Ryder Cup 2025 Free Bets & Offers

Key Details

Dates: 26–28 September 2025

Venue: Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York

Broadcast (UK): Sky Sports Golf will show live coverage, with Sky Go and NOW TV options.

Format & Schedule

Match play over three days: Friday & Saturday : Morning foursomes & afternoon fourballs Sunday : Singles matches

Team Europe enters as defending champions, having won in Rome in 2023.

Teams & Captains

Team Europe Captain: Luke Donald Key players include Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry. Six automatic qualifiers, plus six captain’s picks to complete the 12-man squad.

Team USA Captain: Keegan Bradley The USA team has seen several changes since 2023, including fresh faces from recent PGA Tour form and major events.



