Ryder Cup 2025 Free Bets & Offers

Key Details
-
Dates: 26–28 September 2025
-
Venue: Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York
-
Broadcast (UK): Sky Sports Golf will show live coverage, with Sky Go and NOW TV options.
Format & Schedule
-
Match play over three days:
-
Friday & Saturday: Morning foursomes & afternoon fourballs
-
Sunday: Singles matches
-
-
Team Europe enters as defending champions, having won in Rome in 2023.
Teams & Captains
-
Team Europe
-
Captain: Luke Donald
-
Key players include Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry.
-
Six automatic qualifiers, plus six captain’s picks to complete the 12-man squad.
-
-
Team USA
-
Captain: Keegan Bradley
-
The USA team has seen several changes since 2023, including fresh faces from recent PGA Tour form and major events.
-
Ryder Cup Betting Odds
- USA are the slight favourites with the bookmakers, with Sky Bet offering 4/6 on them to win outright.
-
World number one Scottie Scheffler in the heavy favourite in the top points scorer market, With Rory McIlory price as Europe's best hope at 9/1.
Ryder Cup tips and predictions
Our resident golf expert Ben Coley has you covered with his Ryder Cup fancies, which you can read for free here.