Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
All Free Bets
Get the latest Premier League free bet offers and promotions for Liverpool vs Bournemouth. Find kick-off times, where to watch, match preview, and the best football betting offers.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Preview & Free Bets!

skybet logo
View the latest offer from Sky Bet

Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield tonight (8 PM BST) in the eagerly anticipated opening match of the 2025/26 Premier League season. With electric signings, emotional undercurrents, and tactical intrigue, this fixture promises to set the tone for a thrilling campaign.

Sky Bet Special Welcome Offer - Get a £10 Free Bet for every shot on target Liverpool have

Claim Offer

Paddy Power Football Offer - Get £50 in Free Bets to Use on Bet Builders When You Place a £10 Bet Builder 

Paddy Power new customer offer, bet £10 and Get £50 in bet builder free bets

Claim Offer

Why Choose Paddy Power?

  • Generous sign-up bonuses with easy qualifying terms
  • Innovative bet boosts and price enhancements on football matches
  • Popular cash-out feature for greater betting control

Sky Bet Football BuildABet Offer - Get £50 in Free Bets to Use on BuildABets When You Place a £10 BuildABet 

Claim Offer

Why Choose Sky Bet?

  • User-friendly app and website ideal for live in-play betting
  • Popular Acca Freeze features lets you freeze results in play
  • Competitive odds on European football markets
  • Regular free bet promotions tailored to major football events

Betfair Football Offer - Get £50 in Free Bet Builders When You Bet £10 On Sportsbook

Betfair New Customer Offer - Get £50 in Free Bet Builders When You Bet £10 On Sportsbook

Claim Offer

Sky Bet Acca Offer - Get £50 in Free Acca Bets When You Place a £10 Acca (5+ Legs)

Sky Bet Offer, Get £50 in free acca bets when you place a £10 acca. New customer offer

Claim Offer

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Key Information

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025
Venue: Anfield, Liverpool
Kick-off: 20:00 BST (UK)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth

The game will be live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Key Storylines

  • Florian Wirtz’s Anfield Debut
    The high-profile signing from Bayer Leverkusen brings creativity and goal-scoring touch to Liverpool’s midfield. A player to watch.

  • Bournemouth’s Defensive Overhaul
    The Cherries have lost key defenders—Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga—posing a major test against Liverpool’s attack.

  • Injury & Availability Watch
    Liverpool are without Ryan Gravenberch (suspension), Conor Bradley, and Joe Gomez is still returning to fitness
    Bournemouth are missing Justin Kluivert, their top scorer, due to a calf injury, and Ryan Christie is doubtful 

  • Dominant Head-to-Head
    Liverpool have won their last five meetings without conceding in three, including a historic 9–0 romp at Anfield in 2022.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets