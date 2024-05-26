Sporting Life
Nacho Elvira landed winning bets for Ben Coley followers
Nacho Elvira landed winning bets for Ben Coley followers

80/1 winner for golf tipster Ben Coley as Nacho Elvira wins Soudal Open

By Sporting Life
16:25 · SUN May 26, 2024

Nacho Elvira won his second DP World Tour title as he held off the challenge of Thomas Pieters at the Soudal Open, securing an 80/1 winning selection for golf expert Ben Coley.

Elvira – nominated in Sporting Life's pre-tournament preview here – entered the final round in Belgium with a four-shot lead but had to battle to a level-par 71 that left the door open to the chasing pack.

Home favourite Pieters, who joined LIV Golf last year, led the charge with a 66 but came up one shot short as Elvira held his nerve down the stretch to finish at 18 under.

Dane Niklas Norgaard had a putt on the last to force a play-off but missed from 12 feet to card a 68, a score matched by Frenchman Romain Langasque as the pair finished at 17 under alongside Pieters.

“I’m very happy,” said Elvira. “I was a little bit emotional because I know all the hard work that I put in that sometimes doesn’t show. I couldn’t ask for anything better.

“I wasn’t feeling comfortable off the tee today, my driving was a little bit off and you really need to hit it straight here.

“It was all hard because I knew I wasn’t hitting it good but I tried to keep it in play and I tried to hold on to it.”

Elvira led by five after a birdie on the first but would only add one more at the 11th, dropping shots at the seventh and 10th.

Pieters – who represented Europe in a losing effort in 2016 – made six birdies and a single bogey but was left to rue a poor tee-shot at the 17th that meant he could not take advantage of the par five.

England’s Joe Dean, who was working as a delivery driver for Morrisons in February, finished two shots off the lead alongside countryman Matthew Jordan.

