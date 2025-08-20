York Ebor Festival Free Bets for Day 1

The York Ebor Festival kicks off on Wednesday 20 August 2025, promising a high-stakes opener at York Racecourse. This opening day, headlined by the prestigious Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes, sets the tone for what lies ahead in this four-day spectacle of elite flat racing.

Featured Races on the Opening Card

13:50 – Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap (Class 2, ~5½f)

The traditional curtain-raiser often showcases competitors with tactical speed and explosive early pace. Bergerac, a past course and distance winner, looks well-handicapped and is an attractive each-way proposition.

14:25 – Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (Group 3, 7f, 2-year-olds)

A key test for two-year-olds poised to make their mark this season. A prestigious stepping stone, the Acomb often identifies emerging stars.

15:00 – Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Group 2, ~1m 4f, 3-year-old colts & geldings)

This race holds significant weight as a classic trial for the St Leger. Winning here can often herald even greater success in autumn’s classic contests.

15:35 – Juddmonte International Stakes (Group 1, ~1m 2½f, 3-year-olds & up)

The richest flat race of the York season and one of the most prestigious globally. With a purse exceeding £1.25 million, it's often a defining moment in the flat-racing calendar and was even named the world's best horse race in 2024.

16:10 – Sky Bet Stayers’ Handicap (Class 2, ~2m½f)

A tough stamina test stretching into extended territory, rewarding horses with both staying power and tactical acumen.

16:45 – "IRE Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish" Fillies’ Handicap (Class 2, 5f)

A quick-fire sprint concluding the key non-nursery races—watch for up-and-coming fillies ready to take advantage of the sharp five-furlong test.

17:20 – Sky Bet Nursery Handicap (Class 2, 6f, 2-year-olds)

The finale for the juvenile runners, often highlighting promising newcomers who could shine in future Group races.

What Makes Day One Unmissable

Premium Stakes Races : With a slot for top-level Group racing, especially the Juddmonte and Great Voltigeur, Day One promises high-quality competition.

Ante-Post Significance : Performances here may forecast contenders for the St Leger or even beyond.

Spectator Experience: A crisp summer day, packed with fashion, pageantry, and the thrill of elite racing.

York Ebor Tips for Day One

