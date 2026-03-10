World Cup Fixtures and Games Today – Friday 12 June Schedule, Kick-Off Times and How to Watch

World Cup Games Today – Full Schedule

World Cup games today see the 2026 tournament continue with two more Group B fixtures as co-hosts Canada and the United States both make their tournament debuts. Friday evening brings Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, before USA face Paraguay in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Here's everything you need to know about today's World Cup fixtures, including kick-off times, venues and how to watch in the UK.

Today's World Cup Schedule (UK Times)

Match Group Kick-Off (UK) Venue Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Group B 8pm, Fri 12 June BC Place, Vancouver USA vs Paraguay Group B 2am, Sat 13 June Rose Bowl, Los Angeles

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina – 8pm Friday

Co-hosts Canada begin their World Cup campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Vancouver, with the home nation looking to make a strong start in front of their own supporters.

Kick-off: 8pm UK time, Friday 12 June

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B

Canada have been building towards this moment for years. The 2026 tournament represents a historic opportunity for Canadian football, with the nation co-hosting alongside the USA and Mexico. Les Rouges will be desperate to deliver a performance that matches the occasion.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, qualified through a competitive European campaign. They possess experienced players who can handle the pressure of a tournament environment and will look to frustrate the hosts in what promises to be a hostile atmosphere.

The tactical battle is likely to see Canada take the initiative, pressing high and looking to pin Bosnia back. The visitors will need to stay compact and threaten on the counter if they're to take anything from this fixture.

For a detailed breakdown of this fixture, including betting tips and predictions, see our full Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina preview.

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USA vs Paraguay – 2am Saturday

The headline fixture of the day sees USA open their home World Cup against Paraguay at the iconic Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

Kick-off: 2am UK time, Saturday 13 June

Venue: Rose Bowl, Los Angeles, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B

This is the moment American soccer has been building towards. The USA enter their home tournament with genuine ambitions of a deep run, and the expectation levels in Los Angeles will be immense. The Rose Bowl – a venue steeped in football history from the 1994 World Cup – provides the perfect stage.

Paraguay are no strangers to World Cup football and will relish the underdog role. La Albirroja qualified through a demanding South American campaign and possess the defensive organisation and counter-attacking quality to cause problems for any opponent.

The USA will look to control possession and use their home advantage to dictate the tempo. Paraguay are likely to sit deep, absorb pressure, and look to exploit any spaces left by an attack-minded American side.

The late kick-off time for UK viewers makes this a challenging watch, but those staying up will witness one of the tournament's most anticipated fixtures.

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How to Watch World Cup Games Today

UK viewers can follow all the World Cup action across BBC and ITV, who share live coverage of the tournament. Both broadcasters offer free-to-air coverage with matches available on TV and via their respective streaming platforms – BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Specific broadcast details for each match are typically confirmed closer to kick-off. Check the BBC Sport and ITV Sport websites for the latest scheduling information.

Radio coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live provides live commentary on selected matches throughout the tournament.

Group B Overview

Group B features co-hosts Canada and USA alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina and Paraguay. With two of the three host nations in the same group, there's added intrigue around how the fixtures will unfold.

The USA are the group favourites and will be expected to top the standings. Canada carry home advantage in their fixtures and should be competitive. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Paraguay will battle for what could be a crucial third-place finish, with the expanded 48-team format allowing the best third-placed teams to progress.

Today's two fixtures will go a long way towards shaping the group's final standings.

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World Cup 2026 Betting Tips

Looking for expert World Cup predictions? Our tipsters have analysed every group and provided their best bets for the opening round of fixtures.

Read Jake Osgathorpe's World Cup Tips and Predictions for his selections across the first round of group matches.

Key Information Summary