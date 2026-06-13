World Cup Fixtures and Games Today – Sunday 14 June Schedule

World Cup fixtures and games today feature four crucial matches as the 2026 tournament continues with Group E and Group F action. Sunday evening brings Germany's highly anticipated debut against Curacao, followed by a fascinating clash between Netherlands and Japan. The action continues into Monday morning UK time with Ivory Coast facing Ecuador and Sweden taking on Tunisia.

Here's your complete guide to today's World Cup fixtures, including kick-off times, venues and how to watch in the UK.

Today's World Cup Schedule (UK Times)

Match Group Kick-Off (UK) Venue Germany vs Curacao Group E 6pm, Sun 14 June NRG Stadium, Houston Netherlands vs Japan Group F 9pm, Sun 14 June AT&T Stadium, Arlington Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Group E 12am, Mon 15 June Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Sweden vs Tunisia Group F 3am, Mon 15 June Estadio Akron, Guadalajara

Germany vs Curacao – 6pm Sunday

Germany begin their World Cup campaign against Curacao in a Group E fixture at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Kick-off: 6pm UK time, Sunday 14 June

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group E

Germany enter this tournament as four-time world champions and one of the competition's most consistent performers. Die Mannschaft possess a blend of experience and emerging talent, with expectations high following a strong qualifying campaign.

Curacao represent a historic underdog story, having qualified through CONCACAF after years of development. The Caribbean nation will face an enormous challenge against one of international football's powerhouses but will look to make their mark on the global stage.

This fixture presents Germany with an opportunity to establish early momentum in Group E. The Germans will be expected to dominate possession and create numerous chances through their technically gifted midfield and attacking options.

Curacao's approach will likely focus on defensive organisation and discipline, looking to limit the damage and perhaps threaten on isolated counter-attacks. The gulf in quality and tournament experience makes this a fixture where Germany should control proceedings from start to finish.

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Netherlands vs Japan – 9pm Sunday

One of today's most intriguing fixtures sees Netherlands take on Japan in a Group F encounter at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kick-off: 9pm UK time, Sunday 14 June

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group F

The Netherlands arrive as one of Europe's strongest sides, having reached the semi-finals at the last World Cup. The Oranje combine technical quality with tactical intelligence and possess match-winners throughout their squad.

Japan have established themselves as consistent Asian powerhouses and World Cup regulars. Their approach typically features high technical ability, disciplined organisation and the capacity to execute detailed tactical plans with precision.

This promises to be a fascinating tactical battle between two well-coached sides. The Netherlands will likely look to impose their physical and technical advantages, controlling possession and territory while creating chances through their creative midfielders and attacking options.

Japan's strength lies in their collective organisation and ability to exploit space through quick, incisive passing. They are capable of absorbing pressure and hitting opponents on the counter-attack, making them dangerous opponents even against supposedly superior sides.

The 9pm kick-off makes this ideal viewing for UK audiences looking for high-quality World Cup football on a Sunday evening.

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Ivory Coast vs Ecuador – 12am Monday

Ivory Coast face Ecuador in the second Group E fixture at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Kick-off: 12am UK time, Monday 15 June

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group E

Ivory Coast bring a talented squad featuring players from Europe's top leagues. Les Éléphants have a strong tournament pedigree and will be determined to progress from a group that also contains Germany.

Ecuador qualified through a competitive South American campaign and have shown themselves capable of competing with the continent's established powers. La Tri typically bring physicality, organisation and dangerous attacking players to tournament football.

This fixture could prove crucial in determining which nation accompanies Germany out of Group E. Both sides will be aware that securing three points in their opening match significantly improves their chances of progression to the knockout rounds.

Ivory Coast are likely to look for control through their technically gifted midfield, while Ecuador will bring intensity and directness to their approach. The midnight kick-off represents a late night for UK viewers but offers an important fixture in the context of Group E.

Sweden vs Tunisia – 3am Monday

The final fixture of today's schedule sees Sweden take on Tunisia in a Group F encounter at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Kick-off: 3am UK time, Monday 15 June

Venue: Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group F

Sweden are regular World Cup participants who bring a well-established identity to tournament football. The Scandinavians typically feature strong defensive organisation, physical presence and the ability to grind out results through tactical discipline.

Tunisia represent African football at this World Cup and qualified through a competitive CAF campaign. The Eagles of Carthage have shown themselves capable of competing against stronger opponents through organised defensive structure and commitment.

This fixture represents a crucial opportunity for both nations to secure three points in what promises to be a competitive Group F. Sweden will likely look to establish early control, while Tunisia will need to balance defensive solidity with enough attacking ambition to threaten.

The very early kick-off time makes this one for dedicated fans or early risers, but the match could have significant implications for how Group F develops over the coming days.

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How to Watch World Cup Games Today

UK viewers can follow all the World Cup action across BBC and ITV, who share live coverage of the tournament. Both broadcasters offer free-to-air coverage with matches available on TV and via their respective streaming platforms – BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Specific broadcast details for each match are typically confirmed closer to kick-off. Check the BBC Sport and ITV Sport websites for the latest scheduling information.

Radio coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live provides live commentary on selected matches throughout the tournament.

Group Overviews

Group E

Group E features one of the tournament's heavyweight nations in Germany, alongside Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Curacao. Germany are the clear favourites to top the group, but the battle for second place promises to be competitive. Today's fixtures will provide the first indication of how this group might develop, with Germany expected to make a strong start against Curacao while Ivory Coast and Ecuador face off in what could prove a decisive fixture.

Group F

Group F brings together Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia in what appears to be one of the more balanced groups in the tournament. The Netherlands enter as favourites, but Japan's quality and Sweden's consistency mean progression to the knockout rounds is far from guaranteed. Today's opening fixtures will set the tone for what promises to be a tightly contested group where every point could prove crucial.

England World Cup Preview – Wednesday 18 June

Looking ahead to next week, England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday 18 June in what promises to be one of the tournament's standout fixtures. The Three Lions will be among the favourites to lift the trophy in North America, and their opening Group L fixture represents the start of what they hope will be a long and successful campaign.

World Cup 2026 Betting Tips

Looking for expert World Cup predictions? Our tipsters analyse every group and provide their best bets for each round of fixtures.

For detailed analysis and selections across today's matches and the wider tournament, visit the Sporting Life football section for the latest tips and predictions from our expert team.

Key Information Summary

Germany vs Curacao: 6pm Sunday – Group E clash in Houston

6pm Sunday – Group E clash in Houston Netherlands vs Japan: 9pm Sunday – Intriguing Group F encounter in Arlington

9pm Sunday – Intriguing Group F encounter in Arlington Ivory Coast vs Ecuador: 12am Monday – Crucial Group E fixture in Philadelphia

12am Monday – Crucial Group E fixture in Philadelphia Sweden vs Tunisia: 3am Monday – Group F opener in Guadalajara

3am Monday – Group F opener in Guadalajara TV: BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage

BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage Streaming: BBC iPlayer and ITVX

World Cup fixtures and games today provide an excellent opportunity to follow four compelling matches across Groups E and F. From Germany's expected dominance against Curacao to the fascinating tactical battle between Netherlands and Japan, Sunday's schedule offers something for every football fan. The overnight fixtures between Ivory Coast and Ecuador, followed by Sweden versus Tunisia, complete a packed schedule that could have significant implications for how both groups develop over the coming days.