Betfair are offering new customers an enhanced price of 50/1 on their being at least one goal scored in the Man City vs Dortmund Champions League fixture this evening

Get 50/1 on there to be at least one goal scored in Man City vs Dortmund with Betfair

View the latest offer from Betfair

It’s a big night in the UEFA Champions League as Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund. Both sides currently sit on seven points in their group and are vying for top-spot and better odds of advancing. Dortmund arrive with attacking confidence, but City have the home edge and the momentum.

Betting Offer: Man City vs Dortmund

Betfair - Claim 50/1 odds on there being a goal scored

How to claim the Betfair Offer

  • Click this link
  • Input your details and create your Betfair account with the promo code ZFBECI
  • Deposit a minium of £10 by cards or Apple Pay
  • Place a max £1 bet on 'Over 0.5 Goals' in the Man City vs Dortmund game
  • Cashed out bets will not qualify for the promotion. 

What could you win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets.

When will I recieve my prize?

You will receive your Free bet builder bet after your qualifying bet settles. All Free bet builder bets are valid for 30 days.

Further T&C's apply

Where can I watch Man City vs Dortmund live?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports.

When and where is the Man City vs Dortmund game?

The game kicks off at 20:00pm at The Etihad. 

What are the Man City vs Dortmund odds?

Man City to win - 4/11

Draw - 16/5

Dortmund to win - 11/2

Man City vs Dortmund betting tips

You can read our full Man City vs Borussia Dortmund preview and betting tips here

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

