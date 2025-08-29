Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview & Free Bets!

Liverpool and Arsenal collide in a high-stakes Premier League clash at Anfield this Sunday, August 31 2025.

Liverpool entered the season as title favourites, very closely followed by Arsenal, and both have made winning starts to their respective campaigns. This gameweek three match will have a significant impact on the title race.

Match Overview

Date & Venue

Sunday August 31 2025, at Anfield—kickoff will be at 16:30 BST

Liverpool Current Form

Liverpool have scored seven goals in their opening two games, with new signing Hugo Ekitiké making an immediate impact by netting two of those and Arne Slot's fluid attacking football catching the eye. However, their defensive vulnerabilities have been on show, conceding four goals and looking far from stable at the back.

Arsenal Current Form

Arsenal have looked resolute at the back, cleeping clean sheets against Manchester United and Leeds. While five of their six goals came against Leeds, they have kept their attacking flair and dominance from set pieces, making them a dangerous opponent for Liverpool.

Team News & Line-ups

Liverpool

Arne Slot will be forced to explore alternatives at full-back again with Jeremie Frimpong set to miss another fixture with a hamstring injury. Dominik Szoboszlai filled in at right-back against Newcastle, allowing Curtis Jones to start. They are boosted by the return of Alexis Mac Allister though and he could line up in midfield.

Arsenal

As has been the case in recent years, Arsenal have looked solid in defence with clean sheets coming in their opening games against Manchester United and Leeds. New signing Eberechi Eze may therefore find himself starting for the Gunners and could provide a spark going forward.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports for the 16:30 Super Sunday slot.

