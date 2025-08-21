York Ebor Festival Free Bets for Day 2

York Ebor Festival Day Two—Thursday, 21 August 2025—promises full-throttle action at York Racecourse, headlined by the prestigious Group 1 Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks and the high-profile Group 2 Lowther Stakes. It's Ladies’ Day, and the racing, fashion, and atmosphere all shine brightly.

Feature Race: Group 1 Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks

The day’s highlight is the Yorkshire Oaks , a top-tier race for fillies and mares over middle distances. This is arguably the richest and most esteemed race of Day Two.

Estrange (Group 2 Lancashire Oaks winner) is tipped by Steve Mullington as a potential upset against favorite Minnie Hauk , especially if the track stays firm.

Minnie Hauk remains a strong favorite with a flawless season under her belt.

Group 2 Lowther Stakes – Juvenile Fillies in the Spotlight

The Lowther Stakes (1,207m for two-year-old fillies) kicks off the action at 13:50.

Royal Fixation is heavily backed across multiple previews, praised for a powerful finish in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and viewed as a top pick by Danny Archer.

America Queen also garners attention, tipped by talkSPORT and others after an impressive debut win.

Mid-card Contenders and Tips

The Clipper Logistics Handicap (15:00) features Old Cock , highlighted by William Hill as a NAP for his consistent form.

In the Galtres Stakes (16:10) , Alice Monet is recommended by multiple pundits based on her promising form and pedigree.

The Nursery and Fillies’ Handicap (17:20) see other value picks like Daydreama and Lady Mariko, both noted for solid potential.

Where to watch York Ebor Festival

Coverage of day two will begin at 1:30pm on ITV1 and 1:15pm on Racing TV.

Tips for day two of York Ebor Festival

To find all our tips for Day One of York Ebor Festival, please visit our Racing tips centre here.