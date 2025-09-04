Menu icon
All Free Bets
Get the best Eagles vs Cowboys free bets and top NFL UK Betting Offers for tonight's season opener, plus best bets and kick-off time!

Cowboys @ Eagles Free Bets and Offers: Claim over £100 in Free Bets!

paddypower logo
View the latest offer from Paddy Power

The NFL is back, and what better way to kick off the season than with a fierce divisional grudge match between the reigning Super Bowl champions, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Dallas Cowboys?

The Cowboys arrive with a cloud over the team following the departure of defensive icon Micah Parsons sending shockwaves through a fanbase already frustrated with the team’s ownership. In Philadelphia the story couldn’t be more different with the Eagles winning their second Super Bowl after demolishing the Chiefs in February. The strong squad has been largely kept together and fans are dreaming of another Lombardi Trophy thanks to stars like Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and AJ Brown.

Whether you’re a die-hard supporter or simply looking to enjoy the spectacle, tonight’s game is the perfect chance to make it even more exciting with the best NFL UK betting offers and Eagles vs Cowboys free bets from top bookmakers.

Top Free Bets for Eagles vs Cowboys

Take advantage of tonight’s NFL season opener bets with these top free bets from leading UK bookmakers.

Paddy Power NFL Offer - Saquon Barkley to Score a Touchdown at 50/1! 

Paddy Power NFL Offer - Saquon Barkley to score a Touchdown at 50/1

Claim Offer

Paddy Power NFL Offer - Bet£10 on the NFL and Get £50 in Free Bets!

Paddy Power NFL Offer - Bet £10 on the NFL and get £50 in Free Bets

Claim Offer

Sky Bet NFL Offer - Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Sky Bet Offer, get £30 in free bets when you place any bet

Claim Offer

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, wide range of markets, and regular price boosts helping you get added value on your bets.

Paddy Power NFL Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Claim Offer

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find value ahead of matches. 

Betfair NFL Offer - Get £30 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Claim Offer

Whether you prefer the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair offers flexibility and often better odds for sharper punters. 

Why Use These Bookmakers?

Each of our partners brings something different to the table:

  • Sky Bet – Clean interface, fast withdrawals, and frequent boosts.
  • Paddy Power – Competitive odds, quirky specials, and excellent Bet Builder function
  • Betfair – Ideal for value hunters with its exchange, plus strong in-fight coverage

Kick-Off Time, Channel & Venue (UK)

Date & Time:

Friday, September 5 2025, kick-off at 1:20 AM BST.

Venue:

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA.

TV Channel:

Live coverage will be shown on Sky Sports NFL.

Streaming:

Available via NOW TV for non-Sky subscribers.

Best Bets for Tonight’s Game

Check out our best bets for tonight's season opener or head to our Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles Match Preview!

Dallas Cowboys +7.5 points – 20/21 (2pts)

Despite Micah Parsons’ departure, the Cowboys have a strong setup with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. With Prescott back at QB and the risk of an Eagles Super Bowl hangover in a heated rivalry match, the Cowboys could keep this closer than many think.

Jalen Hurts 34.5+ rushing yards – 20/23 (1.5pts)

Hurts’ rushing ability makes him a key selection for tonight’s bettors. Last season, he averaged 42 rushing yards per game with 14 touchdowns, and the Cowboys’ do have new defensive Coordinator, Matt Eberflus, to try stifle him but a shaky Linebacker room could be exposed by Hurts.

CeeDee Lamb 100+ receiving yards – 12/5 (1pt)

Lamb remains one of the best receivers in the league and with Dak Prescott’s return from injury, and a potentially leaky Cowboys defence forcing the game script, Lamb could have a huge game against the Eagles.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

