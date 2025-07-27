Women's Euros Final Preview & Free Bets!

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final promises to be a blockbuster as England take on reigning world champions Spain at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday night. It’s a rematch of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final, with both sides chasing continental glory in what could be one of the most watched matches in the history of women’s football.

Best Betting Offers for the Women's Euros

We’ve gathered the best welcome offers from our partners below, whether you're a new customer or a regular football bettor, there’s something for everyone.

Sky Bet Enhanced Price Welcome Offer - Get 40/1 for over 0.5 goals scored

Paddy Power Enhanced Price Welcome Offer - Get 50/1 on England to lift the cup!

Sky Bet Football Offer - Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, wide range of markets, and regular price boosts helping you get added value on your bets.

Paddy Power Football Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find value ahead of matches.

Betfair Football Offer - Get £30 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Whether you prefer the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair offers flexibility and often better odds for sharper punters.

Why Use These Bookmakers?

Each of our partners brings something different to the table:

Sky Bet – Clean interface, fast withdrawals, and frequent boosts.

Paddy Power – Competitive odds, quirky specials, and excellent Bet Builder function

Betfair – Ideal for value hunters with its exchange, plus strong in-fight coverage

When Is the Women's Euro 2025 Final?

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Kick-off Time: 20:00 CEST / 19:00 BST

Venue: St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

Broadcast: Live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, RTVE in Spain

Key Players to Watch

Lauren James (England): The Chelsea star has lit up the tournament with creativity, goals and composure. Her battle against Spain’s midfield press will be crucial.

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain): The reigning Ballon d'Or winner continues to orchestrate Spain’s attack with elegance and efficiency. England will need a specific plan to contain her.

Mary Earps (England): The Golden Glove winner at the 2023 World Cup has made vital saves this summer and will be pivotal if the final goes to the wire.

Salma Paralluelo (Spain): With electric pace and a keen eye for goal, Paralluelo could be Spain’s X-factor, especially in transition.

Tactical Overview

Expect a fascinating contrast in styles. Spain will aim to dominate the ball with short, intricate passing and positional rotations. England are more direct and versatile, capable of controlling possession or striking quickly on the break. The midfield battle between Keira Walsh and Aitana Bonmatí could decide who lifts the trophy.

Wiegman may opt for a back three to counter Spain’s width, while Tomé’s side will look to overload the flanks and pull England out of shape. Set pieces could also play a decisive role, especially given England’s aerial strength.

Route to the Final

England have been dominant throughout the tournament. Under manager Sarina Wiegman, the Lionesses breezed through the group stage before knocking out Germany in the quarter-finals and overcoming a resilient France side in the semis. With a balanced squad blending experience and youth, England are chasing their second consecutive European title after winning Euro 2022.

Spain, meanwhile, have underlined their status as the best team in the world. After a flawless group campaign, they edged past Norway in the quarters and dismantled Sweden in the semi-finals with trademark possession-heavy football. Led by Montse Tomé, La Roja are eyeing their first ever Women’s Euro title.

For the post match reaction, visit our football homepage here