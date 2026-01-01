World Cup Free Bets – Best Betting Offers and Enhanced Odds for 2026

World Cup Free Bets – Best Offers for 2026
World Cup free bets are available from all major UK bookmakers as the 2026 tournament gets underway in North America. With the opening fixtures kicking off this week, now is an ideal time to explore the best welcome offers and enhanced odds promotions available for new customers.
We've compiled the leading World Cup free bet offers currently available, including sign-up bonuses, bet builders, and match-specific enhanced odds. All offers below are for new customers only – full terms and conditions apply to each.
Best World Cup Free Bet Offers
Here's a summary of the top World Cup free bet promotions available right now:
|Bookmaker
|Offer
|Type
|Paddy Power
|Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Builders
|Welcome Offer
|Sky Bet
|Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
|Welcome Offer
|Betfair
|Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
|Welcome Offer
|Sky Bet
|60/1 Mexico to Win or Draw
|Enhanced Odds
|Betfair
|50/1 A Goal to be Scored (Mexico vs South Africa)
|Enhanced Odds
|Paddy Power
|50/1 England to Qualify + £2 per Group Win
|Enhanced Odds
|Betfair
|50/1 Spain to Qualify + £2 per Group Win
|Enhanced Odds
Paddy Power World Cup Free Bets – Bet £10 Get £50
Paddy Power's welcome offer provides new customers with £50 in free bet builders after placing a qualifying £10 bet on any football market at odds of 1/2 or greater.
This is a versatile offer that works well for World Cup betting. The free bet builders can be used across any football matches, giving flexibility throughout the tournament.
Key terms:
-
New customers only
-
Place a minimum £10 bet on football at odds of 1.5 (1/2) or greater
-
Receive £50 in free bet builders once qualifying bet settles
-
Rewards valid for 90 days
-
Deposits via Pay by Bank, cards and Apple Pay only
PADDY POWER OFFER!
Get £50 in Bet Builder BetsCLAIM THIS OFFER HERE
New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
Paddy Power Enhanced Odds – England 50/1 to Qualify
Paddy Power are also offering 50/1 on England to qualify from Group L, plus an additional £2 free bet for each England group stage win. This is a strong option for those looking to back the Three Lions throughout the tournament's opening phase.
Claim Paddy Power England 50/1 Offer
Sky Bet World Cup Free Bets – Bet £10 Get £50
Sky Bet's welcome offer delivers £50 in free bets for new customers who place a qualifying £10 bet at odds of evens or greater. The free bets are split between football bet builders and accumulators.
This offer is well-suited to World Cup betting, particularly for those who enjoy building multi-leg bets on individual matches or across multiple fixtures.
Key terms:
-
New customers only
-
£10 minimum deposit required
-
First single, each-way or multiples bet only at odds of 1/1 or greater
-
Receive 3 x £10 bet tokens for football BuildABets
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Receive 2 x £10 bet tokens for football accumulators
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Free bets expire after 7 days
Sky Bet Exclusive
£50 in FREE BETSCLAIM OFFER HERE
New customers only. £10 minimum deposit. First single, e/w or multiples bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens for Football BuildABets only. 2 x £10 bet tokens for Football Accas only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 7 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.
Sky Bet Enhanced Odds – Mexico 60/1 to Win or Draw
For tonight's tournament opener, Sky Bet are offering 60/1 on Mexico to win or draw against South Africa. Given Mexico's home advantage and favourites status, this enhanced price represents notable value for new customers.
Key terms:
-
New customers only
-
£5 minimum deposit
-
Maximum £1 qualifying bet on 'Mexico And Draw' market
-
Returns paid as 6 x £10 free bet tokens for football BuildABets
-
Free bets expire after 14 days
Sky Bet Exclusive
MEXICO VS SOUTH AFRICA
60/1 MEXICO TO WIN OR DRAWCLAIM OFFER HERE
New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. Place a max £1 qualifying bet on 'Mexico And Draw' market only. First £1 single bet only. 6 x £10 bet tokens. Free bets for football BuildABets only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. 14 Day free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.
Betfair World Cup Free Bets – Bet £10 Get £50
Betfair's welcome offer provides £50 in free bets for new customers who place a qualifying £10 bet at minimum odds of evens (2.0). The free bets can be used on bet builders, accumulators or multiples across any sport.
This flexibility makes Betfair's offer particularly attractive for World Cup betting, whether backing outright markets, match results, or building multi-leg selections.
Key terms:
-
New customers only
-
Place a minimum £10 bet at odds of EVS (2.0) or greater
-
Receive 5 x £10 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples
-
Rewards valid for 30 days
-
Deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or debit card only
Betfair NEW CUSTOMER Offer
BET £10 GET £50 IN FREE BETSClaim Offer Here
Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
Betfair Enhanced Odds – 50/1 A Goal to be Scored
For the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, Betfair are offering 50/1 on a goal to be scored (Over 0.5 Goals). New customers also receive a £5 free bet for an England fixture multi.
Given both teams' attacking intent, at least one goal being scored is a highly probable outcome – making this enhanced price particularly appealing.
Key terms:
-
New customers only
-
Maximum £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals market
-
Winnings paid in cash at normal odds, topped up to 50/1 in free bet builders
-
£5 free England multi credited 24 hours after qualifying bet settles
-
Free bets valid for 30 days
Betfair NEW CUSTOMER Offer
MEXICO VS SOUTH AFRICA
50/1 A GOAL TO BE SCORED
+£5 FREE BET FOR ENGLAND FIXTURE MULTIClaim Offer Here
Place a max £1 bet on "Over 0.5 Goals" in the Over/Under Goals market. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder bets. £5 Free England Multi will be credited 24hrs after your qualifying stake is settled. Free bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards, ApplePay, & Pay by Bank are eligible. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.
Betfair Enhanced Odds – Spain 50/1 to Qualify
Betfair are also offering 50/1 on Spain to qualify from Group H, plus an additional £2 free bet for each Spain group stage win. For those looking to back the reigning European champions, this provides enhanced value on a highly likely outcome.
Claim Betfair Spain 50/1 Offer
How to Use World Cup Free Bets
Free bets work slightly differently depending on the bookmaker, but the general principles are consistent:
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Stake not returned: Free bet winnings do not include the original stake – only the profit is paid out
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Minimum odds: Some free bets have minimum odds requirements for use
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Expiry dates: Free bets typically expire within 7-90 days depending on the offer
-
Specific markets: Some free bets are restricted to bet builders, accumulators, or specific sports
Always check the full terms and conditions of each offer before placing qualifying bets.
World Cup 2026 Betting Tips
Looking for expert World Cup predictions to use with your free bets? Our tipsters have analysed every group and provided their best bets for the opening round of fixtures.
Read Jake Osgathorpe's World Cup Tips and Predictions for selections across the first round of group matches.
For a detailed breakdown of tonight's opener, see our full Mexico vs South Africa preview.
World Cup Free Bets – Key Information
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Paddy Power: Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Builders + England 50/1 to Qualify
-
Sky Bet: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets + Mexico 60/1 to Win or Draw
-
Betfair: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets + 50/1 Goal Scored + Spain 50/1 to Qualify
-
All offers: New customers only, T&Cs apply, 18+