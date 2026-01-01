Paddy Power Welcome Offer – England vs Croatia World Cup 2026 Betting Preview

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer – England open their World Cup 2026 campaign against Croatia in just three days' time in a fixture laden with history and tactical intrigue. This preview examines the match dynamics and highlights Paddy Power's exceptional 60/1 offer for England to win or draw – a price that significantly underestimates England's prospects in this Group L opener.

Fixture: England vs Croatia

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group L

Date: Tuesday 17 June 2026

Kick-off: 4pm ET / 9pm BST

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

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Match Overview: A Familiar Rivalry on the World Stage

England vs Croatia represents more than a Group L opener – it's a fixture steeped in recent World Cup history. Croatia eliminated England at the semi-final stage in Russia 2018, a memory that still resonates with both sets of supporters.

Eight years later, the roles appear reversed. England arrive in Texas with genuine ambitions of tournament success, boasting a squad blending youthful energy with elite talent across multiple positions. England qualified in emphatic fashion – winning all eight qualifiers, scoring 22 goals and conceding none – the most dominant qualifying campaign in their history.

Croatia, while retaining tactical sophistication and tournament pedigree, field one of the oldest squads at the competition. Veteran captain Luka Modric, now 40 and playing for AC Milan, is set to appear at his fifth World Cup and could make his 200th international appearance during the tournament.

This fixture promises contrasting approaches: England's athleticism and directness against Croatia's technical control and experience. The tactical balance will likely determine the outcome, but England's superiority in key areas makes avoiding defeat a realistic expectation.

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England Under Thomas Tuchel: A Fresh Approach

Thomas Tuchel's appointment as England manager brought immediate tactical clarity and selection conviction. His willingness to make bold decisions – leaving out Cole Palmer and Phil Foden from the 26-man World Cup squad despite their Premier League form – demonstrates a manager confident in his vision and prioritising squad balance over individual star power.

Tuchel has explained his philosophy clearly: "We don't collect the most talented players, we build a team." This approach has seen surprise inclusions like Ivan Toney (who had played just two minutes under Tuchel) alongside established names.

England's probable approach in Dallas:

A settled 4-2-3-1 formation with tactical flexibility

Midfield control through Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson

Width and pace from Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford

Directness targeting Croatia's ageing defensive unit

Set-piece threat at both ends with aerial presence

England's recent form has been mixed – they beat New Zealand 1-0 on 6 June and Costa Rica on 10 June but lost 1-0 to Japan in March. However, their qualifying campaign perfection (8 wins, 22 goals scored, 0 conceded) provides the foundation for tournament confidence.

England's Confirmed 26-Man Squad and Key Players

Tuchel announced his World Cup squad on 22 May, with notable omissions including Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Harry Maguire, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The squad was revealed with a special film soundtracked by The Beatles' iconic "Come Together," filmed across New York City.

Expected Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford (Everton) – 82 caps and counting, England's undisputed number one who holds the record for consecutive clean sheets

Defence: Dan Burn and Jarell Quansah among the surprise inclusions, with Djed Spence providing right-back cover. Kyle Walker and John Stones provide Premier League-proven quality

Midfield: Declan Rice anchors alongside Elliot Anderson, providing defensive security and distribution quality. Jordan Henderson's experience adds depth

Attack: Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and the surprise call-up Ivan Toney competing for positions behind Harry Kane

Harry Kane remains England's focal point, captain, and all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 114 appearances. His recent goal against New Zealand extended his remarkable record. At 32, Kane arrives at this World Cup with extensive tournament experience, having won the 2018 Golden Boot, and the hunger to finally secure international silverware. He scored 36 league goals for Bayern Munich this season.

Bukayo Saka has established himself as England's most consistent attacking performer. His ability to operate across multiple positions provides tactical flexibility, while his direct running and finishing create problems for any defensive unit.

Marcus Rashford has been a key figure under Tuchel, including scoring in the crucial qualifying win in Serbia. His pace and directness offer a different dimension to England's attack.

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Croatia: Experience Against Time

Croatia arrive in Texas as one of the tournament's oldest squads, with coach Zlatko Dalic balancing loyalty to his experienced core against the physical demands of World Cup football in North American summer conditions.

Dalic has been clear about his tactical approach: "We will certainly be tougher and more defensive against England, playing with more midfielders. England want to be world champions. Against Ghana and Panama, it will be different, much more attack-oriented."

Croatia's confirmed 26-man squad includes:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Dominik Kotarski (Copenhagen), Ivor Pandur (Hull City)

Defenders: Josko Gvardiol (Man City), Duje Caleta-Car (Real Sociedad), Josip Sutalo (Ajax), Josip Stanisic (Bayern), Marin Pongracic (Fiorentina), Martin Erlic (Midtjylland), Luka Vuskovic (Hamburg)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (AC Milan), Mateo Kovacic (Man City), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Luka Sucic (Real Sociedad), Martin Baturina (Como), and others

Forwards: Ivan Perisic (PSV), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Petar Musa (FC Dallas)

Luka Modric remains Croatia's captain and creative heartbeat at 40. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has 196 caps and could reach 200 at this tournament. He missed the end of AC Milan's season after surgery on a fractured cheekbone in April but has been training with a facial mask. Dalic says: "He's training with a mask and doing well. Maybe this break helped him."

