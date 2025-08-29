Menu icon
Get the latest Premier League free bet offers and promotions for Liverpool vs Arsenal. Find kick-off times, where to watch, match preview, and the best football betting offers.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview & Free Bets!

Liverpool and Arsenal collide in a high-stakes Premier League clash at Anfield this Sunday, August 31 2025.

Liverpool entered the season as title favourites, very closely followed by Arsenal, and both have made winning starts to their respective campaigns. This gameweek three match will have a significant impact on the title race.

Match Overview

Date & Venue

Sunday August 31 2025, at Anfield—kickoff will be at 16:30 BST

Liverpool Current Form

Liverpool have scored seven goals in their opening two games, with new signing Hugo Ekitiké making an immediate impact by netting two of those and Arne Slot's fluid attacking football catching the eye. However, their defensive vulnerabilities have been on show, conceding four goals and looking far from stable at the back.

Arsenal Current Form

Arsenal have looked resolute at the back, cleeping clean sheets against Manchester United and Leeds. While five of their six goals came against Leeds, they have kept their attacking flair and dominance from set pieces, making them a dangerous opponent for Liverpool.

Team News & Line-ups

Liverpool

Arne Slot will be forced to explore alternatives at full-back again with Jeremie Frimpong set to miss another fixture with a hamstring injury. Dominik Szoboszlai filled in at right-back against Newcastle, allowing Curtis Jones to start. They are boosted by the return of Alexis Mac Allister though and he could line up in midfield.

Arsenal

As has been the case in recent years, Arsenal have looked solid in defence with clean sheets coming in their opening games against Manchester United and Leeds. New signing Eberechi Eze may therefore find himself starting for the Gunners and could provide a spark going forward.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports for the 16:30 Super Sunday slot. 

Liverpool vs Arsenal tips

Take a look in theSporting Life Football Tips Centre over the weekend to find our latest Premier League fancies.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

