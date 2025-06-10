Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
Sporting Life
All Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Sports Free Bets
Free Betting Guides
Back to Main Site
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
All Free Bets

US Open 2025 Preview & Free Bets

skybet logo
View the latest offer from Sky Bet

The third major of the golf calendar, the 2025 US Open, tees off this week at the legendary Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. Known for its lightning-fast greens and punishing rough, Oakmont has hosted more U.S. Opens than any other course, and it promises to deliver another thrilling test for the world's best golfers.

Course Overview

Oakmont is a par-70 masterpiece designed to challenge every facet of a player's game. Fairways are narrow, bunkers are deep, and the putting surfaces are some of the slickest in the sport. Scoring will be difficult, and the winning score may hover around even par, making every shot count.

We also have you covered with up to £130 in Free Bet offers to use on the US Open, from three of the most trusted bookmakers on the market:

Sky Bet - Get £50 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Claim Offer

Betfair - Get £50 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Claim Offer

Paddy Power - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Claim Offer

Betfair - Free £1 bet each time your US Open pick birdies in Rd 1

Claim Offer

 

Tip: Always check T&Cs and minimum odds requirements before claiming any US Open free bets.

Key Players to Watch

  • Scottie Scheffler: The current world No. 1 and red-hot form player arrives with confidence. His ball-striking and mental toughness make him a clear favourite.

  • Bryson DeChambeau: The defending champion has retooled his game for major success. His power off the tee combined with improved finesse could be decisive.

  • Rory McIlroy: Always a threat in majors, McIlroy will be eager to add a fifth major to his resume. If his putter cooperates, he could contend.

  • Jon Rahm: A past U.S. Open champion with a well-rounded game suited for tough courses. Look for Rahm to be in the mix on Sunday.

US Open betting tips

Sporting Life's golfing expert Ben Coley has provded the following outright tip:

5pts win John Rahm at 12/1

Read the full preview and reasoning in his preview here.

How to watch the 2025 US Open

Catch coverage of the US Open on Sky Sports. They will be showing over 40 hours of golf across the four tournament days.

Final Thoughts

Expect a classic U.S. Open: high scores, dramatic recoveries, and nerves of steel required. Precision will outweigh power, and the mental battle will be as fierce as the physical one. With the field stacked and Oakmont ready to test every player, fans and bettors alike are in for a spectacular week of golf.

For those looking to enhance the experience, don’t forget to take advantage of US Open free bets and promotions throughout the tournament—they can add extra excitement to every twist and turn.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Sports Free Bets