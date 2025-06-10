US Open 2025 Preview & Free Bets

The third major of the golf calendar, the 2025 US Open, tees off this week at the legendary Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. Known for its lightning-fast greens and punishing rough, Oakmont has hosted more U.S. Opens than any other course, and it promises to deliver another thrilling test for the world's best golfers.

Course Overview

Oakmont is a par-70 masterpiece designed to challenge every facet of a player's game. Fairways are narrow, bunkers are deep, and the putting surfaces are some of the slickest in the sport. Scoring will be difficult, and the winning score may hover around even par, making every shot count.

We also have you covered with up to £130 in Free Bet offers to use on the US Open, from three of the most trusted bookmakers on the market:

Sky Bet - Get £50 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Betfair - Get £50 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Paddy Power - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Betfair - Free £1 bet each time your US Open pick birdies in Rd 1

Tip: Always check T&Cs and minimum odds requirements before claiming any US Open free bets.

Key Players to Watch

Scottie Scheffler : The current world No. 1 and red-hot form player arrives with confidence. His ball-striking and mental toughness make him a clear favourite.

Bryson DeChambeau : The defending champion has retooled his game for major success. His power off the tee combined with improved finesse could be decisive.

Rory McIlroy : Always a threat in majors, McIlroy will be eager to add a fifth major to his resume. If his putter cooperates, he could contend.

Jon Rahm: A past U.S. Open champion with a well-rounded game suited for tough courses. Look for Rahm to be in the mix on Sunday.

US Open betting tips

Sporting Life's golfing expert Ben Coley has provded the following outright tip:

5pts win John Rahm at 12/1

Read the full preview and reasoning in his preview here.

How to watch the 2025 US Open

Catch coverage of the US Open on Sky Sports. They will be showing over 40 hours of golf across the four tournament days.

Final Thoughts

Expect a classic U.S. Open: high scores, dramatic recoveries, and nerves of steel required. Precision will outweigh power, and the mental battle will be as fierce as the physical one. With the field stacked and Oakmont ready to test every player, fans and bettors alike are in for a spectacular week of golf.

For those looking to enhance the experience, don’t forget to take advantage of US Open free bets and promotions throughout the tournament—they can add extra excitement to every twist and turn.