and Jordan Spieth, but he was never again closer than two shots behind Scheffler.

The pre-tournament favourite birdied the 13th hole having found the green in two, tapped in for birdie at the 14th and was four ahead when he birdied the 16th, pars at the final two holes sealing an ultimately comfortable success.