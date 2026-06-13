Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall offer: 50/1, Fury to win with Paddy Power

Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall: Is Size Enough to Trouble Boxing's Proven Crossover Star?

Date: Saturday 13th June

Fight Time: 22:00

Event: Misfits Boxing – Beauty vs The Beast

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 on Tommy Fury to win (new customers)

One of the most talked-about crossover fights of the year headlines the Misfits Boxing card on Saturday night as Tommy Fury faces former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall in Manchester.

It's a matchup that has captured attention well beyond traditional boxing circles. On one side is Fury, an unbeaten professional boxer with victories over the likes of Jake Paul and KSI. On the other is Hall, a man whose extraordinary size and strength have made him one of the most recognisable figures in combat sports crossover events.

The contrast between the two fighters is what makes this contest so intriguing. Hall is expected to enjoy a significant weight advantage, while Fury brings years of boxing experience and an undefeated professional record into the ring.

That backdrop makes Paddy Power's enhanced 50/1 offer on Tommy Fury to win particularly eye-catching.

50/1 Fury to win CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

The Biggest Question: Power or Technique?

Most crossover fights revolve around one key debate.

This one is no different:

Hall possesses enormous natural strength

Fury has spent years developing as a boxer

Hall's route to victory likely comes through power

Fury's route to victory is built around technique and movement

Over the course of a boxing match, experience often becomes increasingly important.

Why Fury Starts as Favourite

Bookmakers have installed Fury as the clear favourite heading into Saturday's showdown.

There are several reasons for that:

Professional boxing pedigree

Undefeated record

Experience under the lights

Proven ability to handle big occasions

While crossover events often create uncertainty, Fury has already shown he can deal with the pressure and attention these fights generate.

Can Hall Land The One Big Shot?

If Hall is to spring the upset, many expect his best opportunities to come early.

Potential advantages for Hall:

Significant physical presence

Natural punching power

Ability to make the fight uncomfortable

Confidence from years competing at elite level

The challenge is turning those attributes into success against an experienced boxer.

Why This Fight Has Captured Attention

Few Misfits events have generated as much discussion.

Storylines include:

Fury's return to the ring

Hall's transition into crossover boxing

The huge size difference

A sold-out atmosphere in Manchester

It's the kind of fight that attracts casual fans as well as dedicated boxing followers.

Why The Paddy Power Offer Appeals

The enhanced price is built around a fighter who remains unbeaten as a professional.

Reasons the offer stands out:

Fury's boxing experience advantage

Proven record in crossover events

Strong favourite with bookmakers

Clear tactical route to victory

At 50/1, you're backing the more accomplished boxer at a heavily boosted price.

Final Word

Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall may be billed as "Beauty vs The Beast", but underneath the marketing is a fascinating clash of styles.

Hall's size and strength ensure he's a threat, but Fury's experience, movement and boxing fundamentals make him a deserved favourite heading into Saturday night's main event.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 on Tommy Fury to win

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Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

50/1 TOMMY FURY TO WIN vs Eddie Hall

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YSACMC

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Cards, Pay by Bank or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on Fury to win in the Head to Head market in Tommy Fury v Eddie Hall on June 13th.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder bets.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bets.

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 14 days.

What else do I need to know?

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You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

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The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

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