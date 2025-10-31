Menu icon
All Free Bets
Paddy Power are offering new customers an enhanced price of 50/1 on their being at least one goal scored in the Spurs vs Chelsea game in the Premier League this weekend.

Claim 50/1 odds on there being a goal scored in Spurs vs Chelsea with Paddy Power

paddypower logo
View the latest offer from Paddy Power

This fixture means more than just three points. Tottenham currently sit high in the table and will want to use home advantage to keep momentum in their favour. Chelsea, under new management, will see this as a chance to make a statement and assert control over one of London’s big derbies.

History leans toward the Blues: Chelsea have enjoyed the upper hand in recent meetings, particularly at Tottenham’s ground.

 

The head-to-head numbers tell a tale of dominance: of the 179 matches between the two clubs, Chelsea have come out on top 81 times, compared to 55 for Spurs.

We have an exciting offer from Paddy Power which offers new customers the ehanced odds of 50/1 for there to be at least one goal to be scored in the match. 

Betting Offer: Sours vs Chelsea - Claim 50/1 odds on there to be a goal scored

How to claim the Paddy Power Offer

  • Click this link
  • Input your details and create your Paddy Power account
  • Deposit a minimum amount of £5 into your account. 
  • Place a maximum stake of £1 on their being over 0.5 goals to be scored in Spurs vs Chelsea at the non-enhanced odds. 
  • Further T&C's Apply. 

Where can I watch Spurs vs Chelsea live?

The Spurs vs Chelsea game is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 5pm. 

When and where is the Spurs vs Chelsea game?

The game kicks off at 5:30pm UK time and takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

What are the Spurs vs Chelsea Odds?

(Latest Paddy Power prices)

Spurs to win - 17/10

Draw - 12/5

Chelsea to win - 6/4

Spurs vs Chelsea betting tips

Please read our weekend betting tips on the Premier League here

Check out the latest episode of This Week's Acca

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

