New customers can claim some fantastic Ryder Cup Sign Up Offers and Free Bets with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair

Ryder Cup 2025 Free Bets & Offers

View the latest offer from Paddy Power

Key Details

  • Dates: 26–28 September 2025

  • Venue: Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York

  • Broadcast (UK): Sky Sports Golf will show live coverage, with Sky Go and NOW TV options.

Best Betting Offers for the Ryder Cup

We’ve gathered the best welcome offers from our partners below, whether you're a new customer or a regular golf bettor, there’s something for everyone.

Sky Bet Golf Offer - Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Sky Bet Ryder Cup Offer - Get 40/1 on Europe to score 1+ points on day 1!

 

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, wide range of markets, and regular price boosts helping you get added value on your bets.

Paddy Power Golf Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Paddy Power Ryder Cup Offer - Get 50/1 on USA to win

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find value ahead of matches. Expect special markets and fun promos tied to each round.

Betfair Ryder Cup Offer - Get 50/1 on Europe to win the Ryder Cup

Why Use These Bookmakers?

Each of our partners brings something different to the table:

  • Sky Bet – Clean interface, fast withdrawals, and frequent boosts.
  • Paddy Power – Competitive odds, quirky specials, and excellent Bet Builder function
  • Betfair – Ideal for value hunters with its exchange, plus strong in-fight coverage

Plus, all three offer secure platforms, mobile apps, and responsive customer service—so you can bet with confidence on any golf tournament. 

Format & Schedule

  • Match play over three days:

    • Friday & Saturday: Morning foursomes & afternoon fourballs

    • Sunday: Singles matches

  • Team Europe enters as defending champions, having won in Rome in 2023.

 

Teams & Captains

  • Team Europe

    • Captain: Luke Donald

    • Key players include Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry.

    • Six automatic qualifiers, plus six captain’s picks to complete the 12-man squad.

  • Team USA

    • Captain: Keegan Bradley

    • The USA team has seen several changes since 2023, including fresh faces from recent PGA Tour form and major events.

Ryder Cup Betting Odds

  • USA are the slight favourites with the bookmakers, with Sky Bet offering 4/6 on them to win outright. 

  • World number one Scottie Scheffler in the heavy favourite in the top points scorer market, With Rory McIlory price as Europe's best hope at 9/1.

Ryder Cup tips and predictions

Our resident golf expert Ben Coley has you covered with his Ryder Cup fancies, which you can read for free here.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

