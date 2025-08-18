Menu icon
Get the latest Premier League free bet offers and promotions for Leeds vs Everton. Find kick-off times, where to watch, match preview, and the best football betting offers.

Leeds vs Everton Preview & Free Bets!

Returning to the top flight after a dominant Championship campaign, Leeds United hosts Everton at Elland Road on Monday, 18 August 2025, aiming to mark their Premier League comeback with a statement. Meanwhile, Everton arrives with fresh optimism, arriving at a new stadium and boosted by high-profile summer signings. The stage is set for a compelling MNF opener.

Leeds vs Everton: Key Information

  • Match: Leeds United vs Everton

  • Date: Monday 18 August 2025, Elland Road

  • Context: Leeds return to Premier League; Everton enter new stadium season

  • Leeds Key Points: 100-point promotion, physical signings, unbeaten pre-season

  • Everton Key Points: Moyes steady hand, big transfers, defensive absences

  • H2H Angle: Everton unbeaten at Leeds since 2001, but momentum favors Leeds

  • Prediction Trends: Tight battle expected; opinions split between low vs high scoring outcomes

Where to watch Leeds vs Everton?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event. 

Monday Night Football coverage begins at 6:30pm

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

