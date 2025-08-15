Liverpool vs Bournemouth Preview & Free Bets!

Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield tonight (8 PM BST) in the eagerly anticipated opening match of the 2025/26 Premier League season. With electric signings, emotional undercurrents, and tactical intrigue, this fixture promises to set the tone for a thrilling campaign.
Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Key Information
Date: Friday, August 15, 2025
Venue: Anfield, Liverpool
Kick-off: 20:00 BST (UK)
Where to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth
The game will be live on Sky Sports Main Event.
Key Storylines
-
Florian Wirtz’s Anfield Debut
The high-profile signing from Bayer Leverkusen brings creativity and goal-scoring touch to Liverpool’s midfield. A player to watch.
-
Bournemouth’s Defensive Overhaul
The Cherries have lost key defenders—Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga—posing a major test against Liverpool’s attack.
-
Injury & Availability Watch
Liverpool are without Ryan Gravenberch (suspension), Conor Bradley, and Joe Gomez is still returning to fitness
Bournemouth are missing Justin Kluivert, their top scorer, due to a calf injury, and Ryan Christie is doubtful
-
Dominant Head-to-Head
Liverpool have won their last five meetings without conceding in three, including a historic 9–0 romp at Anfield in 2022.