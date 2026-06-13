World Cup Fixtures and Games Today – Saturday 13 June Schedule, Scotland Debut and Kick-Off Times

World Cup Games Today – Full Schedule

World Cup games today feature four fixtures across three groups as the 2026 tournament continues to build momentum. Saturday evening brings Qatar vs Switzerland followed by the highly anticipated Brazil vs Morocco clash, before Scotland make their tournament debut against Haiti in the early hours of Sunday morning. Australia vs Turkey rounds off the action at 5am UK time.

Here's everything you need to know about today's World Cup fixtures, including kick-off times, venues and how to watch in the UK.

Today's World Cup Schedule (UK Times)

Match Group Kick-Off (UK) Venue Qatar vs Switzerland Group B 8pm, Sat 13 June Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Brazil vs Morocco Group C 11pm, Sat 13 June MetLife Stadium, New Jersey Haiti vs Scotland Group C 2am, Sun 14 June Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Australia vs Turkey Group D 5am, Sun 14 June BC Place, Vancouver

Qatar vs Switzerland – 8pm Saturday

Qatar face Switzerland in a crucial Group B encounter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Kick-off: 8pm UK time, Saturday 13 June

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B

Qatar enter this tournament as reigning Asian champions and 2022 World Cup hosts. While their home tournament ended in disappointment, this represents an opportunity to show their development on neutral ground in North America.

Switzerland are perennial World Cup qualifiers and bring a wealth of tournament experience. The Swiss typically perform well in group stages through organised defensive structure and disciplined tactical execution.

This fixture could prove decisive in determining which nation progresses alongside favourites USA from Group B. Switzerland will be expected to control possession, while Qatar will look to use their pace and technical quality to threaten on the counter-attack.

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Brazil vs Morocco – 11pm Saturday

One of the standout fixtures of the opening round sees Brazil take on Morocco in a mouth-watering Group C clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Kick-off: 11pm UK time, Saturday 13 June

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group C

Brazil enter the tournament as five-time world champions and perennial favourites. The Seleção possess one of the most talented squads in world football and will be expected to dominate possession and create numerous chances.

Morocco, meanwhile, have established themselves as a genuine force in international football. Their historic semi-final run at Qatar 2022 announced them as a side capable of competing with anyone, combining defensive solidity with dangerous counter-attacking threat.

This promises to be a fascinating tactical battle. Brazil will look to impose their technical superiority and attacking flair, while Morocco's well-drilled defensive organisation and pace on the break could cause problems for even the most accomplished opponents.

The late kick-off time makes this an ideal match for UK viewers looking to settle in for an evening of high-quality World Cup football.

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Haiti vs Scotland – 2am Sunday

Scotland make their tournament debut against Haiti in the early hours of Sunday morning at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Kick-off: 2am UK time, Sunday 14 June

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group C

This is a historic moment for Scottish football. Having qualified for their first World Cup since 1998, Steve Clarke's side will be determined to make an impression on the global stage. Scotland qualified through a resilient European campaign and bring a well-organised, hard-working side to North America.

Haiti are the underdogs in Group C but earned their place through an impressive CONCACAF qualifying campaign. This represents a rare World Cup appearance for the Caribbean nation, who will look to upset the odds through energy and attacking intent.

Scotland will be expected to take three points from this fixture if they harbour realistic ambitions of progressing from a group containing Brazil and Morocco. The Tartan Army will be hoping for a composed, professional performance to set the tone for the rest of their campaign.

The early kick-off time means dedicated Scottish fans will be setting alarms for what promises to be an emotional and potentially decisive opening fixture.

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Scotland Enhanced Odds

Both Paddy Power and Sky Bet are offering enhanced odds for Scotland's opening fixture:

Paddy Power – 50/1 Scotland to Win

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Sky Bet – 50/1 A Goal to be Scored

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Australia vs Turkey – 5am Sunday

The final fixture of today's schedule sees Australia face Turkey in a Group D encounter at BC Place in Vancouver.

Kick-off: 5am UK time, Sunday 14 June

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D

Australia have become regular World Cup participants and qualified through a competitive Asian campaign. The Socceroos typically bring physicality, organisation and resilience to tournament football.

Turkey return to the World Cup stage having missed the last two editions. They possess talented attacking players and will be determined to make an impact in their return to the global stage.

This fixture represents a crucial opportunity for both nations to secure three points in what promises to be a competitive Group D. The very early kick-off time for UK viewers makes this one for the most dedicated fans or early risers.

How to Watch World Cup Games Today

UK viewers can follow all the World Cup action across BBC and ITV, who share live coverage of the tournament. Both broadcasters offer free-to-air coverage with matches available on TV and via their respective streaming platforms – BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Specific broadcast details for each match are typically confirmed closer to kick-off. Check the BBC Sport and ITV Sport websites for the latest scheduling information.

Radio coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live provides live commentary on selected matches throughout the tournament.

Group Overviews

Group B

Group B features co-hosts Canada and USA alongside Qatar, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Paraguay. Today's Qatar vs Switzerland match could prove decisive in determining which nations progress alongside the favourites.

Group C

Group C is one of the tournament's most competitive, featuring Brazil, Morocco, Scotland and Haiti. Brazil are the clear favourites, but Morocco's quality and Scotland's determination make this a fascinating group to follow.

Group D

Australia vs Turkey opens Group D, which will see these nations compete for progression to the knockout rounds. Early results in this group could set the tone for the remainder of the fixtures.

England World Cup Preview – Wednesday 18 June

Looking ahead to next week, England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday 18 June. Both Paddy Power and Sky Bet have already released enhanced odds for this highly anticipated Group L opener:

Paddy Power – 60/1 England to Win or Draw

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Sky Bet – 60/1 A Goal to be Scored

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World Cup 2026 Betting Tips

Looking for expert World Cup predictions? Our tipsters have analysed every group and provided their best bets for the opening round of fixtures.

Read Jake Osgathorpe's World Cup Tips and Predictions for his selections across the first round of group matches.

Key Information Summary