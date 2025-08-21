Menu icon
Sporting Life
Get ready for day 2 of York Ebor Festival with our best free bets and betting offers! Also take a look at our preview and race schedule.

York Ebor Festival Free Bets for Day 2

York Ebor Festival Day TwoThursday, 21 August 2025—promises full-throttle action at York Racecourse, headlined by the prestigious Group 1 Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks and the high-profile Group 2 Lowther Stakes. It's Ladies’ Day, and the racing, fashion, and atmosphere all shine brightly.

York Ebor Festival Latest Free Bets & Offers

Looking to get the most value from your bets during the York Ebor Festival? We've rounded up the latest free bet offers, money-back specials, and enhanced odds promotions from top UK bookmakers including Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and Betfair.

Whether you're backing a big favourite in the Juddmonte or searching for each-way value in the handicaps, these exciting offers help you get the most out of day 1!

Feature Race: Group 1 Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks

  • The day’s highlight is the Yorkshire Oaks, a top-tier race for fillies and mares over middle distances. This is arguably the richest and most esteemed race of Day Two.

  • Estrange (Group 2 Lancashire Oaks winner) is tipped by Steve Mullington as a potential upset against favorite Minnie Hauk, especially if the track stays firm.

  • Minnie Hauk remains a strong favorite with a flawless season under her belt.

Group 2 Lowther Stakes – Juvenile Fillies in the Spotlight

  • The Lowther Stakes (1,207m for two-year-old fillies) kicks off the action at 13:50.

  • Royal Fixation is heavily backed across multiple previews, praised for a powerful finish in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and viewed as a top pick by Danny Archer.

  • America Queen also garners attention, tipped by talkSPORT and others after an impressive debut win.

Mid-card Contenders and Tips

 

  • The Clipper Logistics Handicap (15:00) features Old Cock, highlighted by William Hill as a NAP for his consistent form.

  • In the Galtres Stakes (16:10), Alice Monet is recommended by multiple pundits based on her promising form and pedigree.

  • The Nursery and Fillies’ Handicap (17:20) see other value picks like Daydreama and Lady Mariko, both noted for solid potential.

Where to watch York Ebor Festival

Coverage of day two will begin at 1:30pm on ITV1 and 1:15pm on Racing TV. 

Tips for day two of York Ebor Festival

To find all our tips for Day One of York Ebor Festival, please visit our Racing tips centre here.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