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) is crucial to Croatia's defensive stability. The 24-year-old returned from a broken shin in January to play against Crystal Palace on May 13 and is expected to be fit. Dalic added: "We hope he'll be ready to play. We expect him to be a major boost for us."

Mateo Kovacic provides Premier League-proven quality in midfield alongside veterans like Modric and Mario Pasalic.

Tactical Match-Up: Youth Against Experience

This fixture presents a classic tactical confrontation between England's athleticism and Croatia's technical control. Croatia's average squad age is among the highest at the tournament – four players have over 100 caps (Modric, Kovacic, Kramaric, Perisic).

Expected match dynamics:

Croatia likely to sit deeper and play more defensively than usual

England expected to control territory with their 4-2-3-1 setup

Limited clear-cut chances in open play given tournament stakes

Transitions creating England's best opportunities

Set-pieces potentially decisive

As the match progresses, England's superior fitness and squad depth should provide advantages. Croatia must maintain concentration and intensity across 90 minutes in conditions favouring younger, more athletic opponents.

The climate in Dallas during mid-June presents additional challenges. The AT&T Stadium does have a retractable roof and air conditioning, which may mitigate some concerns, but managing energy expenditure will still be crucial for Croatia's veterans.

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Why England Are Well-Positioned to Avoid Defeat

Multiple factors favour England avoiding defeat in this Group L opener:

Perfect qualifying campaign (8 wins, 22 goals scored, 0 conceded)

Superior athleticism and physical capacity across the squad

Greater squad depth – even without Palmer, Foden, and Maguire

Croatia's defensive approach admission from Dalic

Croatia's injury concerns (Modric's cheekbone, Gvardiol's shin recovery)

England's set-piece threat with Kane, Stones, and Burn

Betting odds: England -280 favourites to win the group

While Croatia possess tournament pedigree and tactical sophistication, England's advantages in key areas make avoiding defeat a realistic expectation. Dalic's own admission that Croatia will play more defensively against England suggests respect for the Three Lions' quality.

Historical Context: Lessons from Russia 2018

England and Croatia's last World Cup meeting came in the 2018 semi-final, where Croatia recovered from conceding an early goal to win 2-1 after extra time. That fixture demonstrated Croatia's resilience and tournament experience but also highlighted England's vulnerability when protecting leads.

Eight years later, both squads have evolved considerably. England's squad is younger, more technically accomplished, and benefits from greater tactical clarity under Tuchel. Croatia retain many of the same players – Modric, Perisic, Kovacic, Kramaric – but face inevitable physical decline.

The psychological dynamic has also shifted. England no longer carry the burden of semi-final inexperience, having reached two European Championship finals since. Croatia must prove they can maintain their tournament standards with an ageing squad embarking on what many consider their last dance.

Match Scenarios Supporting England to Win or Draw

Multiple realistic match scenarios support England avoiding defeat:

Scenario 1: England Control and Win

England establish early territorial dominance against Croatia's declared defensive approach. England's superior athleticism creates chances through transitions, with Kane or Saka providing the breakthrough. Croatia lack the physical capacity to mount sustained pressure late in the match. England win 2-0 or 2-1.

Scenario 2: Tactical Stalemate Favours England

Both sides exercise caution in a tournament opener, with limited clear chances created. Croatia control possession without threatening England's goal, while England remain organised and disciplined. Match finishes 0-0 or 1-1.

Scenario 3: Set-Piece Decides Tight Contest

Open play produces few opportunities, with both teams defending effectively. A set-piece provides the breakthrough, with England's aerial threat and delivery quality proving decisive. England win 1-0.

Each scenario reflects realistic tactical dynamics and supports the conclusion that England possess multiple pathways to avoiding defeat.

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Why Paddy Power's 60/1 Offer Represents Exceptional Value

Backing England to win or draw already reflects the likely flow of the match – and Paddy Power's 60/1 welcome offer transforms a sensible selection into an outstanding proposition.

Why the offer stands out:

England are -280 favourites to win the group outright

The bet covers two of three possible outcomes

Croatia's age profile and injury concerns (Modric, Gvardiol)

England's superior squad depth despite big-name omissions

Croatia's declared defensive approach for this fixture

The price dramatically exceeds true probability

For new customers, this represents a rare opportunity to back the statistically more likely outcome at a hugely inflated price. England avoiding defeat aligns with tactical expectations, squad quality, and tournament context.

