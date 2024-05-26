80/1 winner for golf tipster Ben Coley as Nacho Elvira wins Soudal Open

Elvira – nominated in Sporting Life's pre-tournament preview here – entered the final round in Belgium with a four-shot lead but had to battle to a level-par 71 that left the door open to the chasing pack.

Home favourite Pieters, who joined LIV Golf last year, led the charge with a 66 but came up one shot short as Elvira held his nerve down the stretch to finish at 18 under.

Dane Niklas Norgaard had a putt on the last to force a play-off but missed from 12 feet to card a 68, a score matched by Frenchman Romain Langasque as the pair finished at 17 under alongside Pieters.

“I’m very happy,” said Elvira. “I was a little bit emotional because I know all the hard work that I put in that sometimes doesn’t show. I couldn’t ask for anything better.

“I wasn’t feeling comfortable off the tee today, my driving was a little bit off and you really need to hit it straight here.

“It was all hard because I knew I wasn’t hitting it good but I tried to keep it in play and I tried to hold on to it.”