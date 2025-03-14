Free Bets and Offers for York Ebor Day 3!

Day 3 promises an exciting mix of sprint and juvenile races, with the Nunthorpe Stakes and Gimcrack Stakes taking centre stage. For racing fans, this is not just a feast of competitive action but also a great opportunity to explore the best York Ebor betting offers, including Horse Racing Free Bets and exclusive festival promotions.

Feature Races Focus: Nunthorpe Stakes & Gimcrack Stakes

The Nunthorpe Stakes is a Group 1 sprint over five furlongs, often favouring front-runners and experienced sprinters. It's no stranger to big-priced winners and with plenty of runners it is a favourite of bettors at York! Take a look at our Free Horse Racing Tips to see who our experts are backing.

The Gimcrack Stakes showcases top two-year-olds over six furlongs. With young horses often unpredictable, using your horse racing free bets on this race can be a fun way to get involved without staking your own money!

York Ebor Day 3 Race Schedule

15:50 – Sky Bet Handicap (Heritage Handicap) (GBBPlus Race)

14:25 – Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup Stakes (Group 2)

15:00 – Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (Group 2) (In Honour Of Tom Lacy)

15:35 – Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (Group 1)

16:10 – Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap (Heritage Handicap) (GBBPlus Race)

16:45 – British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes (GBB Race)

17:20 – Sky Bet Mile Handicap (Heritage Handicap)

Ebor Festival Day 3 Tips

Want to get expert insight and our best bets are York tomorrow? Take a look at our best bets or head to our Free Racing Tips Centre for the latest bets from Matt Brocklebank and Ben Linfoot!

14:25 York – Trawlerman

Despite his penalty, it's hard to get away from TRAWLERMAN, who produced a high-class performance in his own right with no Kyprios in the line-up when gaining his Group-1 breakthrough in the Gold Cup at Ascot. That form sets him apart from these, with the slightly quirky but reliable stablemate Sweet William offered for forecast purposes.

15:00 York – Do Or Do Not

An ordinary renewal and a good opportunity for DO OR DO NOT to open his account having been placed in better races than this on his last 3 starts. Lifeplan looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Thirsk and arguably has the most potential, while Egoli is worth another chance having not been seen to best effect in the Richmond at Goodwood.

15:35 York – JM Jungle

A wide open Nunthorpe but it could pay to side with the thriving JM JUNGLE who has a good record on this speed-favouring track and can gain his most valuable prize yet having bagged the Group 2 King George at Goodwood last time.

Ger Lyons' improving juvenile Lady Iman has yet to be beaten over the minimum trip and could emerge as the chief threat, although a whole host of others hold solid claims, amongst them Irish pair Arizona Blaze and She's Quality and multiple Australian scorer Asfoora.