Group L Context and Tournament Implications

England and Croatia's Group L also features Ghana and Panama, with both sides expected to progress to the knockout stages. The full Group L schedule:

Matchday 1 (17 June): England vs Croatia (Dallas), Ghana vs Panama (Toronto)

Matchday 2 (23 June): England vs Ghana (Boston), Panama vs Croatia (Toronto)

Matchday 3 (27 June): Panama vs England (New Jersey), Croatia vs Ghana (Philadelphia)

Neither side will be desperate to force issues when three points are available against less fancied opponents. England can afford patience given their squad superiority across the group, while Croatia must balance attacking ambition against the risk of conceding on the transition – exactly as Dalic has acknowledged.

Key Player Focus: Harry Kane

Harry Kane enters this World Cup as England's captain and all-time leading scorer with 79 international goals in 114 appearances – closing in on Pelé's record of 77 goals in 92 games. At 32, this potentially represents his best World Cup opportunity to secure the international silverware that has eluded him throughout his career.

Kane's form has been exceptional. He scored 36 league goals for Bayern Munich this season and has continued his remarkable international record with goals in recent qualifiers and friendlies. His goal against New Zealand on 6 June was his 79th for England.

Kane's attributes make him ideally suited to this fixture:

Clinical finishing converting limited chances

Hold-up play bringing teammates into attacking phases

Movement creating space for supporting runners

Leadership and tournament experience (2018 Golden Boot winner)

Penalty-taking reliability

Against Croatia's ageing defensive unit, Kane's movement and finishing should create problems. His ability to drop deep and link play also provides England with additional build-up options when Croatia defend deep.

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Croatia's Midfield: Can Experience Overcome Age?

Croatia's midfield traditionally represents their greatest strength, with Modric orchestrating play alongside Kovacic and the talented younger generation including Luka Sucic and Martin Baturina. However, maintaining intensity across 90 minutes presents a significant challenge.

Modric's recent cheekbone surgery adds uncertainty. While Dalic is confident the 40-year-old will be fit, playing at full intensity wearing a protective mask in a high-stakes World Cup opener is far from ideal.

Four Croatia players have over 100 caps: Modric (196), Kovacic, Kramaric, and Perisic. This experience is invaluable but the physical demands of modern tournament football favour younger legs.

England will test this question by varying their pressing intensity and forcing Croatia's midfield to cover ground defensively. If England can draw Croatia's midfielders into defensive actions repeatedly, fatigue should become a factor as the match progresses.

Set-Piece Importance in Tournament Openers

Tournament openers frequently feature cautious approaches from both sides, with clear-cut chances in open play limited. Set-pieces often provide the breakthrough in tight contests, making dead-ball quality crucial.

England's set-piece threat:

Aerial presence from Kane, Stones, and the 6'7" Dan Burn

Quality delivery from multiple players

Rehearsed routines developed through preparation in Palm Beach and Kansas City

Variety of approaches to exploit defensive vulnerabilities

Croatia's set-piece quality:

Modric's delivery from free-kicks (if fully fit)

Aerial presence from Gvardiol and defensive players

Tournament experience in crucial moments

Both sides possess genuine set-piece quality, increasing the likelihood of a tight contest where dead-ball situations prove decisive. England's superior aerial threat provides an additional advantage in these scenarios.

Squad Depth and Substitution Impact

England's superior squad depth provides tactical advantages, particularly in the latter stages of fixtures. Even without Palmer and Foden, Tuchel can introduce players like Ivan Toney, Dominic Solanke, or Dominic Calvert-Lewin to alter tactical approaches or exploit tiring opponents.

Croatia's substitution options are more limited, with the gap between starting XI and replacements more pronounced. Notable absence Dion Drena Beljo (38 goals in 47 appearances this season) is only on standby rather than in the main squad.

In a closely contested fixture, fresh legs and quality from the bench can prove decisive. England's bench strength provides additional pathways to avoiding defeat even if the match remains tight entering the final 20 minutes.

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Final Verdict

England vs Croatia promises tactical intrigue and tournament significance, but the balance of evidence strongly favours England avoiding defeat. Superior athleticism, greater squad depth, Croatia's defensive approach, and the visitors' age profile all support England's prospects.

While Croatia possess tournament pedigree and tactical sophistication, their physical limitations and England's evolution under Tuchel suggest the Three Lions are well-positioned to start their World Cup campaign positively. England's perfect qualifying campaign – 8 wins, 22 goals scored, 0 conceded – provides the foundation, while Croatia's admission they'll play defensively speaks volumes.

Most likely outcome: England control the match and win by a narrow margin, or both sides exercise caution leading to a draw

Best Bet for New Customers:

Paddy Power – 60/1 on England to Win or Draw

A marquee World Cup opener just three days away, genuine tournament contenders meeting familiar opponents, and an outstanding welcome offer that dramatically inflates the price on the statistically more likely outcome. For new customers looking to back England's World Cup campaign, Paddy Power's 60/1 offer represents exceptional value.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBCWE

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on England to Win or Draw in the England vs Croatia World Cup 2026 match on Tuesday, June 17th.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 60/1 payout, credited in free bets

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bets after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

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