World Cup Free Bets – Best Betting Offers and Enhanced Odds for 2026

World Cup Free Bets – Best Offers for 2026

World Cup free bets are available from all major UK bookmakers as the 2026 tournament continues in North America. With Group B action getting underway today featuring co-hosts Canada and USA, now is an ideal time to explore the best welcome offers and enhanced odds promotions available for new customers.

We've compiled the leading World Cup free bet offers currently available, including sign-up bonuses, bet builders, and match-specific enhanced odds. All offers below are for new customers only – full terms and conditions apply to each.

Best World Cup Free Bet Offers

Here's a summary of the top World Cup free bet promotions available right now:

Bookmaker Offer Type Paddy Power Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Builders Welcome Offer Sky Bet Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Welcome Offer Betfair Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Welcome Offer Betfair 50/1 A Goal to be Scored (Brazil vs Morocco) Enhanced Odds Paddy Power 50/1 England to Qualify + £2 per Group Win Enhanced Odds Betfair 50/1 Spain to Qualify + £2 per Group Win Enhanced Odds

Paddy Power World Cup Free Bets – Bet £10 Get £50

Paddy Power's welcome offer provides new customers with £50 in free bet builders after placing a qualifying £10 bet on any football market at odds of 1/2 or greater.

This is a versatile offer that works well for World Cup betting. The free bet builders can be used across any football matches, giving flexibility throughout the tournament.

Key terms:

New customers only

Place a minimum £10 bet on football at odds of 1.5 (1/2) or greater

Receive £50 in free bet builders once qualifying bet settles

Rewards valid for 90 days

Deposits via Pay by Bank, cards and Apple Pay only

PADDY POWER OFFER! Get £50 in Bet Builder Bets CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Paddy Power Enhanced Odds – England 50/1 to Qualify

Paddy Power are also offering 50/1 on England to qualify from Group L, plus an additional £2 free bet for each England group stage win. This is a strong option for those looking to back the Three Lions throughout the tournament's opening phase.

Claim Paddy Power England 50/1 Offer

Sky Bet World Cup Free Bets – Bet £10 Get £50

Sky Bet's welcome offer delivers £50 in free bets for new customers who place a qualifying £10 bet at odds of evens or greater. The free bets are split between football bet builders and accumulators.

This offer is well-suited to World Cup betting, particularly for those who enjoy building multi-leg bets on individual matches or across multiple fixtures.

Key terms:

New customers only

£10 minimum deposit required

First single, each-way or multiples bet only at odds of 1/1 or greater

Receive 3 x £10 bet tokens for football BuildABets

Receive 2 x £10 bet tokens for football accumulators

Free bets expire after 7 days

Sky Bet Exclusive £50 in FREE BETS CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. £10 minimum deposit. First single, e/w or multiples bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens for Football BuildABets only. 2 x £10 bet tokens for Football Accas only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 7 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Betfair World Cup Free Bets – Bet £10 Get £50

Betfair's welcome offer provides £50 in free bets for new customers who place a qualifying £10 bet at minimum odds of evens (2.0). The free bets can be used on bet builders, accumulators or multiples across any sport.

This flexibility makes Betfair's offer particularly attractive for World Cup betting, whether backing outright markets, match results, or building multi-leg selections.

Key terms:

New customers only

Place a minimum £10 bet at odds of EVS (2.0) or greater

Receive 5 x £10 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples

Rewards valid for 30 days

Deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or debit card only

Betfair NEW CUSTOMER Offer BET £10 GET £50 IN FREE BETS Claim Offer Here Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Betfair Enhanced Odds – 50/1 A Goal to be Scored (Brazil vs Morocco)

For the highly anticipated Group E clash between Brazil and Morocco, Betfair are offering 50/1 on a goal to be scored (Over 0.5 Goals). This is one of the standout fixtures of the group stage, pitting two of the tournament's most exciting attacking sides against each other.

With the quality on show in this match, at least one goal being scored is a highly probable outcome – making this enhanced price particularly appealing for new customers.

Key terms:

New customers only

Maximum £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals market

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds, topped up to 50/1 in free bet builders

Free bets valid for 30 days

Deposits via cards, Apple Pay and Pay by Bank only

Betfair NEW CUSTOMER Offer BRAZIL VS MOROCCO 50/1 A GOAL TO BE SCORED Claim Offer Here New customers only. Place a max £1 bet on "Over 0.5 Goals" in the Over/Under Goals market. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder bets. Free bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards, Apple Pay, & Pay by Bank are eligible. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Betfair Enhanced Odds – Spain 50/1 to Qualify

Betfair are also offering 50/1 on Spain to qualify from Group H, plus an additional £2 free bet for each Spain group stage win. For those looking to back the reigning European champions, this provides enhanced value on a highly likely outcome.

Claim Betfair Spain 50/1 Offer

How to Use World Cup Free Bets

Free bets work slightly differently depending on the bookmaker, but the general principles are consistent:

Stake not returned: Free bet winnings do not include the original stake – only the profit is paid out

Minimum odds: Some free bets have minimum odds requirements for use

Expiry dates: Free bets typically expire within 7-90 days depending on the offer

Specific markets: Some free bets are restricted to bet builders, accumulators, or specific sports

Always check the full terms and conditions of each offer before placing qualifying bets.

World Cup 2026 Betting Tips

Looking for expert World Cup predictions to use with your free bets? Our tipsters have analysed every group and provided their best bets for the opening round of fixtures.

Read Jake Osgathorpe's World Cup Tips and Predictions for selections across the first round of group matches.

For a detailed breakdown of today's fixtures, see our full Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina preview.

World Cup Free Bets – Key Information